10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 2, 2018
Friday, March 02, 2018
This weekend’s events include Newport Restaurant Week, the annual Lantern Parede, Mother Goose at Rosecliff and much more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 2, 2018
March 2
Newport Restaurant Week
It is the first day of Newport Restaurant Week.
Newport Restaurant Week features more than 50 restaurants offering three-course prix fixe lunches for $16 and three-course prix fixe dinners for $35.
Restaurant Week runs from March 2 to March 11.
March 2
Lantern Parade at Jamestown Arts Center
The 6th Annual JAC Lantern Parade begins AND ends at the Jamestown Arts Center, followed by a Festival in the JAC Gallery.
All lanterns are welcome at the parade and festival, especially lanterns from previous parades.
The parade goes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
March 2
Lissa Rivera: Beautiful Boy at Newport Art Museum
For her ongoing series “Beautiful Boy,” Lissa Rivera photographs her domestic partner.
The project began as a conversation on subway between Rivera and her male friend who shared with her that he wore women’s clothing in college but after graduation, “struggled to navigate a world that seemed both newly accepting and yet inherently reviling of male displays of femininity.” Believing that photography could create a space to experiment, Rivera began photographing her friend and over time he became both her muse and romantic partner.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
March 3
A Collection of Attitudes at Rosecliff Mansion
Artistic Director Miki Ohlsen will present the premiere of new works by guest choreographers Kevin Jenkins, a prolific choreographer & faculty of Boston Ballet School and Rodney Rivera, Artistic Director of Ballet Brio, based in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.
The show begins at 7 p.m.
March 3
Brenton Point Cleanup
Clean Ocean Access is hosting a beach cleanup at Brenton Point in Newport.
Participants will meet in the parking lot of Brenton Point State Park in front of the jetty. Volunteers of all ages welcome, family friendly, no registration required
The cleanup goes from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
March 3
Extensions Dance Company Presents: Here/Now at Casino Theatre
Extensions Dance Company from Salve Regina University is set to present their annual spring concert “Here/Now” at the Casino Theatre.
The program will include a range of dynamic choreography from invited guest artists, faculty, and current students. Guests include New England-based Nailah Randall-Bellinger, Eva Marie Pacheco of Providence Ballet Theatre, Betsi Graves from Boston-based Urbanity Dance, Chicago-based Rhode Island native Richard Ashworth, and Spencer Gavin Hering and Andrea Dawn Shelley of iMEE Dance Company. Faculty members Lauren Difede, Melody Gamba, and Lindsay Guarino will premier new pieces.
The show begins at 8 p.m.
March 3
Newport Annual Members Juried Exhibition at Newport Art Museum
One of the Newport Art Museum's most anticipated annual events, this exhibition highlights top talent from the region, bringing together an eclectic mix of art sourced from Rhode Island and beyond.
Entries are open, calling established and emerging artists alike to submit their work for exposition and review.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
March 4
Mother Goose at Rosecliff
Join us for classic Nursery Rhymes recounted by Mother Goose and playfully brought to life by Island Moving Co.’s own professional dancers.
See performances of:
Humpty Dumpty
Miss Muffet
Jack and Jill
Sing a Song of Sixpence
The show begins at 4:30 p.m.
March 4
Irish Eyes An Artistic Celebration Of Irish Heritage Spring Bull Studio & Gallery
In March, in Newport, everyone is Irish and Spring Bull Gallery joins in the celebration with an exhibit by local artists reveling in everything Irish
Through landscapes, quaint cottages, castles, the pounding surf of the Irish Sea and the hues of the lush vegetation Ireland will be depicted on the walls of Spring Bull Gallery by local artists.
The event goes from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m
March 4
Newport Seal Tour With Save The Bay
Join Save the Bay aboard one of their education vessels as they motor through Newport Harbor and take in 360º views of seals resting on Citing Rock off of Rose Island and the Newport Bridge.
Save The Bay provides binoculars, and expert guides offer an educational view of our winter marine visitors and the habitat they love.
Tours run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
