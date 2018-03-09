10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 9, 2018
Friday, March 09, 2018
This weekend’s events include the final days of Newport Restaurant Week, the Grand Marshall Testimontial Roast and much more.
March 9
Face Places at Jane Pickens Theater
Nominated for Academy Award for Best Documentary Film.
89-year old Agnes Varda, one of the leading figures of the French New Wave, and acclaimed 33 year-old French photographer and muralist JR teamed up to co-direct this enchanting documentary/road movie.
March 9
The Bit Players at Firehouse Theater
Catch the Bit Players final show of the year at Firehouse Theater.
The Bit Players hit the stage EVERY Friday and Saturday night ALL YEAR LONG with their fast-paced, high energy hilarity.
The show goes from 8 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
March 10
Island Park Cleanup at Island Park Beach
Clean Ocean Access is hosting a beach cleanup at Island Park in Portsmouth on Saturday.
Volunteers will meet at the intersection of Park Ave and Boyds Lane. Volunteers of all ages welcome, family friendly, no registration required
The event goes from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
March 10
Newport/Kinsale Chefs Exchange Kickoff at Hibernian Hall
Several visiting chefs from our sister city of Kinsale, Ireland will join with local chefs to put on a food tasting event.
There will also be a whiskey tasting station.
The event goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
March 10
TEDxNewport : Capsized at Jane Pickens Theater
This will be the second TEDx event for Newport.
This year’s TEDxNewport theme – Capsized – promises ideas that embody the resilience and diversity that make the City by the Sea a beacon of hope when the tide changes.
The event goes from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
March 10
Newport Restaurant Week
It is the final weekend of Newport Restaurant Week.
Newport Restaurant Week features more than 50 restaurants offering three-course prix fixe lunches for $16 and three-course prix fixe dinners for $35.
Restaurant Week runs until March 11.
March 11
Grand Marshall Testimonial Roast at Saint Augustin's Church Hall
Honor Hon. Colleen M. Hastings, Grand Marshal of the annual parade in Honor of St. Patrick. Entertainment, cocktails, and heavy hors d'oeuvres will be provided.
The event goes from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
March 11
The Exiles at Jamestown Philomenian Library
The Exiles are a Rhode Island-based trio featuring three members of the band Pendragon who have performed together for almost 30 years.
The Exiles perform dance tunes, songs, waltzes and elaborate on the cultural and historical context of their music while projecting a relaxed and humorous stage presence.
The concert goes from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
March 11
Irish Eyes An Artistic Celebration Of Irish Heritage Spring Bull Studio & Gallery
In March, in Newport, everyone is Irish and Spring Bull Gallery joins in the celebration with an exhibit by local artists reveling in everything Irish
Through landscapes, quaint cottages, castles, the pounding surf of the Irish Sea and the hues of the lush vegetation Ireland will be depicted on the walls of Spring Bull Gallery by local artists.
The event goes from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m
Newport Annual Members Juried Exhibition at Newport Art Museum
One of the Newport Art Museum's most anticipated annual events, this exhibition highlights top talent from the region, bringing together an eclectic mix of art sourced from Rhode Island and beyond.
Entries are open, calling established and emerging artists alike to submit their work for exposition and review.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
