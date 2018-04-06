10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - April 6, 2018
Friday, April 06, 2018
This weekend’s events include Phil Madeira playing at the Columbus Theatre, the Pawtucket Red Sox home opener, Theresa Caputo at PPAC and more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
April 6
Phil Madeira Album Release Show at Columbus Theatre
Nashville’s legendary producer, writer, and musician Phil Madeira returns to his native Rhode Island for the release of his solo album Providence.
Madeira is one of most seasoned players in Nashville, sharing the stage with Neil Young, Sheryl Crow, and Jack White and the bandleader for Emmylou Harris.
The show begins at 7 p.m.
April 6
Providence Bruins vs Hartford Wolf Pack at Dunkin' Donuts Center
The Providence Bruins are in action this weekend hosting the rival Hartford Wolf Pack.
The Bruins are currently in 5th place in the Eastern Conference.
Game time is set for 7 p.m.
April 6
Theresa Caputo Live at PPAC
Theresa Caputo, psychic medium and star of the hit TLC show, Long Island Medium, will be appearing live where she will share her incredible ability to communicate with the dead.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
April 6
PawSox Home Opener at McCoy Stadium
The Pawtucket Red Sox will open their home schedule on Friday night when they host Lehigh Valley.
Game time is set for 7 p.m.
April 7
RI Philharmonic Presents Romeo & Juliet at The Vets
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra welcomes guest conductor Jacomo Bairos to The VETS stage for Rogerson’s Luminosity, Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet Suite Nos.1 & 2, Marquez’s Danzón No.2 and Korngold’s Violin Concerto, featuring soloist Alexi Kenney on violin.
April 7
68th Annual Rhode Island Home Show & Ri Spring Flower & Garden Show at RI Convention Center
Spring into action with Home and Garden knowledge from the best in the business.
No better way to get ready for the spring season.
The show goes from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
April 7
An Improving View at ArtProv Gallery
ArtProv Gallery's show, "An Improving View," features the works of S. Tudyk, who draws inspiration from her surroundings as well as her thoughts and memories.
In these works, she explores the process of fragmentation, applied to both memory and matter.
April 7
Firstworks Presents: Manual Cinema - Lula Del Ray
Lula del Ray is a mythic reinvention of the classic coming-of-age story, set in the mid-century American Southwest and inspired by the music of Hank Williams, Roy Orbison, and Patsy Cline.
The show begins at 8 p.m.
April 8
MusicWorks Collective at RISD Museum
The premiere of Forrest Larson’s string quartet forms the centerpiece of this wide-ranging MusicWorks Collective program - curated by Larson himself - in which the enigmatic modernism of Amy Beach and Charles Ives is juxtaposed with a charming discovery by Luigi Boccherini.
The show goes from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
April 8
Native Gardens at Trinity Rep
Pablo and Tania are new to the neighborhood. Virginia and Frank have been fixtures in the area for decades. They all agree that the chain link fence separating their yards has got to go! A quick replacement with a stately wooden fence will arrive just in time to impress both Pablo’s bosses and the judges viewing Frank’s elaborate English garden.
Everyone starts off on the right foot, but when the truth about that old fence is revealed and Tania’s vision of native plants and wildflowers doesn’t align with Frank’s pesticide-dependent masterpiece, a sparkling comedy of good intentions and bad manners blooms.
