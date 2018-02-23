10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - February 23, 2018
Friday, February 23, 2018
This weekend’s events include the Newport Winter Festival, Barrell of Laughs Comedy Show at Newport Vineyards and more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - February 23, 2018
February 23
Lissa Rivera: Beautiful Boy at Newport Art Museum
For her ongoing series “Beautiful Boy,” Lissa Rivera photographs her domestic partner.
The project began as a conversation on subway between Rivera and her male friend who shared with her that he wore women’s clothing in college but after graduation, “struggled to navigate a world that seemed both newly accepting and yet inherently reviling of male displays of femininity.” Believing that photography could create a space to experiment, Rivera began photographing her friend and over time he became both her muse and romantic partner.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
February 23
The Bit Players at Firehouse Theater
Catch the Bit Players final show of the year at Firehouse Theater.
The Bit Players hit the stage EVERY Friday and Saturday night ALL YEAR LONG with their fast-paced, high energy hilarity.
The show goes from 8 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
February 24
Annual Illuminated Garden at Ballard Park
The free event features thousands of lights displayed on the trees and unique features of Ballard Park’ three-acre quarry meadow.
In addition to lights set up by professional tree climbers, there will be exhibits by students enrolled at All Saints Academy, Rogers High School, St. Michael's Country Day School, the Newport COZ, Middletown COZ and Lawn Avenue Elementary School
The event goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
February 24
Colonial Career Fair at Newport Colony House
During this colonial career fair costumed interpreters will represent different occupations that would have been present in this seaport. Jobs range from tradespeople like a printer, milliner and leather worker to merchants such as a toy seller and store owner, along with food service jobs such as a baker, brewer, coffeehouse owner and tavern keeper.Colonial Career Fair: A Living History Event at Newport Colony House
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
February 24
Barrell of Laughs Comedy Show at Newport Vineyards
Host and comedian Jeremy Furtado welcomes comedians from around the region and headliner Will Noonan.
Noonan has appeared on “Laughs” on FOX and HULU, “Gotham Comedy Live” on AXS-TV and his comedy albums are played often on Sirius XM.
The show goes from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
February 24
The Low Cards at Pour Judgement
One of the best Indie bands in New England is set to rock the stage at Pour Judgement on Saturday night.
The Low Cards are on tour celebrating the release of their new album. Be sure not to miss out.
The show begins at 9 p.m.
February 25
Newport Winter Festival
Sunday is the final day of the Newport Winter Festival.
The festival features more than 150 events, offering a unique winter experience combining food, festivities, music, and fun for all ages.
Highlighted events include the Children’s Fair, Chili Cook-Off, Princess Party and exciting, fun concerts by the Jimmy Buffett tribute band, Changes in Latitudes and more.
February 25
Newport Burger Bender
The Newport Burger Bender competition is in its final weekend with Sunday being the last day. Get your fill of burgers before the competition ends.
This year’s contest was open to an increased 30 entries with the contest filling up in just weeks.
The Contest challenges local restaurants to compete for the “Newport Burger Bender Best Burger” title, burger bragging rights and the Burger Bender trophy.
The burger with the most votes at the end of the contest will be crowned the winner.
February 25
Concert for George at Jane Pickens Theatre
To celebrate George Harrison's 75th birthday, the Jane Pickens Theatre will show The Concert for George.
The concert originally took place one year after Harrison passed away and features performances from Eric Clapton, Joe Brown, Dhani Harrison, Jools Holland, Jeff Lynne, Paul McCartney, Monty Python, Tom Petty, Billy Preston, Ravi and Anoushka Shankar, Ringo Starr and more.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
February 25
Newport Seal Tour With Save The Bay
Join Save the Bay aboard one of their education vessels as they motor through Newport Harbor and take in 360º views of seals resting on Citing Rock off of Rose Island and the Newport Bridge.
Save The Bay provides binoculars, and expert guides offer an educational view of our winter marine visitors and the habitat they love.
Tours run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Related Articles
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - October 13, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - October 6, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - October 20, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - October 27, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - November 3, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - September 29, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - September 22, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - August 25, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - September 1, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - September 8, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - September 15, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - November 10, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - November 24, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - January 19, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - January 12, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - January 26, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - February 2, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - February 9, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - January 5, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - December 29, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - December 1, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - December 8, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - December 15, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - December 22, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - February 16, 2018