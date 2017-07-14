Welcome! Login | Register

slides: 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend- July 14, 2017

Friday, July 14, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Au Courant: a Benefit for Child & Family fashion show

Another busy summer weekend in Newport filled with events for all ages. 

This weekend’s events include the start of the International Tennis Hall of Fame Open, the Black Ships Festival and much more. 

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

July 14

Au Courant: a Benefit for Child & Family at Fort Adams

Au Courant celebrates the creative talents of designers in the Northeast.

This year’s event will feature StyleWeek SWIM, a showcase of current resort and swim collections from designers all over the northeast.

Celebrity stylist, Derek Warburton, known for styling stars like Beyoncé, Miranda Kerr, and Heather Graham will be a special guest and will also debut his fine jewelry line. 

The event goes from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. 

Click here for more information

July 14

Sushi Sake Sail at Schooner Aurora 

Sail aboard one of the Tall Ships, the 101' Schooner Aurora.

View Newport Harbor while sipping sake from Gekkeikan, and tasting some great sushi. 

The event goes from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information

July 15

34th Annual Black Ships Festival 

The 34th annual Black Ships Festival celebrates the friendship between Newport and its sister city Shimoda, Japan.

The festival offers a variety of events emphasizing both Japanese art and culture. 

Saturday events take place at 10 a.m. 

Click here for more information

July 15

Japanese Arts & Crafts Fair at Touro Park

Touro Park located on Bellevue Avenue is turned into a Japanese-American Cultural Center, featuring demonstrations, workshops, and displays. Including Arts and Crafts and Martial Arts Demonstrations.

The fair goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is FREE to attend. 

Click here for more information

July 15

Bristol "Tales of the Slave Trade" Walking Tour

History buffs, this is for you. 

Linden Place Museum will host a walking tour of Linden Place Mansion and downtown Bristol, focused specifically on Bristol’s DeWolf Family and their involvement in the transatlantic slave trade.

Learn how Bristol, New England, and America were impacted by the slave trading DeWolf’s of Linden Place from museum educator, Robin Tremblay. Tremblay has extensively researched Rhode Island’s connections to slavery and has led many tours along Bristol’s slavery trail.

Tours run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

July 16

Quahog Seafood & Art Festival at Burr's Hill Park

The Quahog Seafood and Art Festival is a can't miss event at Burr's Hill Park in Warren.

The festival will feature freshly cooked seafood, chowder, stuffed quahogs and clam cakes are offered, along with arts and crafts and musical entertainment.

It all begins at 10 a.m. 

Click here for more information

July 16

Taiko Drum Concert at Cardines Field 

The Taiko Drum Concert will feature Odaiko New England, one of the top taiko groups.

They will entertain listeners with their speed, power, dramatic choreography and sound. Then Shin Daiko will perform, during their debut in Newport. The conclusion will be an exciting performance as the two groups team up for a grand finale!

The concert begins at 12 p.m. 

Click here for more information

July 16

Dell Technologies Hall of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall of Fame

The qualifying round for the Hall of Fame Open is set to take place on Sunday at the International Tennis Hall of Fame. 

The qualifying round will see four players go through to the main tournament. 

Click here for more information 

July 16

Newport Polo Series - 2017 All Charity Day

The Newport Polo Series will host their 2nd annual All Charity Day on Sunday at the Newport Polo Grounds. 

The day will be filled with fast-paced polo action all to benefit local charities. 

The event begins at 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information

July 16

NIMFest Concert Series at King Park Beach

NIMFest concerts are held Sunday afternoons from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the King Park gazebo on Wellington Avenue.

Concerts are presented free by the City of Newport featuring the best in regional and local talent.

The 2017 series celebrates women artists in folk, bluegrass, jazz, blues, rock, and everything in between. 

Click here for more information 

 
 

