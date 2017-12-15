10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - December 15, 2017
Friday, December 15, 2017
This weekend's events include the 4th annual Christmas Treasures Show, Holiday Beers at Norey's and the Dickens Dinner Train and much more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - December 15, 2017
December 15
Ugly Sweater Soiree at Audrain Automobile Museum
The person with the ugliest sweater will get to hitch a ride in our 2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom Limo!
The event goes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
December 15
Dickens Christmas Dinner Train at Portsmouth Junction Station
This interactive retelling of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol” by the Marley Bridges Theatre Company is an evening of music, laughter, food, and spirits which is certain to cure even the worst “Scrooge.”
Your ticket includes the performance, train ride, meal, tax, and gratuity. Entrees include sliced beef tenderloin, holiday ham dinner, and turkey dinner.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m.
December 15
Holiday Beers From Around the World Tap Takeover at Norey's
Norey's will feature holiday beers from all over the world as part of their tap takeover.
Taps stay up until they are gone, which according to Norey's is generally about two weeks.
Don't miss out.
The event goes from 4 p.m. to 12 p.m.
Click here for more information
December 16
Holiday Evening Duet: The Elms & Marble House
Don't miss Holiday Evenings at the Newport Mansions for an extra special and unique experience. Two houses for the price of one. Enjoy live holiday music and light refreshments as you stroll through softly lit rooms, taking in the ambience of a Gilded Age holiday.
The show goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
December 16
4th Annual Christmas Treasures Show at Trinity Church
Along with the opportunity to shop with such wonderful Artisans, there is a bake table as well.
The Artisans give back every year by trying their hand in the kitchen, which results in the most delicious treats.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
December 16
Winter Art and Artisan Festival at The Meeting House
Boutique winter arts festival. Just in time for all your holiday gift needs. Featuring a finely curated small Artisan group featuring glass works, ceramics, woodworking, jewelry and more.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
December 16
Master Mixology Class with Christina Mercado
Join Christina Mercado, as she takes attendees on a personal tour of cocktail creation.
Each weekly class is focused on a spirit, cocktail or theme, using a combination of old and contemporary techniques. Guests will work on two cocktails with Christina, which will be paired with light bites from our Culinary Team.
Stay for dinner after or make a reservation and receive 10% off the dinner portion.
The event runs from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
December 17
Christmas Cookie Decorating at Grace Vanderbilt
Join Grace Vanderbilt's pastry chef to decorate fresh, traditional Christmas cookies to take home and share with your friends and family.
The event goes from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
December 17
Music in the Galleries Featuring St. Mary's Choir at Newport Art Museum
The combined choirs of St. Mary's Church include over thirty singers, from children in the Youth Choir to trained professionals in the Parish Choir.
The choirs at St. Mary's are a community-oriented program which strives to achieve musical excellence through education, fellowship, and performance.
The event goes from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
December 17
Mozart, Prokofiev And Bacewicz At The Redwood Librar
The Newport String Project returns to the Redwood Library on Sunda, to present a vibrant dynamic program of works by Bacewicz, Prokofiev and Mozart.
The project’s first quartet-in- residence (EmmaLee Holmes-Hicks, Ealain McMullin, violins; Ashley Frith, viola; Jaime Feldman, cello) will perform Prokofiev’s String Quartet No 2 in F Major, based on Russian folk melodies. The quartet will be joined by guest violist, Jesse Holstein, for one of Mozart’s final chamber works, the sublime String Quintet in D Major, K 593.
The event goes from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Related Articles
- Newport Restaurant Week 2017 - See the Participants
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - November 3, 2017
- Newport Manners & Etiquette: Double-Dipping Etiquette, Annoying Lovers & How To Be The Best Guest
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - November 10, 2017
- NewportManners & Etiquette: Sexual Harassment, Unwanted Holiday Guest + Table Manners for Kids
- Discover Newport’s Smith Previews Newport Restaurant Week on LIVE’s The Taste
- Castle Hill’s Rossi Announces Newport Restaurant Week Lunch & Dinner Menus on LIVE’s The Taste
- Newport Manners & Etiquette: Broken Halloween Promise, How to Complain & Forgetting Names
- Fats Domino Dies - Who Remembers When Riots Broke Out at Newport Naval Base Concert
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - October 27, 2017
- Newport Manners & Etiquette: Saying NO, Vaping Etiquette & Terrible Teens
- Newport Manners & Etiquette: Holiday Wedding Engagement, Hosting Essentials, & More
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - November 24, 2017
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - December 8, 2017
- Newport Manners & Etiquette: When Harry Met Meghan, Best Secret Santa Gifts & A Son with Three Dads
- Discover Newport Names 4 New Members to Board of Directors
- Preservation Society of Newport Receives $1 Million Grant to Restore Breakers
- Mt. Gay Rum to Sponsor Volvo Ocean Race Newport Stopover
- It’s Official: Jay Leno is a Newport Homeowner
- Newport Gulls Announce Return of Coombs as Manager for 2018 Season
- Newport Distilling Company Launches Sea Fog Whiskey
- Newport’s Redwood Library to Host Exhibit on Parisian Art
- Newport Manners & Etiquette: Holiday Survival Tips, Lecherous Teacher & Midnight Toker
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - December 1, 2017
- Newport Manners & Etiquette: Holiday Office Party Rules, Holiday Tipping, Mistletoe Kiss & Gifts