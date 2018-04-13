10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - April 13, 2018
Friday, April 13, 2018
This weekend’s events include Steve Martin and Martin Short at PPAC, the final weekend of the regular season for the Providence Bruins, Stars on Ice and much more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - April 13, 2018
April 13
Christopher Paul Stelling at Columbus Theatre
The Columbus Cooperative proudly presents an acoustic evening with Christopher Paul Stelling.
The show begins at 8 p.m.
April 13
Wizard Wonders Girl Scout Adventures At Providence Children's Museum
Make magic happen at the Wizards' Castle through creative problem-solving, hands-on science experiments and arts exploration. Construct catapults, design house banners, and discover the magic of static electricity-plus have plenty of time to play in the Museum's exhibits.
The event goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
April 13
Bring Your Own Improv at Warwick Center for Arts
Bring Your Own Improv (BYOI) is now in its eleventh season and is the 2017 winner of Best Comedy Show in Rhode Island.
This show welcomes voluntary audience participation. You can participate in one of three ways: Applaud at a scene you like, yell out fantastic suggestions, or if you feel you’re ready, jump up and get involved with us on stage!
The show goes from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
April 14
Newport Daffodil Days Festival at Bowen's & Bannister's Wharves
Saturday is the opening day of the Daffodil Days Festival.
Celebrate the arrival of Spring and 700,000 daffodils with 9 days of daffy fun throughout Newport
The festival begins at 8 a.m.
April 14
Planet SJ at ArtProv Gallery
ArtProv Gallery's exhibit "Planet SJ!" features vibrant paintings and playful, whimsical animation and the hand drawings behind them by magic maker Sarah Jane Lapp. For Lapp, both mediums involve a process of making moving images.
April 14
Steve Martin & Martin Short at PPAC
Steve Martin and Martin Short will bring “An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life” as part of the 2018 PPAC Gala.
Martin and Short will be joined by the Grammy® Award-winning bluegrass band The Steep Canyon Rangers, and renowned jazz pianist and Jimmy Kimmel Live band member Jeff Babko.
Showtime is set for 7 p.m.
April 14
2018 Stars on Ice Tour at Dunkin' Donuts Center
This year’s Stars on Ice tour will put American fans front and center to experience the best of the U.S. Figure Skating team that will compete in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Joining Chen will be Olympic medal hopefuls including; three-time National Champion and 2016 World Silver Medalist Ashley Wagner, two-time Ice Dance National Champions and three-time World medalists Maia & Alex Shibutani, 2017 U.S. Ladies Champion Karen Chen, as well as National Champion, and huge crowd favorite, Jason Brown. The Emmy Award-winning production will also feature U.S. Olympic royalty, Ice Dance Gold Medalists Meryl Davis & Charlie White.
The show is set for 7:30 p.m.
April 15
The Community Players Present "Forever Plaid" at Jenks Auditorium
The Community Players round out their 97th season with the "heavenly" musical, Forever Plaid. A quartet of four school pals discover their mutual love of music, especially the close harmony of their idols: The Four Freshmen, The Hi-Lo's and The Crew Cuts, and soon start rehearsing their music together.
The show goes from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
April 15
Providence Bruins vs Springfield Thunderbirds
The Providence Bruins close out the regular season on Sunday afternoon against the Springfield Thunderbirds.
The Bruins are locked into a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, but have a chance to improve their seed.
Game time is set for 3 p.m.
April 15
Julien Baker, Tancred at Columbus Theatre
The Columbus Cooperative proudly presents Julien Baker.
Special guest Tancred opens.
The show begins at 7 p.m.
Related Articles
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - February 2, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - February 2, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - February 9, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - February 9, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - February 16, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - January 26, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - January 26, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - January 12, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - January 19, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - January 19, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - February 16, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - February 23, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 23, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - March 16, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - March 23, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - January 12, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 30, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - March 30, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 16, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - March 9, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - February 23, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 2, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - March 2, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 9, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - April 6, 2018