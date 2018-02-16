10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - February 16, 2018
Friday, February 16, 2018
This weekend’s events include the Newport Winter Festival, Gurney’s annual chili cook-off, a bridal show and so much more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
February 16
Evening With the Raptors at Norman Bird Sanctuary
Spend an evening by the fire in Mabel’s Studio learning about local raptor species, adaptations that make them skilled hunters, and how to ID them in their natural habitat. Norman Bird Sanctuary’s Red-tailed Hawk and Barred Owl will both make an appearance
The event goes from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
February 16
Speakeasy Soiree at Newport Vineyards
Sip, savor and swing back to the 1920s at our Speakeasy Soiree. Dance the night away with Miss Katie Kleyla and a Speakeasy Jazz Band, wine, prohibition style cocktails and handcrafted light fare. Speakeasy attire and flare encouraged.
The event goes from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
February 16
Newport Burger Bender
The Newport Burger Bender competition is back for its second season and it all begins on Friday.
This year’s contest was open to an increased 30 entries with the contest filling up in just weeks.
The Contest challenges local restaurants to compete for the “Newport Burger Bender Best Burger” title, burger bragging rights and the Burger Bender trophy.
The burger with the most votes at the end of the contest will be crowned the winner.
February 17
Newport Bridal Show at Rosecliff & OceanCliff
Rosecliff and OceanCliff will host over 90 vendors at this year's show, making it possible for couples to shop for everything they need to plan their perfect wedding all in one day
The show goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
February 17
Newport Winter Festival
The festival features more than 150 events, offering a unique winter experience combining food, festivities, music, and fun for all ages.
Highlighted events include the Children’s Fair, Chili Cook-Off, Princess Party and exciting, fun concerts by the Jimmy Buffett tribute band, Changes in Latitudes and more.
February 17
Winter Speaker Series at Newport Art Museum
The final weekend of the Newport Winter Speaker Series will feature John Jackson.
Jackson's lecture is titled “Drones: The Technological Future of Unmanned Systems."
The event goes from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
February 17
Annual Chili Cook-off at Gurney's Newport
Nothing will warm you up during a cold winter weekend like the annual chili cook-off at Gurney's.
Restaurants and caterers from around Newport will compete to see who has the best chili in town.
The event goes from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
February 17
Middletown Aquidneck Growers Market at Aquidneck Grower's Farmers Market
Now in its 22nd season, the market has 20 regular vendors, guest artisans and live music every week. Pick up your groceries and head inside for wine tasting.
The market goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
February 18
Beach Polo at Easton's Beach
The exhibition polo matches, organized by Newport Polo, will feature teams competing each day in a match composed of 4 chukkers (periods of play) for a duration of 1+ hour, during low tide.
The match begins at 2 p.m.
February 18
Newport Seal Tour With Save The Bay
Join Save the Bay aboard one of their education vessels as they motor through Newport Harbor and take in 360º views of seals resting on Citing Rock off of Rose Island and the Newport Bridge.
Save The Bay provides binoculars, and expert guides offer an educational view of our winter marine visitors and the habitat they love.
Tours run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
