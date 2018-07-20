10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - July 20, 2018
Friday, July 20, 2018
This weekend’s events include the Dell Technologies Tennis Hall of Fame Open, the Live Local Music and Art Festival, the Newport Craft Brew Races and more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
July 20
Cars and Cans at Audrain Automobile Museum
Join the Audrain Automobile Museum, La Forge Casino Restaurant & Pub, and Vickers’ Liquors for a unique tasting of canned beverages such as wine, beer, spritzers, and more.
The event goes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
July 20
Great Friends Dance Festival at St. Michael's Country Day School
Island Moving Company presents five professional dance companies from around the world, performing under the stars.
A unique performance each evening of unforgettable performances, showcasing an array of dance styles.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m.
July 20
Owner's Night at Mariner Gallery
The Mariner Gallery is hosting a series of summer event nights to showcase their space, unveil new paintings, and bring together the art world and the sailing community.
All are welcome for an evening of art, music, wine and treats.
The event goes from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
July 21
Craft Brew Races Newport at Fort Adams
A fun walk/run 5k in Newport followed by a craft beer festival with more than 40 local craft breweries.
Festival-only and Designated Driver tickets are available.
The races go from 12 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.
July 21
Live Local Music and Arts Festival at Great Friends Meeting House
The Live Local Music Festival is a celebration of the art and culture that defines Newport and Rhode Island as a whole. Live Local gives others from across the world a first-hand view of what it means to be a Newport local through art, music, food, history and more importantly, the people that make Newport such a beautiful, unique, and innovative place.
Live Local will be held at the field outside of the Great Friends Meeting House off of Broadway.
The festival goes from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
July 21
History Space Event: Newport's French Occupation at Wanton Lyman Hazard House
Visit the Wanton-Lyman-Hazard House to meet with costumed living historians Matthew and Elizabeth Mees who will portray Jeremiah Wadsworth, colonel for Washington, quartermaster and American assistant to Blanchard of the French forces, along with his wife Mehitable Wadsworth.
Find out what life was like in Newport in 1780, after 12,000 French soldiers and sailors arrived off the coast of Rhode Island, who were sent to aid the American Army in their fight for independence from Great Britain.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
July 22
Newport Music Festival at Newport Mansions
Sunday is the final day of the Newport Music Festival.
Highlights include American opera legend Frederica von Stade, 2017 Van Cliburn Gold Medalist Yekwon Sunwoo, Grammy-nominated chamber orchestra A Far Cry, Grammy-nominated wind quintet Imani Winds, piano virtuoso Charlie Albright and, widely considered the finest violinist in the world today, Grammy winner Joshua Bell. Incredible concert venues include the Newport Mansions, Belcourt of Newport, Ochre Court, Newport Vineyards, and others.
The festival goes from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
July 22
Dell Technologies Hall of Fame Open at The International Tennis Hall of Fame
Some of the top tennis players in the world return to Newport for the Hall of Fame Open starting on Sunday.
Players include Nicolas Mahut, Ivo Karlovic and more.
July 22
Hellenic Festival at St Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church
Hellenic Fest is St Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church's annual festival which dates back to 1983 and transports us for one weekend from our island to the beautiful islands and mainland of Greece.
Throughout the weekend, enjoy live music by the Athenian Entertainment Greek Orchestra, featuring modern and traditional music by Georgios Karatzas. The Newport Hellenic Dancers, the pride of our community, are not to be missed as their lively and skilled dance program embodies the joyful nature of the Greek culture.
July 22
Spring Bull Gallery Little Picture Show
Saturday is the opening day of the Spring Bull Gallery Little Picture Show.
There are summer treasures produced by local artists to be found at Spring Bull Gallery’s “Les Petites Oeuvres en Été” Exhibit.
"As with our little picture show in November here to are small artistic gems in oils, watercolors, pastels, glass, ceramics and other media ready for you to take home for a summer remembrance," said the Gallery about the show.
The exhibit is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
