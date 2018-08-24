Welcome! Login | Register

10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - August 24, 2018

Friday, August 24, 2018

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Newport this weekend

There is plenty going on around Newport to keep you busy this weekend. From road races to live music and games, there is something for everyone. 

This weekend’s events include the World Class Sours Tap Takeover at Norey’s, the L.L. Bean Shore Tour at Fort Adams, live music at King Park Beach and much more.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

See the Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

 

August 24

World Class Sours Tap Takeover at Norey’s

 World Class Sours on Tap. Taps stay up until they are gone, generally about two weeks. 

The tap list includes, Cantillon Kriek, BFM 225 Anniversary & Abbaye De Saint Bon-Chien, OEC Antioch Blend #2 & Nepenthes, Oxbow Metal Face, Schneider Weisse Tap X Aventinus Curvee Barrique, Wild Beer Modus Vivendi, St. Louis Fond Tradition Gueuze

The event goes from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

August 24

City Of Arboreta And Evening Of The Arboreta at Broadlawns 

Featuring 4 of Newport's newly accredited arboreta, this guided tour will offer participants the rare opportunity to explore some of Newport's finest private tree collections. 

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

August 24

All Hands on Deck at Spring Bull Gallery 

All Hands on Deck – 2018 celebrates the tradition of recreation and working vessels here on Narragansett Bay.

Eight award-winning artists will present their unique perspective on this treasure. Featuring well-known artists including: Harley Bartlett, Jim Connelly, Mark Fernandez, Sam Green, John MacGowan, Jonathan McPhillips, Anthony Tomaselli and David Witbeck.

The exhibit is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information

August 25

L.L. Bean Shore Tour at Fort Adams

This tour features the Bootmobile as well as our Outdoor Discovery Programs. Kayaking and paddleboarding equipment will be available for rental, and our instructors will be providing classes. 

Stop by to check out the on-the-water experiences, as well as games, giveaways and prizes

Tours run from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information

August 25

Author Talk-The Maze at Windermere 

Meet Gregory Blake Smith and Julia Glass as they discuss The Maze At Windermere, this year’s critically acclaimed historical novel set in Newport. They will explore Smith’s research and writing techniques at an afternoon reception in the gardens of Bellevue House.

The book spans five eras with Smith weaving a tapestry of ambition and desire charting a voyage into the maze of the human heart.

The Washington Post declares it “staggeringly brilliant” and we will have a glimpse of the author’s insights in this afternoon benefit for the Redwood Library & Athenæum.​

The event goes from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

Click here for more information

August 25

Life During the 1778 Battle of Rhode Island at Museum of Newport History 

Newport's Old Quarter comes to life during the Newport Historical Society's 5th annual summer living history program, "Life During the 1778 Battle of Rhode Island. The focus, which marks the 240th anniversary of this battle, features daily life in Newport during the summer of 1778 and the weeks surrounding the Battle of Rhode Island.

This event highlights civilians and how the Revolutionary War impacted their daily activity. Meet dozens of costumed interpreters portraying residents of colonial Newport, as well as the British soldiers who occupied the seaport.

Learn about the challenges and fears that loyalists, patriots, and soldiers faced with war on their doorstep. 

The event goes from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information

August 25

Sip & Sweat Summer Workout Series at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Company 

Join them every Saturday 11 am1am in June, July & August at the Brewery for the Sip & Sweat Summer Workout Series.

Saturday's event is titled, "Bootcamp & Brews by Anytime Fitness."

The event goes from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

August 25

Salute to Summer at Dewey Field 

The lineup is as follows: 


Ben O’Connor - 3:00 PM  
The Driftwoods - 5:00 PM
Navy Band Northeast - 7:00 PM
Fireworks ~ 9:15 PM
 
Field gates open at 2:00 PM for patrons with base access
 
Gate 1 opens at 4:00 PM for the general public - pedestrians only 

Click here for more information 

August 26

Narragansett Bay Classic Yacht Rendezvous at Gurney's Newport Resort & Marina 

Join the Narragansett Bay Classic Yacht Rendezvous at Gurney's Newport Resort & Marina to watch the beautiful classic yachts begin their parade around Newport Harbor. 

The event is FREE. 

Click here for more information 

August 26

Julio Amaro Performs at King Park Beach

Julio Amaro will perform at King Park Beach as the final act of the NIMFest Sunday Gazebo Concerts. 

Fun for families with lawn seating, playground, food truck, BBQ, and bathroom facilities. Free parking on Wellington Ave.

The concert goes from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

 
 

