Friday, April 28, 2017
This weekend Waterfire takes place in Providence, the Eat Drink RI Festival, a hurling match and more.
To help you decide where to go and what to do, GoLocalProv.com has put together a list of ten great things to do this weekend.
How many activities and events can you get to?
April 28
19th Annual Philbrick Poety Project Reading
Head to the Providence Athenaeum for a night with 2015 Pulitzer Prize winner Gregory Pardlo and Tina Cane as they present some great poetry.
The night goes from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
April 28
Waterfire
The second Waterfire of the season is here and you do not want to miss it.
Waterfire is one of the most popular events in Rhode Island and throughout New England. It makes for great date nights with a loved one or just a cool place to hang out.
April 28
Award Winning Improv Comedy with The Bit Players
Get over to Firehouse Theater at 4 Equality Park Place in Newport to watch the award winning improv comedy of The Bit Players.
The show begins at 8 p.m. and is BYOB.
April 29
Eat Drink RI Festival
The 6th annual Eat Drink RI Festival is a great way to spend the weekend.
On Saturday there will be a Grand Tasting that will feature samplings of locally produced beer, wine and spirits, as well as an abundance of local food artisans at the Rhode Island Convention Center.
April 29
Children's Friend 5K Walk & Run at Roger Williams Park
Children's Friend is raising money for Rhode Island's most vulnerable children with a walk or timed 5K run, live performances, arts and crafts, and all kinds of fun for children and adults.
The run/walk begins at 9 a.m. and goes until 12 p.m.
April 29
Spring 2017 Urban Vintage Bazaar at Arcade Providence
The bazaar features over 16 additional vendors selling men's, women's and children's clothing, jewelry, accessories, linens, housewares, toys and games, cameras, artwork, and so much more.
The bazaar that runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to enter.
April 29
Providence Hurling vs Hartford at Pleasant View Recreation Center
The Providence Hurling Club has home action this weekend against Hartford -- if you haven't seen the sport, you can check it out at the Pleasant View Rec Center this Saturday at noon.
And if you didn't see GoLocal's interview on the club, watch it here!
April 30
Horse Show Gallery at ArtProv Gallery
Love art? love horses? then this gallery is for you.
“The Horse Show” is a group of works showing the strength and beauty of horses.
The main artists exhibiting in "The Horse Show" include Alecia Barry Underhill, Brian Fox, and Melissa Mason. Additional pieces will be shown by Kate Hoyer, Gin Stone, Mark Holme, and Tim Tolman.
April 30
Bubbles and Beats at Rooftop at Providence G
Spend your Sunday afternoon on the Rooftop at the Providence G, and enjoy drink specials all day, music by some of the area's top DJs*, and relax by one of several fire pits.
April 30
Jazz Concert at Blithewold Mansion
Get over to Blithewold Mansion for a special concert with songstress Debra Mann (jazz pianist and vocalist) and her trio, celebrating the return of spring at Blithewold.
Refreshments will be served at Intermission.
