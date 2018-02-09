10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - February 9, 2018
Friday, February 09, 2018
This weekend’s events include I Tonya at Jane Pickens Theatre, a Valentines workshop, and much more.
February 9
I Tonya at Jane Pickens Theatre
I, TONYA is a comedic tale of American figure skater, Tonya Harding, and one of the biggest scandals in sports history.
Though Harding was the first American woman to complete a triple axel in competition, her legacy was forever defined by her association with an infamous, ill-conceived, and even more poorly executed attack on fellow Olympic competitor Nancy Kerrigan.
February 9
The Bit Players at Firehouse Theater
Catch the Bit Players final show of the year at Firehouse Theater.
The Bit Players hit the stage EVERY Friday and Saturday night ALL YEAR LONG with their fast-paced, high energy hilarity.
The show goes from 8 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
February 9
Newport Annual Members Juried Exhibition at Newport Art Museum
One of the Newport Art Museum's most anticipated annual events, this exhibition highlights top talent from the region, bringing together an eclectic mix of art sourced from Rhode Island and beyond.
Entries are open, calling established and emerging artists alike to submit their work for exposition and review.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
February 10
Winter Speaker Series at Newport Art Museum
Sarah Coffin will be this week’s featured speaker at the Newport Art Museum’s Winter Speaker Series.
Coffin’s lecture is titled “Jazz Age Design: America Goes Global Then and Now”
The event goes from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
February 10
Middletown Aquidneck Growers Market at Aquidneck Grower's Farmers Market
Now in its 22nd season, the market has 20 regular vendors, guest artisans and live music every week. Pick up your groceries and head inside for wine tasting.
The market goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
February 10
Skate at Newport Skating Center
The Newport Skating Center will be open on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Lace up your skates and head on over.
February 10
Master Mixology Class with Christina Mercado at The Vanderbilt Grille
Learn the art of mixing drinks at the Vanderbilt Grille from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Guests enjoy complimentary Small Bites’, as they shake up concoctions beside our resident Mixologists.
February 11
Wines Of Maison Louis Jadot Tasting at Spiced Pear Restaurant
Louis Henry Denis Jadot founded Maison Louis Jadot in 1859 but its roots go back even further to 1826.
Taste these wines with delectable pairings at the first wine tasting event of 2018.
The event goes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
February 11
Family Valentine Making Workshop at Jamestown Arts Center
Head to the Jamestown Arts Center and make fantastic, mixed-media valentines for your friends and family.
A special story time during the event will feature Jeanette Bradley reading from her heartwarming picture book LOVE, MAMA.
The event begins at 1 p.m.
February 11
Lissa Rivera: Beautiful Boy at Newport Art Museum
For her ongoing series “Beautiful Boy,” Lissa Rivera photographs her domestic partner.
The project began as a conversation on a subway between Rivera and her male friend who shared with her that he wore women’s clothing in college but after graduation, “struggled to navigate a world that seemed both newly accepting and yet inherently reviling of male displays of femininity.” Believing that photography could create a space to experiment, Rivera began photographing her friend and over time he became both her muse and romantic partner.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
