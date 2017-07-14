slides: 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend- July 14, 2017
Friday, July 14, 2017
This weekend’s events include the start of the International Tennis Hall of Fame Open, the Black Ships Festival and much more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
July 14
Au Courant: a Benefit for Child & Family at Fort Adams
Au Courant celebrates the creative talents of designers in the Northeast.
This year’s event will feature StyleWeek SWIM, a showcase of current resort and swim collections from designers all over the northeast.
Celebrity stylist, Derek Warburton, known for styling stars like Beyoncé, Miranda Kerr, and Heather Graham will be a special guest and will also debut his fine jewelry line.
The event goes from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
July 14
Sushi Sake Sail at Schooner Aurora
Sail aboard one of the Tall Ships, the 101' Schooner Aurora.
View Newport Harbor while sipping sake from Gekkeikan, and tasting some great sushi.
The event goes from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
July 15
34th Annual Black Ships Festival
The 34th annual Black Ships Festival celebrates the friendship between Newport and its sister city Shimoda, Japan.
The festival offers a variety of events emphasizing both Japanese art and culture.
Saturday events take place at 10 a.m.
July 15
Japanese Arts & Crafts Fair at Touro Park
Touro Park located on Bellevue Avenue is turned into a Japanese-American Cultural Center, featuring demonstrations, workshops, and displays. Including Arts and Crafts and Martial Arts Demonstrations.
The fair goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is FREE to attend.
July 15
Bristol "Tales of the Slave Trade" Walking Tour
History buffs, this is for you.
Linden Place Museum will host a walking tour of Linden Place Mansion and downtown Bristol, focused specifically on Bristol’s DeWolf Family and their involvement in the transatlantic slave trade.
Learn how Bristol, New England, and America were impacted by the slave trading DeWolf’s of Linden Place from museum educator, Robin Tremblay. Tremblay has extensively researched Rhode Island’s connections to slavery and has led many tours along Bristol’s slavery trail.
Tours run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
July 16
Quahog Seafood & Art Festival at Burr's Hill Park
The Quahog Seafood and Art Festival is a can't miss event at Burr's Hill Park in Warren.
The festival will feature freshly cooked seafood, chowder, stuffed quahogs and clam cakes are offered, along with arts and crafts and musical entertainment.
It all begins at 10 a.m.
July 16
Taiko Drum Concert at Cardines Field
The Taiko Drum Concert will feature Odaiko New England, one of the top taiko groups.
They will entertain listeners with their speed, power, dramatic choreography and sound. Then Shin Daiko will perform, during their debut in Newport. The conclusion will be an exciting performance as the two groups team up for a grand finale!
The concert begins at 12 p.m.
July 16
Dell Technologies Hall of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall of Fame
The qualifying round for the Hall of Fame Open is set to take place on Sunday at the International Tennis Hall of Fame.
The qualifying round will see four players go through to the main tournament.
July 16
Newport Polo Series - 2017 All Charity Day
The Newport Polo Series will host their 2nd annual All Charity Day on Sunday at the Newport Polo Grounds.
The day will be filled with fast-paced polo action all to benefit local charities.
The event begins at 5 p.m.
July 16
NIMFest Concert Series at King Park Beach
NIMFest concerts are held Sunday afternoons from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the King Park gazebo on Wellington Avenue.
Concerts are presented free by the City of Newport featuring the best in regional and local talent.
The 2017 series celebrates women artists in folk, bluegrass, jazz, blues, rock, and everything in between.
