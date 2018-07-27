10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - July 27, 2018
Friday, July 27, 2018
This weekend’s events include the Newport Folk Festival, the Instant Summer Tour at Gurney’s, Polo and much more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - July 27, 2018
July 27
Jewels of the Sea Opening Celebration at Tiffany Peay Jewel Box
This is the final weekend of the show.
Tiffany Peay Jewel Box in Newport invites you to the Pearl Show: Jewels of the Sea celebrating 21 years of Tiffany Peay Jewelry.
Tiffany Peay Jewelry has been featured in many national and local magazines and blogs including Newport Life, Travel & Leisure, Yankee, Boston Globe, Quintessenceblog.com, InStyle, Brides, Self, JCK, The Bay & Hey Rhody as well as many more.
The show is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
July 27
Newport Half-Day Junior Baycamp With Save The Bay
Children who love the water and adventure will love Save The Bay’s week-long summer camps in Newport.
Headquartered at the Exploration Center and Aquarium on Easton’s Beach, Junior BayCamp blends age-appropriate marine science and environmental education with water-based fun. Inside the aquarium, campers interact with the marine life that call Narragansett Bay home, through touch tanks and counselor-led crafts and games, while just outside the aquarium lies Easton’s Beach, where campers explore the shoreline and natural habitats nearby, building valuable knowledge about the Bay’s natural beauty, resources, and what they can do to help preserve it.
The event goes from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
July 27
New Bedford Bay Sox vs Newport Gulls at Cardines Field
The Newport Gulls are back at Cardines Field to host the New Bedford Bay Sox.
The Gulls are currently 19-19 on the season, while the Bay Sox are 16-23 overall.
Game time is set for 6:35 p.m.
July 28
Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams
Newport Folk Festival is here.
The festival features more than 50 performances starting on Friday, July 27 and going through Sunday, July 29.
Notable performances include Ben Harper, Gary Clark Jr., Cheech and Chong and much more.
July 28
Free Common Burying Ground Guided Tour at Newport Common Burying Ground
The tour will start at the entrance on Warner Street (at Burnside Avenue). The focus of the tour will be stones carved in the 1700s, many from the Stevens shop.
A highlight of the visit will be God's Little Acre, the largest collections of gravestones form people of African heritage in Colonial New England, and a review the recent work of the city in conserving these important historic artifacts.
Tours go from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
July 28
The Instant Summer Tour at Gurney's Newport Resort
Sweet news: we're rollin' through our favorite seaside spots in a couldn't-be-cooler ice cream truck.
Stop by to enjoy delicious scoops from Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, shop our best beachy styles, and get in on special surprises all. summer. long.
July 28
Newport International Polo Series at Newport Polo Grounds
Watch as all-star lineups of international competitors take the field. Experience a tailgate party for the optimal experience, or plant your seat in the lawn and relax.
The match begins at 5 p.m.
July 29
The Newport Show: Antiques, Art And Exquisite Objects at St. George's School
Attended by more than 3,000 antiques collectors from across New England and featuring more than 40 of the country's top antique dealers, the Newport Show is a opportunity to view and purchase unique works of art. Proceeds of the event will benefit the Newport Historical Society and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County.
The show runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
July 29
NIMFest Gazebo Concerts Featuring Otis Read Trio at King Park Beach
The Otis Read Trio will be performing at the gazebo at King Park Beach on Sunday as part of the NIMFest Summer Concert Series.
Fun for families with lawn seating, playground, food truck, BBQ, and bathroom facilities. Free parking on Wellington Ave.
The show goes from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
July 29
Spring Bull Gallery Little Picture Show
Saturday is the opening day of the Spring Bull Gallery Little Picture Show.
There are summer treasures produced by local artists to be found at Spring Bull Gallery’s “Les Petites Oeuvres en Été” Exhibit.
"As with our little picture show in November here to are small artistic gems in oils, watercolors, pastels, glass, ceramics and other media ready for you to take home for a summer remembrance," said the Gallery about the show.
The exhibit is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Related Articles
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 16, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 9, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 23, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 30, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - April 13, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 2, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - February 23, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - January 26, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - February 2, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - February 9, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - February 16, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - April 20, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - April 27, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - June 22, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - June 15, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - June 29, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - July 6, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - July 13, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - June 8, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - June 1, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - May 4, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - May 11, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - May 18, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - May 25, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - July 20, 2018