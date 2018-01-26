10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - January 26, 2018
Friday, January 26, 2018
This weekend’s events include a conversation with Ann Hood, a concert with Barry Rose and much more.
January 26
Lissa Rivera: Beautiful Boy at Newport Art Museum
For her ongoing series “Beautiful Boy,” Lissa Rivera photographs her domestic partner.
The project began as a conversation on subway between Rivera and her male friend who shared with her that he wore women’s clothing in college but after graduation, “struggled to navigate a world that seemed both newly accepting and yet inherently reviling of male displays of femininity.” Believing that photography could create a space to experiment, Rivera began photographing her friend and over time he became both her muse and romantic partner.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
January 26
$5 Yoga Class At Innerlight Center For Yoga & Meditation This Week
All are welcome to enjoy a special $5 Wellness Week yoga class. Come try any class on our schedule during Newport Wellness Week.
January 26
Phantom Thread at Jane Pickens Theatre
Set in the glamour of 1950’s post-war London, renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis) and his sister Cyril (Lesley Manville) are at the center of British fashion, dressing royalty, movie stars, heiresses, socialites, debutantes and dames with the distinct style of The House of Woodcock.
Women come and go through Woodcock’s life, providing the confirmed bachelor with inspiration and companionship, until he comes across a young, strong-willed woman, Alma (Vicky Krieps), who soon becomes a fixture in his life as his muse and lover.
Once controlled and planned, he finds his carefully tailored life disrupted by love.
Show times are at 2 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 7 p.m.
January 27
Middletown Aquidneck Growers Market at Aquidneck Grower's Farmers Market
Now in its 22nd season, the market has 20 regular vendors, guest artisans and live music every week. Pick up your groceries and head inside for wine tasting.
The market goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
January 27
Annual Robbie Burns Dinner at DeWolf Tavern
This annual tribute dinner is a celebration of the life, works, and spirit of Robert Burns.
Complete with bagpipes and kilts, this dinner and scotch pairing will transport you to the era of the Robbie Burns for a memorable night.
The event goes from 6 p.m. to midnight.
January 27
Master Mixology Class with Christina Mercado at The Vanderbilt Grille
Learn the art of mixing drinks at the Vanderbilt Grille from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Guests enjoy complimentary Small Bites’, as they shake up concoctions beside our resident Mixologists.
January 27
An Afternoon of Conversation & Writing with Ann Hood at Salve Regina
Author Ann Hood will host a conversation about writing at Salve Regina University on Saturday.
Hood is a New York Times bestselling author out of West Warwick, RI.
She is the author of 14 books, 3 memoirs, a short story collection and much more.
The event goes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
January 28
Beethoven, Shostakovich, And Schoenfeld At The Redwood Library
The Newport String Project returns for a program of sizzling trios by Beethoven, Shostakovich, and Schoenfeld.
The musicians of the Newport String Project will be joined by special guests Jeff Louie, piano and Elizabeth Stefan, viola.
The concert goes from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
January 28
Norman Bird Sanctuary's Advanced Winter Hiking
Norman Bird Sanctuary’s snowy ridge trails offer hikers a chance to take in the panoramic scenery and traverse a few challenging miles.
NBS will provide hot chocolate and tea afterwards—participants are
encouraged to bring lunch. Dress warmly. Snowshoes are welcome but not necessary.
The event goes from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
January 28
An Afternoon Treat With Barry Rose at St. John's Guild Hall
World-renowned organist Dr. Barry Rose will be at St. John's Guild Hall in Newport for a full day of music.
Rehearsal starts at 3 p.m. with a show taking place at 5 p.m.
Following the show, there will be an English tea reception.
The event goes from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
