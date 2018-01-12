10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - January 12, 2018
Friday, January 12, 2018
This weekend’s events include the Winter Speaker Series at the Newport Art Museum, Newport Storm’s Vertical Tasting and much more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - January 12, 2018
January 12
Skate at Newport Skating Center
The Newport Skating Center will be open on Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Lace up your skates and head on over.
January 12
The Shape Of Water at Jane Pickens Theater
From master storyteller, Guillermo del Toro, comes The Shape of Water.
In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment. Rounding out the cast are Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Michael Stuhlbarg and Doug Jones.
Shows take place at 2 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 7 p.m.
January 12
The Bit Players at Firehouse Theater
Catch the Bit Players final show of the year at Firehouse Theater.
The Bit Players hit the stage EVERY Friday and Saturday night ALL YEAR LONG with their fast-paced, high energy hilarity.
The show goes from 8 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
January 13
Winter Speaker Series at Newport Art Museum
Stephanie Fortunato will discuss Art in Public Places at this week's segment of the Winter Speaker Series at Newport Art Museum.
This year marks the 90th Winter Speaker Series at the Newport Art Museum. Topics include assessing Trump's presidency, art in public places, the future of museums, the fate of newspapers in the digital age, and more.
The event goes from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
January 13
Middletown Aquidneck Growers Market at Aquidneck Grower's Farmers Market
Now in its 22nd season, the market has 20 regular vendors, guest artisans and live music every week. Pick up your groceries and head inside for wine tasting.
The market goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
January 13
Newport Storm Vertical Tasting at Coastal Extreme Brewing
The 2018 Vertical Tasting features five Annual Releases from Newport Storm's past and present.
This year's line up includes their '03, '11 and '17 which use German hops, malts and are inspired by German beer styles such as Hefeweizen's and Marzen lagers.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m.
January 14
Blithewold Supper Club: Game Night
Guests will enjoy Chef Anna Kelly’s modern interpretations of menus inspired by the Lyon, Van Wickle, and McKee families.
Dinner and drinks included. This is a prix-fixe menu.
$75 Member, $80 Non-Member.
The event goes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
January 14
A Concert in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Redwood Library
The combined choirs of Community Baptist Church and Mount Zion A.M.E. Church present a program of spirituals, gospel music and brief narration of Black history.
Free and all are welcome.
The concert goes from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
January 14
Free Guided Bird Walk at Norman Bird Sanctuary
Grab your binoculars and join birding experts out on the trails.
All birding levels welcome. No registration required, meet in the parking lot at 8 a.m.
The bird walk goes from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
January 14
Jazz Brunch at Hotel Viking
Head over to Hotel Viking and listen to some great jazz music while eating your Sunday brunch.
The event goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
