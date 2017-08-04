Welcome! Login | Register

slides: 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - August 4, 2017

Friday, August 04, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Lipizzan Stallion Show

Another busy summer weekend in Newport filled with events for all ages. 

This weekend’s events include the Newport Jazz Festival, USA vs Mexico in Polo and much more. 

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

August 4

19th Annual Helly Hansen Warehouse Sale

The 19th annual Helly Hansen Warehouse Sale runs through through Sunday August 6.

Helly Hansen, Life is Good and The Music Box will be offering select merchandise at saving of up to 50%. The event is free and open to the public.

Friday's hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

August 4

Start at the Top Half-Price Raw Bar at Top of Newpor

Begin the weekend with Top of Newport’s Half-Price Raw Bar.

A variety of the freshest seafood including succulent shrimp and locally sourced oysters on the half shell and littleneck clams accompanied by an assortment of condiments.

The raw bar goes from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

August 4

Alive at The Salvation Army 

Alive is a musical variety show and testament to overcoming adversity and living vicariously at any age.

Local talented seniors perform with Celebrity Entertainers, Comedians, and Dancers!

This show is a must see in Newport!

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

August 5

Newport Jazz Festival at Fort Adams

The 2017 Newport Jazz Festival is set to bring some of the biggest names in the music business to Newport. 

The 2017 lineup includes 31 bands making their Newport Jazz debuts as leaders or with new groups, including Rhiannon Giddens, The Roots, Andra Day, Naturally 7, Leslie Odom, Jr., JoAnne Brackeen, David Torkanowksy, Cyrille Aimee, Marilyn Crispell, and more. 

Click here for more information 

August 5

Artist's Choice Spring Bull Studio & Gallery 

Participating artists choose their best work, not restricted by subject matter or theme, for submission to this juried exhibit. 

The art chosen by the juror, Richard Harrington, will be on display for viewers enjoyment throughout the month of August.

The exhibition Artist's Choice 2017 begins with a reception on Saturday, August 5 from 5:00 p.m.  - 7:00 p.m. 

The exhibit runs from August 5 to August 30. 

Click here for more information 

August 5

Newport Polo Series - USA vs. Mexico

Team USA will host Mexico in the Newport Polo Series. 

The match is set to begin at 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

August 5

Colonial Newport: Merchants and Masterpieces at Redwood Library

Architectural historian John Tschirch presents an illustrated lecture exploring Newport's masterful works of architecture, painting and furniture during its 18th century heyday.

The event goes from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

August 5

newportFILM Annual Summer Benefit at International Tennis Hall of Fame 

newportFILM will host their 8th annual Summer Benefit event at the Tennis Hall of Fame. 

The event goes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

Ticket prices are as follows: 

PREMIUM LEVELS

VISIONARY $10,000 - 12 tickets to the benefit
BENEFACTOR $5,000 - 8 tickets to the benefit
PATRON $2,500 - 6 tickets to the benefit
SUSTAINER $1,000 - 4 tickets to the benefit
FRIEND $500 - 2 tickets to the benefit

BASIC LEVELS

$150 - 1 ticket to the benefit
$100 - 1 ticket to the benefit (under 30 only)

 

Click here for more information 

August 6

Lipizzan Stallion Show at Colt State Park 

For the first time in more than a decade, the original Herrmanns' Lipizzans Stallions from Austria come to Colt State Park in for four can't miss performances.

 Children under 6 are admitted free with an adult. 

The shows run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

August 6

Race The State Rhode Island

Race the State is a multi- sport race designed to challenge competitors to race across a U.S. state taking into account the geography of the state. 

The 2017 edition is made up of 5 legs that include running, paddle boarding, kayaking and cycling.  It will start in Tiverton and travel 53 miles through Rhode Island finishing on the Connecticut/Rhode Island border in Westerly. 

Divisions for Race the State include individual, 2, 3, 4 or 5-person relay.  A portion of each entry will benefit Special Olympics Rhode Island.

Click here for more information

 
 

