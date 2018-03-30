10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 30, 2018

There is plenty going on around Newport to keep you busy this weekend. From live music to movies and hikes, there is something for everyone.

This weekend’s events include live music at Newport Vineyards, an Easter egg hunt at Rosecliff mansion and much more.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

See the Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 30, 2018

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.