slides: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - April 28, 2017

Friday, April 28, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

The Eat Drink RI Festival is in Providence all weekend.

A big weekend in Rhode Island with plenty of events to attend, things for all ages.

This weekend Waterfire takes place in Providence, the Eat Drink RI Festival, a hurling match and more.  

To help you decide where to go and what to do, GoLocalProv.com has put together a list of ten great things to do this weekend. 

How many activities and events can you get to?

See the 10 Great Things to do in Rhode Island This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

 

April 28

19th Annual Philbrick Poety Project Reading

Head to the Providence Athenaeum for a night with 2015 Pulitzer Prize winner Gregory Pardlo and Tina Cane as they present some great poetry. 

The night goes from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public. 

Click here for more information 

April 28

Waterfire 

The second Waterfire of the season is here and you do not want to miss it. 

Waterfire is one of the most popular events in Rhode Island and throughout New England. It makes for great date nights with a loved one or just a cool place to hang out.

Click here for more information

April 28

Award Winning Improv Comedy with The Bit Players 

Get over to Firehouse Theater at 4 Equality Park Place in Newport to watch the award winning improv comedy of The Bit Players. 

The show begins at 8 p.m. and is BYOB. 

Click here for more information

April 29

Eat Drink RI Festival 

The 6th annual Eat Drink RI Festival is a great way to spend the weekend. 

On Saturday there will be a Grand Tasting that will feature samplings of locally produced beer, wine and spirits, as well as an abundance of local food artisans at the Rhode Island Convention Center. 

Click here for more information

April 29

Children's Friend 5K Walk & Run at Roger Williams Park

Children's Friend  is raising money for Rhode Island's most vulnerable children with a walk or timed 5K run, live performances, arts and crafts, and all kinds of fun for children and adults. 

The run/walk begins at 9 a.m. and goes until 12 p.m. 

Click here for more information

April 29

Spring 2017 Urban Vintage Bazaar at Arcade Providence

The bazaar features over 16 additional vendors selling men's, women's and children's clothing, jewelry, accessories, linens, housewares, toys and games, cameras, artwork, and so much more.

The bazaar that runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to enter. 

Click here for more information

April 29

Providence Hurling vs Hartford at Pleasant View Recreation Center

The Providence Hurling Club has home action this weekend against Hartford -- if you haven't seen the sport, you can check it out at the Pleasant View Rec Center this Saturday at noon.

 

And if you didn't see GoLocal's interview on the club, watch it here!

Click here for more information

April 30

Horse Show Gallery at ArtProv Gallery 

Love art? love horses? then this gallery is for you. 

“The Horse Show” is a group of works showing the strength and beauty of horses. 

The main artists exhibiting in "The Horse Show" include Alecia Barry Underhill, Brian Fox, and Melissa Mason. Additional pieces will be shown by Kate Hoyer, Gin Stone, Mark Holme, and Tim Tolman. 

Click here for more information 

April 30

Bubbles and Beats at Rooftop at Providence G

Spend your Sunday afternoon on the Rooftop at the Providence G, and enjoy drink specials all day, music by some of the area's top DJs*, and relax by one of several fire pits. 

Click here for more information. 

April 30

Jazz Concert at Blithewold Mansion

Get over to Blithewold Mansion for a special concert with songstress Debra Mann (jazz pianist and vocalist) and her trio, celebrating the return of spring at Blithewold.

Refreshments will be served at Intermission. 

Click here for more information

 
 

