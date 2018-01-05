10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - January 5, 2018
Friday, January 05, 2018
This weekend’s events include The Bowie Show at Jimmy’s Saloon, The Shape of Water at Jane Pickens and the Winter Speaker Series at Newport Art Museum.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - January 5, 2018
January 5
The Bowie Show at Jimmy's Saloon
The tribute show to David Bowie will feature local bands such as Silverteeth, Skinny Millionaires and Muttering Bastard.
The show begins at 9 p.m.
January 5
The Shape Of Water at Jane Pickens Theater
From master storyteller, Guillermo del Toro, comes The Shape of Water.
In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment. Rounding out the cast are Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Michael Stuhlbarg and Doug Jones.
Shows take place at 2 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 7 p.m.
January 5
Newport Storm Pint Night at Brick Alley Pub
Head over to the Brick Alley Pub for Newport Storm Pint Night.
Pint night begins at 7 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m.
January 5
The Bit Players at Firehouse Theater
Catch the Bit Players final show of the year at Firehouse Theater.
The Bit Players hit the stage EVERY Friday and Saturday night ALL YEAR LONG with their fast-paced, high energy hilarity.
The show goes from 8 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
January 6
Winter Speaker Series at Newport Art Museum
This year marks the 90th Winter Speaker Series at the Newport Art Museum.
Topics include assessing Trump's presidency, art in public places, the future of museums, the fate of newspapers in the digital age, and more
Saturday's speaker is Darrell West.
The event goes from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
January 6
Skate at Newport Skating Center
The Newport Skating Center will be open on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Lace up your skates and head on over.
January 6
Middletown Aquidneck Growers Market at Aquidneck Grower's Farmers Market
Now in its 22nd season, the market has 20 regular vendors, guest artisans and live music every week. Pick up your groceries and head inside for wine tasting.
The market goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
January 6
Kristine on Piano at Vanderbilt Grace
Kristine will be performing at the Vanderbilt Grace on Saturday night.
The show begins at 6 p.m.
January 6
Brian Twohey at Buskers Irish Pub
Woonsocket's Brian Twohey will be performing at Buskers Irish Pub on Saturday night.
Head over to hear great music.
The show begins at 8 p.m.
January 7
Motors & Mimosas at Audrain Automobile Museum
Join AAM and La Forge Casino Restaurant for Motors & Mimosas.
Tour the exhibition, while sipping on delicious mimosas, coffee, and munching on pastries.This event will occur twice a month.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Related Articles
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - August 25, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - September 8, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - September 15, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - August 11, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - August 4, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - July 7, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend- July 14, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - July 21, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - July 28, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - September 22, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - September 1, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - September 29, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - December 1, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - November 24, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - December 8, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - December 15, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - December 22, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - November 10, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - November 3, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - October 13, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - October 20, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - October 27, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - December 29, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - October 6, 2017