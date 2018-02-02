Welcome! Login | Register

10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - February 2, 2018

Friday, February 02, 2018

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Melissa Chaplin

There is plenty going on around Newport to keep you busy this weekend before the Super Bowl. From concerts to art exhibits, there are events for all ages. 

This weekend’s events include Grape Stomping at Newport Vineyards, live music at the Parlour and Salon de Refuses at Blink Gallery.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

February 2

Salon de Refuses at Blink Gallery 

Blink Gallery will again host the "Salon de Refusés" a show of beautiful and interesting artworks which did not make it into the 2018 Newport Annual Juried Members Show at the Newport Art Museum.

The event goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

February 2

Melissa Chaplin and Friends at The Parlour 

Newport's Melissa Chaplin will be bringing her music to the Parlour on Friday night. 

The show begins at 9 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

February 3

Newport Annual Members Juried Exhibition at Newport Art Museum 

One of the Newport Art Museum's most anticipated annual events, this exhibition highlights top talent from the region, bringing together an eclectic mix of art sourced from Rhode Island and beyond.

Entries are open, calling established and emerging artists alike to submit their work for exposition and review. 

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

February 3

Free Foundations of Yoga Series at Newport Community Yoga 

Explore the foundations of yogic philosophy breathing meditation and basic shapes in this ongoing Saturday series.

Whether you are brand new to yoga or you would like to revisit the foundations of the practice, each class focuses on a different part of the practice in a small group setting.

The event goes from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

February 3

Winter Speaker Series at Newport Art Museum 

Carol Troyen is this week's featured guest at the Winter Speaker Series. 

Troyen will discuss “The Stories Behind the Art of Edward Hopper.”

The event goes from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

February 3

Grape Stomping Saturdays at Newport Vineyards 

Arrive early to purchase a ticket for $1 (cash only, proceeds go to the Newport Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.) Tickets can be purchased at the host stand when you arrive.

There is no limit on the number of tickets purchased for a better chance of being picked.

2 tickets will be drawn at each time slot to pick the participants

The event begins at 1:30 p.m. 

Click here for information 

February 3

Middletown Aquidneck Growers Market at Aquidneck Grower's Farmers Market 

Now in its 22nd season, the market has 20 regular vendors, guest artisans and live music every week. Pick up your groceries and head inside for wine tasting.

The market goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Click here for more information

February 4

Newport Seal Tour With Save The Bay 

Join Save the Bay aboard one of their education vessels as they motor through Newport Harbor and take in 360º views of seals resting on Citing Rock off of Rose Island and the Newport Bridge.

Save The Bay provides binoculars, and expert guides offer an educational view of our winter marine visitors and the habitat they love.

Tours run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

February 4

Lissa Rivera: Beautiful Boy at Newport Art Museum

For her ongoing series “Beautiful Boy,” Lissa Rivera photographs her domestic partner. 

The project began as a conversation on a subway between Rivera and her male friend who shared with her that he wore women’s clothing in college but after graduation, “struggled to navigate a world that seemed both newly accepting and yet inherently reviling of male displays of femininity.” Believing that photography could create a space to experiment, Rivera began photographing her friend and over time he became both her muse and romantic partner. 

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

February 4

Super Bowl Sunday at Gurney's Newport 

Need a place to watch the Patriots in the Super Bowl? 

Head over to Gurney's Newport for complimentary game time snacks including wings, quesadillas, chips & salsa, and ribs.

Guest’s and locals alike can watch the game on several large-screen TV’s and enjoy specialty cocktails - including the “GOAT” with orange infused elyx vodka, basil & mint syrup, Aperol, and orange juice or the "Bloody Hail Mary” made with gin and Gurney’s specialty bloody mary mix.

The event begins at 6 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

 
 

