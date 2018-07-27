Welcome! Login | Register

10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - July 27, 2018

Friday, July 27, 2018

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Enjoy the day at the Newport Polo Grounds

There is plenty going on around Newport to keep you busy this weekend. From shows to games, there is something for everyone. 

This weekend’s events include the Newport Folk Festival, the Instant Summer Tour at Gurney’s, Polo and much more.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

July 27

Jewels of the Sea Opening Celebration at Tiffany Peay Jewel Box

This is the final weekend of the show.

Tiffany Peay Jewel Box in Newport invites you to the Pearl Show: Jewels of the Sea celebrating 21 years of Tiffany Peay Jewelry. 

Tiffany Peay Jewelry has been featured in many national and local magazines and blogs including Newport Life, Travel & Leisure, Yankee, Boston Globe, Quintessenceblog.com, InStyle, Brides, Self, JCK, The Bay & Hey Rhody as well as many more.

The show is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

July 27

Newport Half-Day Junior Baycamp With Save The Bay

Children who love the water and adventure will love Save The Bay’s week-long summer camps in Newport.

Headquartered at the Exploration Center and Aquarium on Easton’s Beach, Junior BayCamp blends age-appropriate marine science and environmental education with water-based fun. Inside the aquarium, campers interact with the marine life that call Narragansett Bay home, through touch tanks and counselor-led crafts and games, while just outside the aquarium lies Easton’s Beach, where campers explore the shoreline and natural habitats nearby, building valuable knowledge about the Bay’s natural beauty, resources, and what they can do to help preserve it.

The event goes from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

July 27

New Bedford Bay Sox vs Newport Gulls at Cardines Field 

The Newport Gulls are back at Cardines Field to host the New Bedford Bay Sox. 

The Gulls are currently 19-19 on the season, while the Bay Sox are 16-23 overall. 

Game time is set for 6:35 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

July 28

Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams 

Newport Folk Festival is here. 

The festival features more than 50 performances starting on Friday, July 27 and going through Sunday, July 29. 

Notable performances include Ben Harper, Gary Clark Jr., Cheech and Chong and much more. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

July 28

Free Common Burying Ground Guided Tour at Newport Common Burying Ground 

The tour will start at the entrance on Warner Street (at Burnside Avenue). The focus of the tour will be stones carved in the 1700s, many from the Stevens shop.

A highlight of the visit will be God's Little Acre, the largest collections of gravestones form people of African heritage in Colonial New England, and a review the recent work of the city in conserving these important historic artifacts. 

Tours go from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

July 28

The Instant Summer Tour at Gurney's Newport Resort 

Sweet news: we're rollin' through our favorite seaside spots in a couldn't-be-cooler ice cream truck.

Stop by to enjoy delicious scoops from Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, shop our best beachy styles, and get in on special surprises all. summer. long.

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

July 28

Newport International Polo Series at Newport Polo Grounds 

Watch as all-star lineups of international competitors take the field. Experience a tailgate party for the optimal experience, or plant your seat in the lawn and relax.

The match begins at 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

July 29

The Newport Show: Antiques, Art And Exquisite Objects at St. George's School 

Attended by more than 3,000 antiques collectors from across New England and featuring more than 40 of the country's top antique dealers, the Newport Show is a opportunity to view and purchase unique works of art. Proceeds of the event will benefit the Newport Historical Society and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County.

The show runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

July 29

NIMFest Gazebo Concerts Featuring Otis Read Trio at King Park Beach

The Otis Read Trio will be performing at the gazebo at King Park Beach on Sunday as part of the NIMFest Summer Concert Series. 

Fun for families with lawn seating, playground, food truck, BBQ, and bathroom facilities. Free parking on Wellington Ave.

The show goes from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

July 29

Spring Bull Gallery Little Picture Show  

Saturday is the opening day of the Spring Bull Gallery Little Picture Show. 

There are summer treasures produced by local artists to be found at Spring Bull Gallery’s “Les Petites Oeuvres en Été” Exhibit. 

"As with our little picture show in November here to are small artistic gems in oils, watercolors, pastels, glass, ceramics and other media ready for you to take home for a summer remembrance," said the Gallery about the show. 

The exhibit is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

 
 

:!