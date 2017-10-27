slides: 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - October 27, 2017
Friday, October 27, 2017
This weekend's events include a haunted brewery and distillery tour at Newport Storm, Newport Vineyards' Harvest Festival and much more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
October 27
2nd Annual CarnEvil Celebration at Newport Vineyards
The regions’ premier costume party with an evening full of circus performers, a fortune teller machine, music by DJ Jay Buff and appearances from Ami Bruni (pictured) and Adam Berry of TLC’s Kindred Spirits!
PRIZES for best costume! Cash bar, strictly 21+.
The party goes from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
October 27
Euclid Quartet at Newport Art Museum
Euclid Quartet’s career highlights include becoming the first American string quartet to be awarded a top prize at the prestigious Osaka International Chamber Music Competition.
Prior to its Japanese laurels, the quartet also won awards in numerous United States competitions, including the Hugo Kauder International Competition for String Quartets, The Carmel Chamber Music Competition and the Chamber Music Yellow Springs Competition.
In 2009 the Euclid Quartet was awarded the esteemed American Masterpieces grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.
The show starts at 7 p.m.
October 28
East Bay Restaurant Week
East Bay Restaurant Week is back and features some of the best restaurants around.
Restaurant Week runs until November 2.
Participating restaurants include:
Al's Waterfront Restaurant
Bristol Oyster Bar
Christian's
Dewolf Tavern
East Bay Oyster Bar
Empire Grille at Venus de Milo
Judge Roy Bean Saloon
Madeira Restaurant
The Revival Craft Kitchen
Roberto's Restaurant
Simone's
October 28
Terror on the Tracks at Rail Explorers
Rail Explorers, Rhode Island presents Terror on the Tracks. With Haunted Halloween Night Rides...you might not make it back.
Fireside S'mores & Hot Chocolate. Thursdays - Sundays, October 7 - 31.
October 28
Open House at Glen Farm Stables
Join us for an afternoon of pony rides, polo demonstrations, and fun.
Glen Farm Stables is under new management and we are so excited to share our beautiful property with the public.
The open house goes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
October 29
Haunted Brewery & Distillery at Newport Storm
The Newport Storm Brewery & Newport Distilling presents haunted brewery and distillery tours.
Get spooked while sipping on an ice cold beer.
The event begins at 7 p.m.
October 29
Pumpkin Carving at The Vanderbilt Grace
Carve your own spooky Halloween pumpkin while enjoying caramel popcorn and apple cider. Toast your marshmallows by the firepit in the garden terrace.
The event goes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
October 29
Newport String Project Concert at Trinity Church
The Newport String Project presents a vibrant program of works by Haydn, Schumann, Schubert and Martinu at Trinity Church.
The Newport String Project launched five years ago with the bold ambition of establishing a string quartet, who could drive forward their mission of making inspiring musical experiences accessible for all in Newport.
The event goes from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.
October 29
Harvest Festival at Newport Vineyards
Join in on a day full of wine tasting, live music, scratch food, as well as libations from The Nitro Cart and sweets from Knead Doughnuts.
You could be called to compete in our Grape Stomp Competition OR our Pie Eating Contest.
Or just relax and enjoy the wine.
The festival goes from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
October 29
Scotch & Cigar Tasting at Spiced Pear at The Chanler
Presented by Glenmorangie's David Blackmore.
Whiskey Ambassador of the Year & passionate advocate of Glenmorangie Single Malt Whiskies, David will teach attendees how to fully appreciate the great complexity of flavors and aromas in each of the 'whiskies you taste.
The event begins at 1 p.m.
