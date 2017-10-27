Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

slides: 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - October 27, 2017

Friday, October 27, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

It is Halloween weekend in Newport and there are plenty of ways to get into the spirit

This weekend's events include a haunted brewery and distillery tour at Newport Storm, Newport Vineyards' Harvest Festival and much more. 

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

 

Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - October 27, 2017

Prev Next

October 27

2nd Annual CarnEvil Celebration at Newport Vineyards 

The regions’ premier costume party with an evening full of circus performers, a fortune teller machine, music by DJ Jay Buff and appearances from Ami Bruni (pictured) and Adam Berry of TLC’s Kindred Spirits!

PRIZES for best costume! Cash bar, strictly 21+.

The party goes from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

October 27

Euclid Quartet at Newport Art Museum 

Euclid Quartet’s career highlights include becoming the first American string quartet to be awarded a top prize at the prestigious Osaka International Chamber Music Competition.

Prior to its Japanese laurels, the quartet also won awards in numerous United States competitions, including the Hugo Kauder International Competition for String Quartets, The Carmel Chamber Music Competition and the Chamber Music Yellow Springs Competition.

In 2009 the Euclid Quartet was awarded the esteemed American Masterpieces grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The show starts at 7 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

October 28

East Bay Restaurant Week

East Bay Restaurant Week is back and features some of the best restaurants around. 

Restaurant Week runs until November 2. 

Participating restaurants include: 

Al's Waterfront Restaurant
Bristol Oyster Bar
Christian's
Dewolf Tavern
East Bay Oyster Bar
Empire Grille at Venus de Milo
Judge Roy Bean Saloon
Madeira Restaurant
The Revival Craft Kitchen
Roberto's Restaurant
Simone's

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

October 28

Terror on the Tracks at Rail Explorers

Rail Explorers, Rhode Island presents Terror on the Tracks. With Haunted Halloween Night Rides...you might not make it back. 

Fireside S'mores & Hot Chocolate. Thursdays - Sundays, October 7 - 31.

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

October 28

Open House at Glen Farm Stables

Join us for an afternoon of pony rides, polo demonstrations, and fun.

Glen Farm Stables is under new management and we are so excited to share our beautiful property with the public. 

The open house goes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

October 29

Haunted Brewery & Distillery at Newport Storm

The Newport Storm Brewery & Newport Distilling presents haunted brewery and distillery tours. 

Get spooked while sipping on an ice cold beer. 

The event begins at 7 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

October 29

Pumpkin Carving at The Vanderbilt Grace 

Carve your own spooky Halloween pumpkin while enjoying caramel popcorn and apple cider. Toast your marshmallows by the firepit in the garden terrace.  

The event goes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

October 29

Newport String Project Concert at Trinity Church 

The Newport String Project presents a vibrant program of works by Haydn, Schumann, Schubert and Martinu at Trinity Church. 

The Newport String Project launched five years ago with the bold ambition of establishing a string quartet, who could drive forward their mission of making inspiring musical experiences accessible for all in Newport. 

The event goes from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

October 29

Harvest Festival at Newport Vineyards

Join in on a day full of wine tasting, live music, scratch food, as well as libations from The Nitro Cart and sweets from Knead Doughnuts. 

You could be called to compete in our Grape Stomp Competition OR our Pie Eating Contest. 

Or just relax and enjoy the wine. 

The festival goes from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

October 29

Scotch & Cigar Tasting at Spiced Pear at The Chanler 

Presented by Glenmorangie's David Blackmore.

Whiskey Ambassador of the Year & passionate advocate of Glenmorangie Single Malt Whiskies, David will teach attendees how to fully appreciate the great complexity of flavors and aromas in each of the 'whiskies you taste.

The event begins at 1 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!