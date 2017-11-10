slides: 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - November 10, 2017
Friday, November 10, 2017
This weekend’s events include stand up comedy, the final weekend of Newport Restaurant Week and much more.
help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
November 10
The Bit Players at Firehouse Theater
Start your weekend off with a good laugh by catching the Bit Players at the Firehouse Theater.
The show runs from 8 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
November 11
Beach Cleanup at Weaver Cove
Everyone will be treated to hot coffee provided by Empire Tea & Coffee so don’t forget your reusable mug.
Volunteers are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes, and dress according to the weather.
The event goes from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
November 11
Pop-Up Makers Marketplace at Newport Visitor Information and Transportation Center
A Pop-Up Makers Marketplace at the Visitor Info Center in celebration of Newport Restaurant Week. Come sample local delicacies; coastal inspired gifts and ornaments; and hear from some local authors.
Exhibitors include GG's pretzels, Coastal Creations by Erin, Wise Mouth Teas, Bellicchi's Best Biscotti, Ghosts of New England, Bake Me Away-pastries, Sacred Cow Granola-Granola, Sanobe Peanut Butters and more.
The exhibition goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
November 11
Second Saturday: The Visual Delights of Abstract Painting
Come enjoy a morning creating abstract artwork at the Museum. Families will enjoy a special gallery guided close-looking tour of the current exhibition, be of love and other stories: Contemporary Highlights from the Permanent Collection before experimenting with creating abstract and emotionally expressive artwork.
Special guest artist Dianne Sheehan, beloved Fine Arts Supervisor and K-12 Art Educator for Newport Public Schools, will lead the hands-on art "making of masterpieces" teaching the expressive nature of form, color, line, pattern, and composition.
The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.
November 11
Master Mixology Class with Christina Mercado
Join Christina Mercado, as she takes attendees on a personal tour of cocktail creation.
Each weekly class is focused on a spirit, cocktail or theme, using a combination of old and contemporary techniques. Guests will work on two cocktails with Christina, which will be paired with light bites from our Culinary Team.
Stay for dinner after or make a reservation and receive 10% off the dinner portion.
The event runs from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
November 11
The Cardboard Bernini Film at Jamestown Arts Center
“The Cardboard Bernini,” examines the work and life of artist James Grashow as he builds a giant cardboard fountain inspired by the work of the famous baroque sculptor Gian Lorenzo Bernini.
James Grashow is an artist who has built—among many other things– giant 15 foot tall fighting men, a city, and an ocean– using paper mache, fabric, chicken wire and cardboard. More recently, he has begun making sculptures entirely out of corrugated cardboard and twist ties.
The show begins at 7 p.m.
November 11
Middletown Aquidneck Growers Market at Aquidneck Grower's Farmers Market
Now in its 22nd season the market has 20 regular vendors, guest artisans and live music every week. Pick up your groceries and head inside for wine tasting.
The market goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
November 12
Newport Restaurant Week
Newport Restaurant Week is in its final day, don't miss out.
This year, Newport Restaurant Week features over 50 restaurants including Castle Hill Inn, Bristol Oyster Bar and much more.
November 12
Newport Art House, BAFL (Brunch, Art, & Flea Market)
The event will feature an Artisan Market, Live Music, Art Demos. newportarthouse.org Also December 10th same location & time.
It is FREE to attend.
The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
November 12
Motors & Mimosas at Audrain Automobile Museum
Join AAM and La Forge Casino Restaurant for Motors & Mimosas.
Tour the exhibition, while sipping on delicious mimosas, coffee, and munching on pastries.This event will occur twice a month.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
