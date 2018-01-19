10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - January 19, 2018
Friday, January 19, 2018
This weekend’s events include the Newport County Youth Chorus concert, Save the Bay Seal Tours and much more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - January 19, 2018
January 19
Phantom Thread at Jane Pickens Theatre
Set in the glamour of 1950’s post-war London, renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis) and his sister Cyril (Lesley Manville) are at the center of British fashion, dressing royalty, movie stars, heiresses, socialites, debutantes and dames with the distinct style of The House of Woodcock.
Women come and go through Woodcock’s life, providing the confirmed bachelor with inspiration and companionship, until he comes across a young, strong-willed woman, Alma (Vicky Krieps), who soon becomes a fixture in his life as his muse and lover.
Once controlled and planned, he finds his carefully tailored life disrupted by love.
Show times are at 2 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 7 p.m.
January 19
Fireside Friday: Live Music With Dave Alves at Newport Vineyards
Dave Alves, New Bedford native, is known for his reimagined covers of favorite songs from a wide array of genres.
Alves is a musical sponge, influenced by the decades of great music around him.
The event goes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
January 19
The Bit Players at Firehouse Theater
Catch the Bit Players final show of the year at Firehouse Theater.
The Bit Players hit the stage EVERY Friday and Saturday night ALL YEAR LONG with their fast-paced, high energy hilarity.
The show goes from 8 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
January 20
Domestic Affairs: Domesticity, Identity, And The Home at Newport Art Museum
This exhibition showcases the work of contemporary artists exploring issues of domesticity and identity.
These artists examine domesticity in different ways. Some examine the home as a social space and challenge “traditional” domestic roles for women while others explore the home as a symbol of family, culture, inheritance, or consumerism. Whereas some of the artists take a satirical or humorous approach to domesticity, others take a sentimental or nostalgic approach, imbuing their works of art with a sense of longing.
The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
January 20
Winter Speaker Series at Newport Art Museum
Roger Mandle will talk about the future of museums in this week's edition of the Newport Winter Speaker Series.
The event goes from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
January 20
Middletown Aquidneck Growers Market at Aquidneck Grower's Farmers Market
Now in its 22nd season, the market has 20 regular vendors, guest artisans and live music every week. Pick up your groceries and head inside for wine tasting.
The market goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
January 20
Newport County Youth Chorus Concert at Emmanuel Church
Join the Newport County Youth Chorus and special guest, Salve Regina MixTapes Acappella, for an afternoon of music in celebration of NCYC's inaugural concert.
The concert goes from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
January 21
Newport Seal Tour With Save The Bay
Join Save the Bay aboard one of their education vessels as they motor through Newport Harbor and take in 360º views of seals resting on Citing Rock off of Rose Island and the Newport Bridge.
Save The Bay provides binoculars, and expert guides offer an educational view of our winter marine visitors and the habitat they love.
Tours run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
January 21
Journey Into Super Consciousness Kirtan And Releasement Breathwork at Gather Herb Shop
Learn and experience Releasement breath work: a technique that can improve and uplift your entire psyche. Releasement breathwork helps to remove old belief systems and patterns that are trapped in our subconscious.
It allows old feelings that are under the surface to come up so we can better handle them in a safe and supported environment. In return, this allows us to live a more present and joyous life journey.
The event goes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
January 21
Skate at Newport Skating Center
The Newport Skating Center will be open on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Lace up your skates and head on over.
