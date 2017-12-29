Welcome! Login | Register

10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - December 29, 2017

Friday, December 29, 2017

It is the final weekend of 2017 in Newport and there are plenty of events to help you celebrate. 

This weekend's events include the Penguin Plunge to benefit Special Olympics, live music and much more.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

Happy New Year!

December 29

Deer Tick at the Blues Cafe 

Providence-based rock band Deer Tick will perform their second of two shows at Blues Cafe on Friday.

Deer Tick will be performing music from their two newest albums Vol 1 (acoustic) and Vol. 2 (electric.)

Newport Z-Boys open for them starting at 8 p.m.

December 29

Holiday Beers From Around the World Tap Takeover at Norey's

Norey's will feature holiday beers from all over the world as part of their tap takeover. 

 Taps stay up until they are gone, which according to Norey's is generally about two weeks. 

Don't miss out. 

The event goes from 4 p.m. to 12 p.m. 

December 29

Holiday Lantern Tour at Museum of Newport History

Hear the history of early American holiday traditions on an evening walking tour. Learn how Newporters did, or didn't, observe the holidays.

The event goes from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

December 30

Middletown Aquidneck Growers Market at Newport Vineyards

The market features guest artisans and live music every week.

Pick up your groceries and head inside for wine tasting!

The market goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

December 30

The Bit Players at Firehouse Theater  

Catch the Bit Players final show of the year at Firehouse Theater. 

The Bit Players hit the stage EVERY Friday and Saturday night ALL YEAR LONG with their fast-paced, high energy hilarity. 

The show goes from 8 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. 

December 30

Master Mixology Class with Christina Mercado at The Vanderbilt Grille

Join Christina Mercado, as she takes attendees on a personal tour of cocktail creation.

Each weekly class is focused on a spirit, cocktail or theme, using a combination of old and contemporary techniques. Guests will work on two cocktails with Christina, which will be paired with light bites from our Culinary Team.

Stay for dinner after or make a reservation and receive 10% off the dinner portion.

The event runs from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 

December 31

New Year's Eve Dinner at Oceancliff 

Ring in the New Year with a five-course dinner in the Safari Room at OceanCliff. 

The event goes from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. 

December 31

New Year's Eve Mardi Gras Masquerade at Skiff Bar

Spend your New Year’s Eve at a masquerade, complete with masks, beads, music and a Cajun-inspired menu.  

Sip on a Hurricane or Zombie, the drink specials of the night, and dance to music by a live DJ. At midnight, toast to the new year with complimentary champagne. 

The event goes from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. 

January 1

Newport Polar Bear Plunge at Easton's Beach

Every New Year's Day the Newport Polar Bears Club invite anyone crazy enough to join them for a swim in the Frosty North Atlantic Ocean for charity.

All proceeds from the swim go to  A Wish Come True, an organization that grants wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses in Rhode Island.

The plunge begins at 12 p.m. 

January 1

Free Family Fun Day at The Audubon Environmental Education Center 

The Environmental Education Center is open free to the public the first of every month.

Head over for crafts, nature stories, animal discoveries, hikes and more. No need to register.

The event goes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information

 
 

