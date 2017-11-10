Welcome! Login | Register

slides: 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - November 10, 2017

Friday, November 10, 2017

It is already mid-November there are still plenty of things to do in Newport. 

This weekend’s events include stand up comedy, the final weekend of Newport Restaurant Week and much more. 

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

See the Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

 

November 10

The Bit Players at Firehouse Theater

Start your weekend off with a good laugh by catching the Bit Players at the Firehouse Theater.

The show runs from 8 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

November 11

Beach Cleanup at Weaver Cove

Everyone will be treated to hot coffee provided by Empire Tea & Coffee so don’t forget your reusable mug.

Volunteers are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes, and dress according to the weather.

The event goes from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

November 11

Pop-Up Makers Marketplace at Newport Visitor Information and Transportation Center

A Pop-Up Makers Marketplace at the Visitor Info Center in celebration of Newport Restaurant Week. Come sample local delicacies; coastal inspired gifts and ornaments; and hear from some local authors.

Exhibitors include GG's pretzels, Coastal Creations by Erin, Wise Mouth Teas, Bellicchi's Best Biscotti, Ghosts of New England, Bake Me Away-pastries, Sacred Cow Granola-Granola, Sanobe Peanut Butters and more.

The exhibition goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

November 11

Second Saturday: The Visual Delights of Abstract Painting

Come enjoy a morning creating abstract artwork at the Museum.  Families will enjoy a special gallery guided close-looking tour of the current exhibition, be of love and other stories: Contemporary Highlights from the Permanent Collection before experimenting with creating abstract and emotionally expressive artwork. 

Special guest artist Dianne Sheehan, beloved Fine Arts Supervisor and K-12 Art Educator for Newport Public Schools, will lead the hands-on art "making of masterpieces" teaching the expressive nature of form, color, line, pattern, and composition.

The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. 

Click here for more information 

November 11

Master Mixology Class with Christina Mercado

Join Christina Mercado, as she takes attendees on a personal tour of cocktail creation.

Each weekly class is focused on a spirit, cocktail or theme, using a combination of old and contemporary techniques. Guests will work on two cocktails with Christina, which will be paired with light bites from our Culinary Team.

Stay for dinner after or make a reservation and receive 10% off the dinner portion.

The event runs from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

November 11

The Cardboard Bernini Film at Jamestown Arts Center

“The Cardboard Bernini,” examines the work and life of artist James Grashow as he builds a giant cardboard fountain inspired by the work of the famous baroque sculptor Gian Lorenzo Bernini.

James Grashow is an artist who has built—among many other things– giant 15 foot tall fighting men, a city, and an ocean– using paper mache, fabric, chicken wire and cardboard. More recently, he has begun making sculptures entirely out of corrugated cardboard and twist ties.

The show begins at 7 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

November 11

Middletown Aquidneck Growers Market at Aquidneck Grower's Farmers Market 

Now in its 22nd season the market has 20 regular vendors, guest artisans and live music every week. Pick up your groceries and head inside for wine tasting.

The market goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Click here for more information

November 12

Newport Restaurant Week 

Newport Restaurant Week is in its final day, don't miss out. 

This year, Newport Restaurant Week features over 50 restaurants including Castle Hill Inn, Bristol Oyster Bar and much more. 

Click here for more information

November 12

Newport Art House, BAFL (Brunch, Art, & Flea Market)

The event will feature an Artisan Market, Live Music, Art Demos. newportarthouse.org Also December 10th same location & time.

It is FREE to attend. 

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

November 12

Motors & Mimosas at Audrain Automobile Museum 

Join AAM  and La Forge Casino Restaurant for Motors & Mimosas. 

Tour the exhibition, while sipping on delicious mimosas, coffee, and munching on pastries.This event will occur twice a month.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

 
 

