10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - December 8, 2017
Friday, December 08, 2017
This weekend's events include the opening of the Newport Skating Center and tree lighting, the Dickens Dinner Train and much more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
December 8
Holiday Beers From Around the World Tap Takeover at Norey's
Norey's will feature holiday beers from all over the world as part of their tap takeover.
Taps stay up until they are gone, which according to Norey's is generally about two weeks.
Don't miss out.
The event goes from 4 p.m. to 12 p.m.
December 8
Dickens Christmas Dinner Train at Portsmouth Junction Station
This interactive retelling of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol” by the Marley Bridges Theatre Company is an evening of music, laughter, food, and spirits which is certain to cure even the worst “Scrooge.”
Your ticket includes the performance, train ride, meal, tax, and gratuity. Entrees include sliced beef tenderloin, holiday ham dinner, and turkey dinner.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m.
December 8
Holiday Lantern Tour at Museum of Newport History
Hear the history of early American holiday traditions on an evening walking tour. Learn how Newporters did, or didn't, observe the holidays.
The event goes from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
December 9
Grand Opening and Tree Lighting Ceremony at Newport Skating Center
Break out the skates and your holiday spirit and head over to the Newport Skating Center for its grand opening.
Also, don't miss out on the tree lighting ceremony to help kick off the holiday season.
The event begins at 5 p.m.
December 9
Beach Cleanup at Gull Cove
The Beach Cleanup is family friendly and welcome volunteers of all ages. Everyone will be treated to hot coffee.
Volunteers are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes, and dress according to the weather.
The event goes from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
December 9
Cocoa, Cookies & Crafts at Channing Memorial Church
All ages are invited to stop by Channing Memorial Church for a break during holiday activities.
Join them for homemade cookies, hot cocoa, and a chance to make a holiday ornament.
Their Holiday Re-gifting and Fair Trade Item Sale will be open for business.
The Church Sanctuary will be open for self-guided tours.
The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
December 9
Second Saturday: Embellishing Hand-Built Ceramic Ornaments at Newport Art Museum
Need an extra ornament for your tree?
Get down to the Newport Art Museum to create your own ornament.
It is a perfect idea for a holiday gift for someone, or to use yourself.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
December 9
Master Mixology Class with Christina Mercado
Join Christina Mercado, as she takes attendees on a personal tour of cocktail creation.
Each weekly class is focused on a spirit, cocktail or theme, using a combination of old and contemporary techniques. Guests will work on two cocktails with Christina, which will be paired with light bites from our Culinary Team.
Stay for dinner after or make a reservation and receive 10% off the dinner portion.
The event runs from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
December 10
Cinema for a Cause: Elf at Jane Pickens Theater
The Jane Pickens Theater will be showing the movie Elf starring Will Ferrell as part of their Cinema for a Cause event.
This annual event will benefit the MLK Community Center- which now in their 94th year of operation counts among their many missions and programs hunger services for local families in need of assistance, especially around the holidays.
The show takes place at 1 p.m.
December 10
Motors & Mimosas at Audrain Automobile Museum
Join AAM and La Forge Casino Restaurant for Motors & Mimosas.
Tour the exhibition, while sipping on delicious mimosas, coffee, and munching on pastries.This event will occur twice a month.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
