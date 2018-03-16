10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 16, 2018
Friday, March 16, 2018
This weekend’s events include the Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Molly’s Game at Jane Pickens Theater, live music and much more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 16, 2018
March 16
Annual St. Patrick's Day Celebration at Midtown Oyster Bar
Join in the celebration on the eve of St. Patrick's Day and the Newport Saint Patrick's Day Parade at Midtown Oyster Bar for our 3rd annual celebration.
Stop by for food (like a Corned Beef Sandwich), beer from Newport Storm, Irish fun, live music from Newport RI Ancient Order of Hibernian's Pipes and Drums, AOH Men's Singers and more.
The event goes from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
March 16
Fireside Live Music Friday at Newport Vineyards
Join Newport Vineyards for an extended evening wine tasting while enjoying live music by Bill and Gabi from Silverteeth. Bill and Gabi are known for their great originals in a unique alternative rock style as well as reimagined covers.
The event goes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
March 16
Celebrating Ireland in Story and Song
Celtic performers Phil Edmonds, Kevin Fallon and Mary King present a program of Irish music, song, and merriment at the Middletown Public Library.
An Irish jig will be taught at the beginning of the program and audience participation is welcome.
The event goes from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
March 17
Newport St. Patrick's Day Parade
Find your best green attire, keep your eyes open for leprechauns, and join in the revelry to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Newport.
The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. from the Newport City Hall and runs through Washington Square, down Thames Street, and ends at St. Augustine's Church.
Parade will be held rain or shine.
March 17
Middletown Aquidneck Growers Market at Newport Vineyards
Now in its 22nd season the market has 20 regular vendors, guest artisans and live music every week.
Pick up your groceries and head inside for wine tasting.
The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
March 17
Newport Seal Tour With Save The Bay
Join Save the Bay aboard one of their education vessels as they motor through Newport Harbor and take in 360º views of seals resting on Citing Rock off of Rose Island and the Newport Bridge.
Save The Bay provides binoculars, and expert guides offer an educational view of our winter marine visitors and the habitat they love.
Tours run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
March 18
Traditional Irish Music Session at Fastnet Irish Pub
Live traditional Irish music every Sunday night, hosted by A. O. Gutierrez, Tim May, and Jack Wright.
If you plan on eating, the pub suggests that you arrive early.
The event goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
March 18
Molly's Game at Jane Pickens Theater
Molly’s Game is based on the true story of Molly Bloom, an Olympic-class skier who ran the world's most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested in the middle of the night by 17 FBI agents wielding automatic weapons.
Her players included Hollywood royalty, sports stars, business titans and finally, unbeknownst to her, the Russian mob.
Her only ally was her criminal defense lawyer Charlie Jaffey, who learned that there was much more to Molly than the tabloids led us to believe.
Showtime is set for 4:30 p.m.
March 18
The Wines Of Chateau Ste. Michelle at Spiced Pear
Washington state's founding winery features award-winning wines and an unparalleled taste.
The event goes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
March 18
Lissa Rivera: Beautiful Boy at Newport Art Museum
For her ongoing series “Beautiful Boy,” Lissa Rivera photographs her domestic partner.
The project began as a conversation on subway between Rivera and her male friend who shared with her that he wore women’s clothing in college but after graduation, “struggled to navigate a world that seemed both newly accepting and yet inherently reviling of male displays of femininity.” Believing that photography could create a space to experiment, Rivera began photographing her friend and over time he became both her muse and romantic partner.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Related Articles
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - November 3, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - October 27, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - November 10, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - November 24, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - December 1, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - October 20, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - October 13, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - September 15, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - September 22, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - October 6, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - December 8, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - December 15, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - February 9, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - February 2, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - February 16, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - February 23, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 2, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - September 29, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - January 26, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - January 19, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - December 22, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - December 29, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - January 5, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - January 12, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 9, 2018