10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - April 27, 2018
Friday, April 27, 2018
This weekend’s events include Ragtime at Trinity Rep, the Eat, Drink RI Festival, the Pawcatuck River Duck Race and more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
April 27
Festival Ballett Presents Little Mermaid at The Vets
Dive into the underwater world of Little Mermaid.
The Hans Christian Anderson tale comes to life with imaginative choreography from Mark Diamond and extraordinary sets and costumes.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
April 27
Ragtime at Trinity Rep
Based on the celebrated novel, the Tony Award-winning Ragtime reflects America at the turn of the 20th century – where optimism and possibility are as prevalent as burgeoning racial and social volatility.
The lives of an upper-class white mother, a Jewish immigrant, and a bold African American musician from Harlem intersect in ways that profoundly affect their families’ fates.
A passionate, vibrant, Tony Award-winning score heightens the tenderness and tension that infuses these characters’ lives.
April 27
Irish Ceilidhe Club Lecture on 20th Anniversary of Good Friday Agreement
The Irish Ceilidhe Club in Cranston will host a lecture on Friday, April 27 for the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.
This major political development -- which was officially signed on April 10, 1998 in Belfast -- was the agreement between the Irish and British governments and most of the political parties of Northern Ireland concerning how the area would be governed. It also resulted in the sectarian violence being largely diminished.
Mary Beth Lynch, one of the original members of the 1916 Commemorative Committee, will discuss the details of the agreement, the American involvement and the effect Brexit may have on the political situation.
The Rhode Island Irish Ceilidhe Club, located at 50 America Street in Cranston, will be the venue for the lecture, beginning at 7:30 PM.
Sean Connell will be performing in the downstairs pub immediately after the talk. There is no admission charge and the public is welcome.
April 28
Eat, Drink RI Festival in Providence
The Eat Drink RI Festival showcases Rhode Island’s culinary best, including farmers, chefs, bartenders, and food and drink artisans from across the state.
This multi-day event features a food truck event, educational sessions, a Grand Tasting with chef demonstrations and beverage tastings, and more.
April 28
Harry Potter & the Sorcerers Stone in Concert at PPAC
The concert will feature the Rhode Island Philharmonic performing every note from "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone™."
Audiences will be able to relive the magic of the film in high-definition on a giant screen while hearing the orchestra perform John Williams’ score.
The show goes from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
April 28
20th Annual Pawcatuck River Duck Race in Westerly
20,000 rubber ducks are dumped into the Pawcatuck River on the Westerly, Rhode Island and Pawcatuck, Connecticut border for a race that benefits 40+ local charities.
Children's games, rides, food booths, and other activities make this a wonderful family event.
The race starts at 11:30 a.m.
April 28
Earth Day Beach Cleanup at Fox Point Hurricane Barrier
Team with the Providence Parks Dept. to remove stickers, touch-up paint on railings, benches, and lamp posts and pick-up trash along our waterways from South Water Street to Memorial Park.
Volunteers are asked to gather at the Hurricane Barrier next to the Hot Club.
The event goes from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m
April 28
Urban Vintage Bazaar at Arcade Providence
A pop-up market of local New England vintage vendors selling a large assortment of must-have vintage goods: women's and men's clothing and accessories, shoes, costume and fine jewelry, vintage housewares, vintage & antique linens, books and ephemera, records, lighting, industrial finds, holiday decorations, artwork and more.
April 29
Boldly Beethoven: Judith Lynn Stillman And Friends at Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra
Judith Lynn Stillman and Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra members
Ian Greitzer, Steven Laven, and Katherine Winterstein plus special guest Tony Estrella, Artistic Director, The Gamm Theatre.
The show goes from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
April 29
Isabella By David J. Valentin at AS220
Isabella is a tragic tale of how far a family can fall after tragedy strikes, and how an artist uses her craft to escape her unbearable circumstances.
The story revolves around the eponymous Isabella, a teenager who lives on the streets with her addict mother, Karen, and the mother's manipulative boyfriend, Eddie.
When Eddie gets into a scrape with his regular drug dealer, the "family" is forced down an unfortunate path. With Isabella, playwright and director David J. Valentin creates a powerfully intimate look at life on the streets.
