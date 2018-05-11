10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - May 11, 2018
Friday, May 11, 2018
This weekend’s events include Tully at Jane Pickens, the Volvo Ocean Race at Fort Adams, and much more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
May 11
Tully at Jane Pickens Theater
Marlo (Academy Award (R) winner Charlize Theron), a mother of three including a newborn, is gifted a night nanny by her brother (Mark Duplass). Hesitant to the extravagance at first, Marlo comes to form a unique bond with the thoughtful, surprising, and sometimes challenging young nanny named Tully (Mackenzie Davis).
May 11
Ri's Most Award-Winning Comedy Show: The Bit Players
Kick your weekend off with a good laugh by watching The Bit Players at the Firehouse Theater in Newport.
Inspired by audience suggestions, no two shows are ever the same
The event goes from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
May 12
Volvo Ocean Race at Fort Adams in Newport
The Volvo Ocean Race is back in Newport and the race village is open.
Head down to Fort Adams and check out the full experience from meeting sailors to participating in games and much more.
The village is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 12
Norman Bird Sanctuary’s Spring Migration Ecotour
Hop into the ‘Bird Van’ and hit the best birding hot spots throughout southern New England. Your birding guides plan the day trip around current sightings reports, so you have the best chance of spotting rare spring migrants. Pack a bag lunch to go with provided snacks and water refills.
The event goes from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
May 12
Middletown Aquidneck Growers Market at Aquidneck Grower's Farmers Market
Now in its 22nd season, the market has 20 regular vendors, guest artisans and live music every week. Pick up your groceries and head inside for wine tasting.
The market goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 12
Food Truck 5/10 K at Pete Sepe Pavilion
The family-friendly Food Truck 5/10k offers an event for all ages and abilities.
The 5k and 10k courses are USATF Certified - start and finish on the grounds at the Pete Sepe Pavilion, taking runners on a scenic run out toward Touisett Point, past picturesque farms, quaint stone walls and even a water view
The event begins at 12 p.m. and goes till 6 p.m.
May 13
Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
Check out what’s under the hood of the 60+ cars at the Newport Car Museum.
See what makes these beauties rock, rumble and roar.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
May 13
Rebalancing For The Woman Who Balances It All
Yoga + Meditation Workshop with Emily Lawrence of Seaside Yoga and Allison Schumann of Grace Vanderbilt.
"We will celebrate our feminine spirit while moving through asanas to open the heart, rinse the spine and support our balance," says the event on their page.
The event goes from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
May 13
Mother’s Day Fiddling Feast at Salvation Café Restaurant & Bar
The café will be serving a special brunch from 10:30 to 2:30. Concertgoers can enjoy these culinary delights downstairs at the cafe before
sampling the unique concoction of traditional fiddle tunes seasoned with some musical surprises upstairs.
The trio—the dual fiddles of Rachel Panitch and Emma Lee Holmes-Hicks, with Mike Sokolovsky on guitar and foot percussion—will serve up a scrumptious musical buffet upstairs at the café. You’ll taste a delectable array of tunes, some familiar, others drawn from international fare, always with a sprinkling of improvisation.
The event goes from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
May 13
Traditional Irish Music Session at Fastnet Irish Pub
Live traditional Irish music every Sunday night, hosted by A. O. Gutierrez, Tim May, and Jack Wright.
If you plan on eating, the pub suggests that you arrive early.
The event goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
