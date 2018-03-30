10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 30, 2018
Friday, March 30, 2018
This weekend’s events include live music at Newport Vineyards, an Easter egg hunt at Rosecliff mansion and much more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 30, 2018
March 30
The Death of Stalin at Jane Pickens Theater
When tyrannical dictator Joseph Stalin drops dead, his parasitic cronies square off in a frantic power struggle to be the next Soviet leader.
Combining palace intrigue with rapid-fire farce, this comedy is a bitingly funny takedown of bureaucratic dysfunction performed to the hilt by a sparkling ensemble cast.
Showtimes are at 4:45 and 7 p.m.
March 30
The Bit Players at Firehouse Theater
Catch the Bit Players final show of the year at Firehouse Theater.
The Bit Players hit the stage EVERY Friday and Saturday night ALL YEAR LONG with their fast-paced, high energy hilarity.
The show goes from 8 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
March 31
Bailey Brook Cleanup
Clean Ocean Access is hosting a beach cleanup at Bailey Brook in Middletown.
Volunteers of all ages welcome, family friendly, no registration required.
The event goes from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
March 31
Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch at Rosecliff
Join the Easter Bunny to share lots of eggs, candy, prizes and scrumptious seated brunch for everyone in the family.
The event begins at 10 a.m.
March 31
Mixology Master Class at The Vanderbilt Grille
Join The Grace Vanderbilt Mixology team, as you prepare signature cocktails from our current Winter Menu.
Guests enjoy a complimentary Small Bites, as they shake up concoctions besides our resident Mixologists, Christina Mercado.
The event goes from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
March 31
Free Foundations of Yoga Series at Newport Community Yoga
Explore the foundations of yogic philosophy breathing meditation and basic shapes in this on going Saturday series. Whether you are brand new to yoga or you would like to revisit the foundations of the practice, each class focuses on a different part of the practice in a small group setting.
The classes are cumulative with each building upon the last. attending the entire series or as many as possible is suggested to get the most of our the experience.
The event goes from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
April 1
Audubon Society Free Family Fun Day
Join the Audubon Society for crafts, nature stories, animal discoveries, hikes and more. No need to register.
April 1
Fireside Series: Dave Alves Acoustic at Newport Vineyards
Dave Alves returns with his stand-out performances of acoustic reimaginings of your favorite songs and his own originals to pepper the afternoon as you sit back, sip wine, and spring ahead into the beautiful day at Newport Vineyards
The event goes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
April 1
Newport Seal Tour With Save The Bay
Join Save the Bay aboard one of their education vessels as they motor through Newport Harbor and take in 360º views of seals resting on Citing Rock off of Rose Island and the Newport Bridge.
Save The Bay provides binoculars, and expert guides offer an educational view of our winter marine visitors and the habitat they love.
Tours run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
April 1
Traditional Irish Music Session at Fastnet Irish Pub
Live traditional Irish music every Sunday night, hosted by A. O. Gutierrez, Tim May, and Jack Wright.
If you plan on eating, the pub suggests that you arrive early.
The event goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Related Articles
- Newport Interactive Marketers to Host “Turn Your Web Traffic Into Foot Traffic” Networking Event
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - February 16, 2018
- Second Wave of Artists Announced for 2018 Newport Jazz Festival
- Newport Manners & Etiquette: How To Talk About Bad Sex, Wedding Dress Code 2018 + Vaping Etiquette
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - February 23, 2018
- LIVE: Newport’s Bit Players Provide Love & Laughter for Valentine’s Day
- Newport Manners & Etiquette: Love Month Questions, Why Valentine’s Day? + Table Manners
- Metheny, James to Play Newport Jazz Festival’s Friday Night Concert
- Martel Named Chair of Newport County Chamber Board of Directors
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - February 9, 2018
- Empire Coffee to Open 5th Location at Seamen’s Church in Newport
- Newport Manners & Etiquette: Divorce Etiquette & Children At Weddings Etiquette
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 2, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 16, 2018
- Third Wave of Artists Announced for 2018 Newport Jazz Festival
- Monday on LIVE: Newport Historical Society’s Taylor, K-9 Trainer Sgt. Zarrella & Business Monday
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 23, 2018
- Volvo Ocean Race Generates Nearly 100M Euros in Spain, How Much in Newport?
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 9, 2018
- Newport Restaurant Week 2018 - See the Participants
- Newport Vineyards Raises Over $8K for Puerto Rico Recovery Efforts
- Newport Manners & Etiquette: Plus One Wedding Etiquette, Missing YOU’RE WELCOME & Funeral Etiquette
- Parade Chair Sullivan Previews the 2018 Newport St. Patricks Day Parade on LIVE’s The Taste
- Addiction-Based Play “Four Legs to Stand On” Coming to Newport for 3 Shows