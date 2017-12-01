10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - December 1, 2017
Friday, December 01, 2017
This weekend’s events include the Barrel of Laughs Comedy Show at Newport Vineyards, the Bowen’s Wharf Christmas tree lighting and much more.
December 1
Opening Reception: Modernity vs. Tradition: Art at the Parisian Salon 1750-1900
The show traces the 200-year history of the Salon through a gathering of prints, pamphlets, press images and published criticism.
The exhibition charts the evolution of the Salon, from the early presentations rooted in the civic pageantry of royal patronage, through the Enlightenment Salons of the Royal Academy and the highly contested nineteenth-century exhibitions, all the way to the culminating presentations of the Universal Exposition of 1900.
The event goes from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is FREE.
December 1
Wreath Making Workshop at Blithewold Mansion, Gardens & Arboretum
Get ready for the holidays by making your own wreath.
Blithewold’s Garden Manager Gail Read and Horticulturist Betsy Eckholm’s design ideas and assembly tips will guide you in creating one-of-a-kind holiday wreaths. You will also be able to choose your greens from a wide variety of plant material, much of which is pre-cut from Blithewold’s collection.
The workshop goes from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
December 1
Holiday Lantern Tour at Museum of Newport History
Hear the history of early American holiday traditions on an evening walking tour. Learn how Newporters did, or didn't, observe the holidays.
The event goes from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
December 2
Barrel of Laughs Comedy Show at Newport Vineyards
Host and comedian Jeremy Furtado welcomes comedians from around the region and headliner Brian Beaudoin.
Beaudoin has appeared on Sirius XM radio, I'll Call You web series, ABC’s Body of Proof, N.E.S.N. 1st and Goals, Winner of Last Comix Standing Competition and named Best Comic in RI 2 years in a row!
The event goes from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
December 2
Beach Cleanup at Hull Cove
The cleanup is family friendly and volunteers of all ages are welcome.
Everyone will be treated to hot coffee provided by Empire Tea & Coffee so don’t forget your reusable mug! Volunteers are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes, and dress according to the weather.
The cleanup goes from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
December 2
Notes from New England: New England Composers Old and New
The Swanhurst Chorus, under the direction of Edwin Milham, invites you on a musical journey through the years with a host of composers from New England including Revolutionary War era composers William Billings and Supply Belcher, nineteenth-century New Hampshire native Amy Beach, whose sesquicentennial was celebrated this year, and contemporary New Englanders including Leonard Bernstein, George M. Cohan, Randall Thompson, Irving Fine, Alan Hovhaness, Carol Nicholeris, and director Milham.
The show starts at 8 p.m.
December 2
Photos with Santa at Audubon Environmental Education Center
It is never too early to get your photo taken with Santa.
It will make a great picture for the Christmas cards.
The photo session is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
December 2
Bowen's Wharf Annual Christmas Tree Lighting
Bring the whole family to see Frosty the Snowman, Santa, and Mrs. Claus for an evening of Christmas cheer.
Festivities begin at 4:30 with Frosty the Snowman, The Christmas Carol Sing-a-long begins at 5 pm, the Mayor lights the tree at 6 pm immediately followed by Santa and Mrs. Claus arriving by boat
The event takes place at 4:30 p.m.
December 3
Broadway Holiday Walk-About
Enjoy the 26 Local Restaurants, & 30+ Merchants & Services on Broadway as the Holidays Approach. Dress as your favorite Christmas Character Contest- adults, kids, dogs. Judging at 2 p.m
There will also be carolers, an ice sculpture demonstration and much more.
The event goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
December 3
Sparkling Wines of Moet Hennessy Tasting at Spiced Pear at The Chanler
Don't miss out on this great wine tasting event at the Spiced Pear at The Chanler.
The event begins at 1 p.m.
