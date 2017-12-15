Welcome! Login | Register

10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - December 15, 2017

Friday, December 15, 2017

Just one week away from the holidays and there are still plenty of things to do in Newport to get into the season.

This weekend's events include the 4th annual Christmas Treasures Show, Holiday Beers at Norey's and the Dickens Dinner Train and much more. 

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

December 15

Ugly Sweater Soiree at Audrain Automobile Museum 

The person with the ugliest sweater will get to hitch a ride in our 2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom Limo!  

The event goes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

December 15

Dickens Christmas Dinner Train at Portsmouth Junction Station 

This interactive retelling of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol” by the Marley Bridges Theatre Company is an evening of music, laughter, food, and spirits which is certain to cure even the worst “Scrooge.” 

Your ticket includes the performance, train ride, meal, tax, and gratuity. Entrees include sliced beef tenderloin, holiday ham dinner, and turkey dinner. 

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

December 15

Holiday Beers From Around the World Tap Takeover at Norey's

Norey's will feature holiday beers from all over the world as part of their tap takeover. 

 Taps stay up until they are gone, which according to Norey's is generally about two weeks. 

Don't miss out. 

The event goes from 4 p.m. to 12 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

December 16

Holiday Evening Duet: The Elms & Marble House

Don't miss Holiday Evenings at the Newport Mansions for an extra special and unique experience. Two houses for the price of one. Enjoy live holiday music and light refreshments as you stroll through softly lit rooms, taking in the ambience of a Gilded Age holiday.

The show goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

December 16

4th Annual Christmas Treasures Show at Trinity Church 

Along with the opportunity to shop with such wonderful Artisans, there is a bake table as well.

The Artisans give back every year by trying their hand in the kitchen, which results in the most delicious treats. 

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

December 16

Winter Art and Artisan Festival at The Meeting House 

Boutique winter arts festival. Just in time for all your holiday gift needs. Featuring a finely curated small Artisan group featuring glass works, ceramics, woodworking, jewelry and more.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

December 16

Master Mixology Class with Christina Mercado

Join Christina Mercado, as she takes attendees on a personal tour of cocktail creation.

Each weekly class is focused on a spirit, cocktail or theme, using a combination of old and contemporary techniques. Guests will work on two cocktails with Christina, which will be paired with light bites from our Culinary Team.

Stay for dinner after or make a reservation and receive 10% off the dinner portion.

The event runs from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

December 17

Christmas Cookie Decorating at Grace Vanderbilt 

Join Grace Vanderbilt's pastry chef to decorate fresh, traditional Christmas cookies to take home and share with your friends and family.

The event goes from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

December 17

Music in the Galleries Featuring St. Mary's Choir at Newport Art Museum

The combined choirs of St. Mary's Church include over thirty singers, from children in the Youth Choir to trained professionals in the Parish Choir.

The choirs at St. Mary's are a community-oriented program which strives to achieve musical excellence through education, fellowship, and performance. 

The event goes from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

December 17

Mozart, Prokofiev And Bacewicz At The Redwood Librar

The Newport String Project returns to the Redwood Library on Sunda, to present a vibrant dynamic program of works by Bacewicz, Prokofiev and Mozart. 

The project’s first quartet-in- residence (EmmaLee Holmes-Hicks, Ealain McMullin, violins; Ashley Frith, viola; Jaime Feldman, cello) will perform Prokofiev’s String Quartet No 2 in F Major, based on Russian folk melodies. The quartet will be joined by guest violist, Jesse Holstein, for one of Mozart’s final chamber works, the sublime String Quintet in D Major, K 593.

The event goes from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

 
 

