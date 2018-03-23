10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 23, 2018
Friday, March 23, 2018
This weekend’s events include Cars and Cocktails at the Audrain Automobile Museum, Newport Storm Girl Scout Cookie and Beer Pairing, live music and more.
March 23
Cars & Cocktails at Audrain Automobile Museum
It's your perfect opportunity to check out our brand new exhibition Muscle Car Madness! Vickers' Liquors is organizing a spectacular selection of cocktails for a one of a kind tasting at the Audrain Automobile Museum! Don't worry we will not let you leave hungry.
La Forge will be there serving up some delicious passed hors-d'oeuvres.
The event goes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
March 23
Lovebash for Animals at Atlantic Resort Newport
Festivities begin with a cocktail reception, hors-d'oeuvres, and an exciting Silent Auction. The fun continues with a delicious buffet dinner, an inspiring impact video and Live Auction – including a featured trip of a lifetime – an African Safari.
The evening will conclude with delectable desserts and Paws Up Auction – all to benefit homeless animals. The Atlantic Resort offers complimentary parking. Cocktail attire suggested.
It's sure to be a memorable evening.
The event goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
March 23
The Bit Players at Firehouse Theater
Catch the Bit Players final show of the year at Firehouse Theater.
The Bit Players hit the stage EVERY Friday and Saturday night ALL YEAR LONG with their fast-paced, high energy hilarity.
The show goes from 8 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
March 24
Newport Storm Girl Scout Cookie & Beer Pairing at Newport Storm
It’s the return of the Girl Scout Cookie & Beer Pairing at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Company and these tickets won’t last long.
At the event, you will pair your six favorite cookies with delicious brews.
The event goes from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
March 24
Free Classes at Vicious Cycling
Calling all lucky ones FREE CLASSES here at Vicious Cycling.
Classes will take place at 7:45 a.m., 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
March 24
Hermitage Piano Trio at Marble House
Led by long-time Newport Music Festival resident artist, cellist Sergey Antonov, and featuring violinist Misha Keylin and pianist Ilya Kazantsev, the Hermitage Piano Trio is distinguished by its exuberant musicality, interpretative range, and sumptuous sound. Inspired by St. Petersburg’s venerable Hermitage State Museum, the Hermitage Piano Trio represents both the very essence and history of Russia while also embracing and promoting cultures from around the world, complementing works that embody the majesty of its Russian lineage with ones from the great European tradition as well as contemporary American commissions.
The concert starts at 7 p.m.
March 24
Guided Hike at Ballard Park
Friends of Ballard Park is hosting a guided hike on Saturday, March 24 from 10 to 11 am.
Staff from Friends of Ballard Park will share information about the site’s history and its unique features, including a vernal pond, quarry meadow and woodland forest as we walk a little over one mile of trail.
The hike will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
March 25
The Death of Stalin at Jane Pickens Theater
When tyrannical dictator Joseph Stalin drops dead, his parasitic cronies square off in a frantic power struggle to be the next Soviet leader.
Combining palace intrigue with rapid-fire farce, this comedy is a bitingly funny takedown of bureaucratic dysfunction performed to the hilt by a sparkling ensemble cast.
Showtimes are at 4:45 and 7 p.m.
March 25
Newport Seal Tour With Save The Bay
Join Save the Bay aboard one of their education vessels as they motor through Newport Harbor and take in 360º views of seals resting on Citing Rock off of Rose Island and the Newport Bridge.
Save The Bay provides binoculars, and expert guides offer an educational view of our winter marine visitors and the habitat they love.
Tours run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
March 25
Traditional Irish Music Session at Fastnet Irish Pub
Live traditional Irish music every Sunday night, hosted by A. O. Gutierrez, Tim May, and Jack Wright.
If you plan on eating, the pub suggests that you arrive early.
The event goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
