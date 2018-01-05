Welcome! Login | Register

10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - January 5, 2018

Friday, January 05, 2018

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Darrell West

After you get done digging out from the snow, there are plenty of great events going on around Newport this weekend. 

This weekend’s events include The Bowie Show at Jimmy’s Saloon, The Shape of Water at Jane Pickens and the Winter Speaker Series at Newport Art Museum.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

See the Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

 

10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - January 5, 2018

January 5

The Bowie Show at Jimmy's Saloon 

The tribute show to David Bowie will feature local bands such as Silverteeth, Skinny Millionaires and Muttering Bastard. 

The show begins at 9 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

January 5

The Shape Of Water at Jane Pickens Theater

From master storyteller, Guillermo del Toro, comes The Shape of Water. 

In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment. Rounding out the cast are Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Michael Stuhlbarg and Doug Jones.

Shows take place at 2 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

January 5

Newport Storm Pint Night at Brick Alley Pub 

Head over to the Brick Alley Pub for Newport Storm Pint Night. 

Pint night begins at 7 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

January 5

The Bit Players at Firehouse Theater  

Catch the Bit Players final show of the year at Firehouse Theater. 

The Bit Players hit the stage EVERY Friday and Saturday night ALL YEAR LONG with their fast-paced, high energy hilarity. 

The show goes from 8 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

January 6

Winter Speaker Series at Newport Art Museum 

This year marks the 90th Winter Speaker Series at the Newport Art Museum. 

Topics include assessing Trump's presidency, art in public places, the future of museums, the fate of newspapers in the digital age, and more

Saturday's speaker is Darrell West. 

The event goes from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

January 6

Skate at Newport Skating Center 

The Newport Skating Center will be open on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

Lace up your skates and head on over. 

Click here for more information 

January 6

Middletown Aquidneck Growers Market at Aquidneck Grower's Farmers Market 

Now in its 22nd season, the market has 20 regular vendors, guest artisans and live music every week. Pick up your groceries and head inside for wine tasting.

The market goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Click here for more information

January 6

Kristine on Piano at Vanderbilt Grace 

Kristine will be performing at the Vanderbilt Grace on Saturday night. 

The show begins at 6 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

January 6

Brian Twohey at Buskers Irish Pub 

Woonsocket's Brian Twohey will be performing at Buskers Irish Pub on Saturday night.

Head over to hear great music. 

The show begins at 8 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

January 7

Motors & Mimosas at Audrain Automobile Museum

Join AAM  and La Forge Casino Restaurant for Motors & Mimosas. 

Tour the exhibition, while sipping on delicious mimosas, coffee, and munching on pastries.This event will occur twice a month.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Click here for more information 

 
 

