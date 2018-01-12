Welcome! Login | Register

10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - January 12, 2018

Friday, January 12, 2018

There is still a ton of snow on the ground, but there are plenty of great events going on in Newport to keep you entertained. 

This weekend’s events include the Winter Speaker Series at the Newport Art Museum, Newport Storm’s Vertical Tasting and much more.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

January 12

Skate at Newport Skating Center 

The Newport Skating Center will be open on Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. 

Lace up your skates and head on over. 

Click here for more information 

January 12

The Shape Of Water at Jane Pickens Theater

From master storyteller, Guillermo del Toro, comes The Shape of Water. 

In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment. Rounding out the cast are Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Michael Stuhlbarg and Doug Jones.

Shows take place at 2 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

January 12

The Bit Players at Firehouse Theater  

Catch the Bit Players final show of the year at Firehouse Theater. 

The Bit Players hit the stage EVERY Friday and Saturday night ALL YEAR LONG with their fast-paced, high energy hilarity. 

The show goes from 8 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

January 13

Winter Speaker Series at Newport Art Museum 

Stephanie Fortunato will discuss Art in Public Places at this week's segment of the Winter Speaker Series at Newport Art Museum. 

This year marks the 90th Winter Speaker Series at the Newport Art Museum. Topics include assessing Trump's presidency, art in public places, the future of museums, the fate of newspapers in the digital age, and more. 

The event goes from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

January 13

Middletown Aquidneck Growers Market at Aquidneck Grower's Farmers Market 

Now in its 22nd season, the market has 20 regular vendors, guest artisans and live music every week. Pick up your groceries and head inside for wine tasting.

The market goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Click here for more information

January 13

Newport Storm Vertical Tasting at Coastal Extreme Brewing

The 2018 Vertical Tasting features five Annual Releases from Newport Storm's past and present. 

This year's line up includes their '03, '11 and '17 which use German hops, malts and are inspired by German beer styles such as Hefeweizen's and Marzen lagers.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

January 14

Blithewold Supper Club: Game Night 

Guests will enjoy Chef Anna Kelly’s modern interpretations of menus inspired by the Lyon, Van Wickle, and McKee families.

Dinner and drinks included. This is a prix-fixe menu.
$75 Member, $80 Non-Member. 

The event goes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

Click here for more information

January 14

A Concert in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Redwood Library

The combined choirs of Community Baptist Church and Mount Zion A.M.E. Church present a program of spirituals, gospel music and brief narration of Black history.

Free and all are welcome.

The concert goes from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

January 14

Free Guided Bird Walk at Norman Bird Sanctuary 

Grab your binoculars and join birding experts out on the trails.

All birding levels welcome. No registration required, meet in the parking lot at 8 a.m.

The bird walk goes from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. 

Click here for more information 

January 14

Jazz Brunch at Hotel Viking 

Head over to Hotel Viking and listen to some great jazz music while eating your Sunday brunch. 

The event goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

 
 

