10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - April 20, 2018
Friday, April 20, 2018
This weekend’s events include comedian Doreen Collins at Stadium Theater, Grayson Ty at Newport Vineyards and more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
April 20
2018 April Art Camp at Warwick Center for Arts
April Art Camp offers 2 new workshops every day.
Pick and choose based on your interests!
The event goes from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
April 20
Grayson Ty at Newport Vineyards
Join us for an extended evening wine tasting while enjoying live music by acoustic singer/songwriter Grayson Ty.
Grayson performs with an eclectic blend of folk, pop, and soul.
The event goes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
April 20
Girls Night Out Comedy Night at Stadium Theater
Grab your friends and head over to the Stadium Theater for "Girls Night Out," an evening of comedy featuring RI Comedy Hall of Fame inductee Doreen Collins, comediennes Christine Hurley, and Tracy Locke, with entertainer Jackie Collins, and Jared Haibon - contestant on the 11th season of The Bachelorette!
The event begins at 8 p.m.
April 21
The Quahogs, Detroit Rebellion, Geraldine at Columbus Theater
The Columbus Cooperative proudly presents an acoustic evening with The Quahogs, Detroit Rebellion and Geraldine.
The show starts at 8 p.m.
April 21
Native Gardens at Trinity Rep
Pablo and Tania are new to the neighborhood. Virginia and Frank have been fixtures in the area for decades. They all agree that the chain link fence separating their yards has got to go! A quick replacement with a stately wooden fence will arrive just in time to impress both Pablo’s bosses and the judges viewing Frank’s elaborate English garden.
Everyone starts off on the right foot, but when the truth about that old fence is revealed and Tania’s vision of native plants and wildflowers doesn’t align with Frank’s pesticide-dependent masterpiece, a sparkling comedy of good intentions and bad manners blooms.
April 21
“The Ladies of Linden Place” Mansion Tour
As you tour the 200-year old mansion rooms, the women of Linden Place come alive through portraits, photographs, artifacts and more.
Learn about the many generations of DeWolf & Colt women who lived in the mansion, their daily lives, and roles of ladies in the 19th and early 20th centuries
Tours run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
April 21
An Improving View at ArtProv Gallery
ArtProv Gallery's show, "An Improving View," features the works of S. Tudyk, who draws inspiration from her surroundings as well as her thoughts and memories.
In these works, she explores the process of fragmentation, applied to both memory and matter.
April 22
Earth Day Plog: Picking up Trash Jog
Join in for a light 30 min morning jog while cleaning up the neighborhood.
All materials will be provided.
The event goes from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
April 22
Work in Process: Sketching Sound at RISD Museum
Activate senses to inspire new approaches to creating art - Brown University students perform classical pieces as RISD Illustration students respond through drawing.
Drawing materials available for Museum visitors to join in.
The event goes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
April 22
Atwater-Donnelly At Blithewold Mansion
Award-winning, internationally acclaimed duo, Aubrey Atwater and Elwood Donnelly present a delightful program of traditional American and Celtic folk songs and percussive dance this spring at beautiful Blithewold Mansion.
Elwood and Aubrey will blend gorgeous harmonies and play an astonishing array of instruments that appeals to all ages. Refreshments will be served at Intermission
The show goes from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
