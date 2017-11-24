Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - November 24, 2017

Friday, November 24, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Bowen's Wharf

It is Thanksgiving weekend there are still plenty of things to do in Newport to work off all that turkey.

This weekend's events include the boat parade at Newport Harbor, stand-up comedy and more.

help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

See the Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

 

Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - November 24, 2017

Prev Next

November 24

Holiday Lantern Tour at Museum of Newport History

Hear the history of early American holiday traditions on an evening walking tour. Learn how Newporters did, or didn't, observe the holidays.

The event goes from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

November 24

Wasted Talent Show! Live Stand Up Comedy

This month features the wasted talents of:
Brian Beaudoin (ABC, Comix at Mohegan Sun) 
Shawn Murray (The Stand)
Justin Hoff (Boston Comedy Festival Finalist)
Tricia Auld (Dig Boston)
Frank Gazerro (Comedy Connection)
Kirsten Logan (Comedy X) 
Hosted by Doug Key (VH1, MTV)

The show goes from 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. 

 

Click here for more information

Prev Next

November 24

Bowen's Wharf Block Party & Viewing of Boat Parade

The city of Newport lights up the harbor with the Illuminated Boat Parade. 

Caribbean Christmas and Holiday tunes on the steel pan with Aaron Abrahamson Cote & Panoramic View will be live at the North Pole. Watch the parade of lights from Bowen's Wharf while boats compete for best decorated. All our locally-owned shops and restaurants will be open -- many with special offers to make shopping for your loved ones, and yourself, a joy

The party goes from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

Click here for more information

Prev Next

November 25

The Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff 

The Nutcracker is a must-see this holiday season. 

Follow a young protagonist throughout the mansion as she celebrates the holiday season with her family, battles with the Mouse King, dances with the Snow Queen and travels with her beloved Nutcracker to the magical Land of Sweets. 

The first act of this unique performance is an experiential journey as guests are guided from room to room of the historic mansion.

For the second act, guests will be seated at tables in the ballroom. 

The show goes from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

November 25

Master Mixology Class with Christina Mercado

Join Christina Mercado, as she takes attendees on a personal tour of cocktail creation.

Each weekly class is focused on a spirit, cocktail or theme, using a combination of old and contemporary techniques. Guests will work on two cocktails with Christina, which will be paired with light bites from our Culinary Team.

Stay for dinner after or make a reservation and receive 10% off the dinner portion.

The event runs from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

November 25

3rd Annual Tree Lighting at the Courtyard on Thames

 

Join Duris Studios, Fatulli's Downtown Cafe, and Blink Gallery on Small Business Saturday for a fun day of shopping, and treats, with our 3rd annual tree-lighting at sundown! 

The lighting will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here for more information

Prev Next

November 25

Gurney's Newport Lighthouse Lighting

Gurney’s Newport will host a lighting of their historic lighthouse, complete with carolers, hot chocolate (including a boozy option!), live music at the resort’s Regent Cocktail Club and of course undisturbed views of the famed Newport Bridge. 

The lighting will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

Click here for more information

Prev Next

November 25

Middletown Aquidneck Growers Market at Aquidneck Grower's Farmers Market 

Now in its 22nd season the market has 20 regular vendors, guest artisans and live music every week. Pick up your groceries and head inside for wine tasting.

The market goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Click here for more information

Prev Next

November 26

Horse Drawn Holiday Carriage Ride at Blithewold Mansion

Enjoy some old-fashioned holiday fun at Blithewold on a horse-drawn carriage ride. A bow- and garland-festooned carriage holding up to eight people will take a trip down our wooded Lover’s Lane, then cross Blithewold’s Great Lawn.

Families will be photographed in the sleigh before the ride begins. The photos can be used for holiday greeting cards or to frame and cherish for years to come. 

Rides go from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

November 26

Motors & Mimosas at Audrain Automobile Museum 

Join AAM  and La Forge Casino Restaurant for Motors & Mimosas. 

Tour the exhibition, while sipping on delicious mimosas, coffee, and munching on pastries.This event will occur twice a month.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!