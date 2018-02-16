Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - February 16, 2018

Friday, February 16, 2018

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

There is plenty going on around Newport to keep you busy this weekend. From concerts to art exhibits, there are events for all ages. 

This weekend’s events include the Newport Winter Festival, Gurney’s annual chili cook-off, a bridal show and so much more.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

See the Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

 

Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - February 16, 2018

Prev Next

February 16

Evening With the Raptors at Norman Bird Sanctuary 

Spend an evening by the fire in Mabel’s Studio learning about local raptor species, adaptations that make them skilled hunters, and how to ID them in their natural habitat. Norman Bird Sanctuary’s Red-tailed Hawk and Barred Owl will both make an appearance

The event goes from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

February 16

Speakeasy Soiree at Newport Vineyards 

Sip, savor and swing back to the 1920s at our Speakeasy Soiree. Dance the night away with Miss Katie Kleyla and a Speakeasy Jazz Band, wine, prohibition style cocktails and handcrafted light fare. Speakeasy attire and flare encouraged. 

The event goes from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

February 16

Newport Burger Bender 

The Newport Burger Bender competition is back for its second season and it all begins on Friday. 

This year’s contest was open to an increased 30 entries with the contest filling up in just weeks.

The Contest challenges local restaurants to compete for the “Newport Burger Bender Best Burger” title, burger bragging rights and the Burger Bender trophy.

The burger with the most votes at the end of the contest will be crowned the winner.

Click here for more information

Prev Next

February 17

Newport Bridal Show at Rosecliff & OceanCliff

Rosecliff and OceanCliff will host over 90 vendors at this year's show, making it possible for couples to shop for everything they need to plan their perfect wedding all in one day

The show goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

February 17

Newport Winter Festival 

The festival features more than 150 events, offering a unique winter experience combining food, festivities, music, and fun for all ages. 

Highlighted events include the Children’s Fair, Chili Cook-Off, Princess Party and exciting, fun concerts by the Jimmy Buffett tribute band, Changes in Latitudes and more.

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

February 17

Winter Speaker Series at Newport Art Museum 

The final weekend of the Newport Winter Speaker Series will feature John Jackson. 

Jackson's lecture is titled “Drones: The Technological Future of Unmanned Systems." 

The event goes from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

February 17

Annual Chili Cook-off at Gurney's Newport 

Nothing will warm you up during a cold winter weekend like the annual chili cook-off at Gurney's.

Restaurants and caterers from around Newport will compete to see who has the best chili in town.

The event goes from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

February 17

Middletown Aquidneck Growers Market at Aquidneck Grower's Farmers Market 

Now in its 22nd season, the market has 20 regular vendors, guest artisans and live music every week. Pick up your groceries and head inside for wine tasting.

The market goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Click here for more information

Prev Next

February 18

Beach Polo at Easton's Beach

The exhibition polo matches, organized by Newport Polo, will feature teams competing each day in a match composed of 4 chukkers (periods of play) for a duration of 1+ hour, during low tide. 

The match begins at 2 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

February 18

Newport Seal Tour With Save The Bay 

Join Save the Bay aboard one of their education vessels as they motor through Newport Harbor and take in 360º views of seals resting on Citing Rock off of Rose Island and the Newport Bridge.

Save The Bay provides binoculars, and expert guides offer an educational view of our winter marine visitors and the habitat they love.

Tours run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!