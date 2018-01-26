Welcome! Login | Register

10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - January 26, 2018

Friday, January 26, 2018

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Ann Hood

There is plenty going on around Newport to keep you busy this weekend. From concerts to art exhibits, there are events for all ages. 

This weekend’s events include a conversation with Ann Hood, a concert with Barry Rose and much more.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

See the Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

 

January 26

Lissa Rivera: Beautiful Boy at Newport Art Museum

For her ongoing series “Beautiful Boy,” Lissa Rivera photographs her domestic partner. 

The project began as a conversation on subway between Rivera and her male friend who shared with her that he wore women’s clothing in college but after graduation, “struggled to navigate a world that seemed both newly accepting and yet inherently reviling of male displays of femininity.” Believing that photography could create a space to experiment, Rivera began photographing her friend and over time he became both her muse and romantic partner. 

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

January 26

$5 Yoga Class At Innerlight Center For Yoga & Meditation This Week

All are welcome to enjoy a special $5 Wellness Week yoga class. Come try any class on our schedule during Newport Wellness Week. 

Click here for more information 

January 26

Phantom Thread at Jane Pickens Theatre 

Set in the glamour of 1950’s post-war London, renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis) and his sister Cyril (Lesley Manville) are at the center of British fashion, dressing royalty, movie stars, heiresses, socialites, debutantes and dames with the distinct style of The House of Woodcock.

Women come and go through Woodcock’s life, providing the confirmed bachelor with inspiration and companionship, until he comes across a young, strong-willed woman, Alma (Vicky Krieps), who soon becomes a fixture in his life as his muse and lover.

Once controlled and planned, he finds his carefully tailored life disrupted by love.

Show times are at 2 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

January 27

Middletown Aquidneck Growers Market at Aquidneck Grower's Farmers Market 

Now in its 22nd season, the market has 20 regular vendors, guest artisans and live music every week. Pick up your groceries and head inside for wine tasting.

The market goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Click here for more information

January 27

Annual Robbie Burns Dinner at DeWolf Tavern 

This annual tribute dinner is a celebration of the life, works, and spirit of Robert Burns.

Complete with bagpipes and kilts, this dinner and scotch pairing will transport you to the era of the Robbie Burns for a memorable night. 

The event goes from 6 p.m. to midnight. 

Click here for more information 

January 27

Master Mixology Class with Christina Mercado at The Vanderbilt Grille

Learn the art of mixing drinks at the Vanderbilt Grille from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 

Guests enjoy complimentary Small Bites’, as they shake up concoctions beside our resident Mixologists. 

Click here for more information

January 27

An Afternoon of Conversation & Writing with Ann Hood at Salve Regina 

Author Ann Hood will host a conversation about writing at Salve Regina University on Saturday. 

Hood is a New York Times bestselling author out of West Warwick, RI.

She is the author of 14 books, 3 memoirs, a short story collection and much more. 

 

The event goes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

January 28

Beethoven, Shostakovich, And Schoenfeld At The Redwood Library

The Newport String Project returns for a program of sizzling trios by Beethoven, Shostakovich, and Schoenfeld.

The musicians of the Newport String Project will be joined by special guests Jeff Louie, piano and Elizabeth Stefan, viola.

The concert goes from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

January 28

Norman Bird Sanctuary's Advanced Winter Hiking

Norman Bird Sanctuary’s snowy ridge trails offer hikers a chance to take in the panoramic scenery and traverse a few challenging miles.

NBS will provide hot chocolate and tea afterwards—participants are
encouraged to bring lunch. Dress warmly. Snowshoes are welcome but not necessary.

The event goes from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

January 28

An Afternoon Treat With Barry Rose at St. John's Guild Hall 

World-renowned organist Dr. Barry Rose will be at St. John's Guild Hall in Newport for a full day of music. 

Rehearsal starts at 3 p.m. with a show taking place at 5 p.m. 

Following the show, there will be an English tea reception. 

The event goes from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

Click here for more information

 
 

