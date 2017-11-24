10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - November 24, 2017
Friday, November 24, 2017
This weekend's events include the boat parade at Newport Harbor, stand-up comedy and more.
See the Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend
November 24
Holiday Lantern Tour at Museum of Newport History
Hear the history of early American holiday traditions on an evening walking tour. Learn how Newporters did, or didn't, observe the holidays.
The event goes from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
November 24
Wasted Talent Show! Live Stand Up Comedy
This month features the wasted talents of:
Brian Beaudoin (ABC, Comix at Mohegan Sun)
Shawn Murray (The Stand)
Justin Hoff (Boston Comedy Festival Finalist)
Tricia Auld (Dig Boston)
Frank Gazerro (Comedy Connection)
Kirsten Logan (Comedy X)
Hosted by Doug Key (VH1, MTV)
The show goes from 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
November 24
Bowen's Wharf Block Party & Viewing of Boat Parade
The city of Newport lights up the harbor with the Illuminated Boat Parade.
Caribbean Christmas and Holiday tunes on the steel pan with Aaron Abrahamson Cote & Panoramic View will be live at the North Pole. Watch the parade of lights from Bowen's Wharf while boats compete for best decorated. All our locally-owned shops and restaurants will be open -- many with special offers to make shopping for your loved ones, and yourself, a joy
The party goes from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
November 25
The Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
The Nutcracker is a must-see this holiday season.
Follow a young protagonist throughout the mansion as she celebrates the holiday season with her family, battles with the Mouse King, dances with the Snow Queen and travels with her beloved Nutcracker to the magical Land of Sweets.
The first act of this unique performance is an experiential journey as guests are guided from room to room of the historic mansion.
For the second act, guests will be seated at tables in the ballroom.
The show goes from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
November 25
Master Mixology Class with Christina Mercado
Join Christina Mercado, as she takes attendees on a personal tour of cocktail creation.
Each weekly class is focused on a spirit, cocktail or theme, using a combination of old and contemporary techniques. Guests will work on two cocktails with Christina, which will be paired with light bites from our Culinary Team.
Stay for dinner after or make a reservation and receive 10% off the dinner portion.
The event runs from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
November 25
3rd Annual Tree Lighting at the Courtyard on Thames
Join Duris Studios, Fatulli's Downtown Cafe, and Blink Gallery on Small Business Saturday for a fun day of shopping, and treats, with our 3rd annual tree-lighting at sundown!
The lighting will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
November 25
Gurney's Newport Lighthouse Lighting
Gurney’s Newport will host a lighting of their historic lighthouse, complete with carolers, hot chocolate (including a boozy option!), live music at the resort’s Regent Cocktail Club and of course undisturbed views of the famed Newport Bridge.
The lighting will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
November 25
Middletown Aquidneck Growers Market at Aquidneck Grower's Farmers Market
Now in its 22nd season the market has 20 regular vendors, guest artisans and live music every week. Pick up your groceries and head inside for wine tasting.
The market goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
November 26
Horse Drawn Holiday Carriage Ride at Blithewold Mansion
Enjoy some old-fashioned holiday fun at Blithewold on a horse-drawn carriage ride. A bow- and garland-festooned carriage holding up to eight people will take a trip down our wooded Lover’s Lane, then cross Blithewold’s Great Lawn.
Families will be photographed in the sleigh before the ride begins. The photos can be used for holiday greeting cards or to frame and cherish for years to come.
Rides go from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
November 26
Motors & Mimosas at Audrain Automobile Museum
Join AAM and La Forge Casino Restaurant for Motors & Mimosas.
Tour the exhibition, while sipping on delicious mimosas, coffee, and munching on pastries.This event will occur twice a month.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
