10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - May 4, 2018
Friday, May 04, 2018
This weekend’s events include Survivors of Malmedy: December 1944 at Jane Pickens Theater, the 16th annual spring celebration at Newport Vineyards, and much more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
May 4
3rd Annual Old School Prom at The Atlantic Resort
Head to the Atlantic Resort for a night of old-school fun.
So grab your best old school gear, come dressed as your favorite throwback celebrity or come dressed for Prom and be ready to party.
The event goes from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
May 4
Ri's Most Award-Winning Comedy Show: The Bit Players
Kick your weekend off with a good laugh by watching The Bit Players at the Firehouse Theater in Newport.
Inspired by audience suggestions, no two shows are ever the same
The event goes from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
May 4
Ethan Bates Orchestra at Newport Vineyards
Join Newport Vineyards for an extended evening of wine tasting while enjoying live music by Ethan Bates Orchestra.
“EBO” uses an electric cello and loop station to build a mesmerizing set of your favorite songs from all genres, specializing in groovy classics, party throwbacks and all the best 90s R&B, hip-hop, and soul.
The show goes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
May 5
16th Annual Spring Celebration at Newport Vineyards
Sip, savor and toast to the seasons’ newest wine releases at our 16th Annual Spring Celebration.
The festival includes a day full of grape stomping, wine tasting and potato sack racing.
The event goes from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
May 5
Kentucky Derby Party at Ochre Court
Sit back and enjoy one of the biggest sports days of the year, The Kentucky Derby.
The event highlights include live blue grass music by The Bagmen, Kentucky-style food, and a full open bar
The event begins at 5 p.m.
May 5
Survivors of Malmedy: December 1944 at Jane Pickens Theater
On December 17th, 1944, during day two of the famous Battle of the Bulge, the worst single massacre of American troops in World War II was unfolding in a frozen field south of Malmedy, Belgium.
The killing of 84 unarmed U.S. GIs is known throughout the world as The Malmedy Massacre. The Americans were executed by one of Adolf Hitler’s most infamous and violent armored divisions. It was a chance meeting on December 17, 1944, between one of Germany's most brutal units and the small group of lightly-armed American soldiers of the 285th Field Artillery Observation Battalion.
Today only 3 of the survivors remain.
Hear their stories of that day and get to know the truth behind the Malmedy Massacre.
May 5
Portsmouth's Farm-to-Farm Bike Ride
Lovely Middle Road, lined with six family farms, will be CAR FREE so families, friends, and neighbors can enjoy the experience of riding together.
The short four-mile ride will be delightful for riders of all ages and abilities. Walkers and strollers are welcome to join as well.
The event goes from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
May 6
OneHope Wine Tasting at The Safari Room at OceanCliff
OneHope Wine is a world-class vineyard in Napa Valley that gives back 50% of its profits to various charities.
David Vincent will be joining the group from the winery to chat about these wonderful wines and their respective causes, while pouring seven different selections.
Chef Peter Hand will be crafting a variety of hors-d'oeuvres to complement each wine.
The event goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
May 6
Norman Bird Sanctuary’s Annual Birds & Breakfast
Treat yourself to a seasonal gourmet breakfast, with sweeping views over Paradise Valley and Rhode Island Sound. Chef Rich Silvia from The White Horse Tavern will prepare a breakfast buffet, with organically grown ingredients donated by local farmers and markets.
The event goes from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
May 6
Judah Touro Lecture Series: Esther “Queen of the Conversas” at Touro Synagogue
Salve Regina University Professor Dr. Emily Colbert Cairns will explore the compelling story of Queen Esther as a heroine for Jewish people during the era of the Spanish Inquisition.
The event goes from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
