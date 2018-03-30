Welcome! Login | Register

10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 30, 2018

Friday, March 30, 2018

There is plenty going on around Newport to keep you busy this weekend. From live music to movies and hikes, there is something for everyone. 

This weekend’s events include live music at Newport Vineyards, an Easter egg hunt at Rosecliff mansion and much more.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

March 30

The Death of Stalin at Jane Pickens Theater

When tyrannical dictator Joseph Stalin drops dead, his parasitic cronies square off in a frantic power struggle to be the next Soviet leader. 

Combining palace intrigue with rapid-fire farce, this comedy is a bitingly funny takedown of bureaucratic dysfunction performed to the hilt by a sparkling ensemble cast.

Showtimes are at 4:45  and 7 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

March 30

The Bit Players at Firehouse Theater  

Catch the Bit Players final show of the year at Firehouse Theater. 

The Bit Players hit the stage EVERY Friday and Saturday night ALL YEAR LONG with their fast-paced, high energy hilarity. 

The show goes from 8 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

March 31

Bailey Brook Cleanup 

Clean Ocean Access is hosting a beach cleanup at Bailey Brook in Middletown. 

Volunteers of all ages welcome, family friendly, no registration required. 

The event goes from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

March 31

Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch at Rosecliff 

Join the Easter Bunny to share lots of eggs, candy, prizes and scrumptious seated brunch for everyone in the family.

The event begins at 10 a.m. 

Click here for more information 

March 31

Mixology Master Class at The Vanderbilt Grille 

Join The Grace Vanderbilt Mixology team, as you prepare signature cocktails from our current Winter Menu.

Guests enjoy a complimentary Small Bites, as they shake up concoctions besides our resident Mixologists, Christina Mercado.

The event goes from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

March 31

Free Foundations of Yoga Series at Newport Community Yoga 

Explore the foundations of yogic philosophy breathing meditation and basic shapes in this on going Saturday series. Whether you are brand new to yoga or you would like to revisit the foundations of the practice, each class focuses on a different part of the practice in a small group setting.

The classes are cumulative with each building upon the last. attending the entire series or as many as possible is suggested to get the most of our the experience. 

The event goes from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

April 1

Audubon Society Free Family Fun Day

Join the Audubon Society for crafts, nature stories, animal discoveries, hikes and more. No need to register.

Click here for more information 

April 1

Fireside Series: Dave Alves Acoustic at Newport Vineyards

Dave Alves returns with his stand-out performances of acoustic reimaginings of your favorite songs and his own originals to pepper the afternoon as you sit back, sip wine, and spring ahead into the beautiful day at Newport Vineyards

The event goes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

April 1

Newport Seal Tour With Save The Bay 

Join Save the Bay aboard one of their education vessels as they motor through Newport Harbor and take in 360º views of seals resting on Citing Rock off of Rose Island and the Newport Bridge.

Save The Bay provides binoculars, and expert guides offer an educational view of our winter marine visitors and the habitat they love.

Tours run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

April 1

Traditional Irish Music Session at Fastnet Irish Pub 

Live traditional Irish music every Sunday night, hosted by A. O. Gutierrez, Tim May, and Jack Wright. 

If you plan on eating, the pub suggests that you arrive early. 

The event goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

 
 

