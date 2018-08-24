10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - August 24, 2018
Friday, August 24, 2018
This weekend’s events include the World Class Sours Tap Takeover at Norey’s, the L.L. Bean Shore Tour at Fort Adams, live music at King Park Beach and much more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
August 24
World Class Sours Tap Takeover at Norey’s
World Class Sours on Tap. Taps stay up until they are gone, generally about two weeks.
The tap list includes, Cantillon Kriek, BFM 225 Anniversary & Abbaye De Saint Bon-Chien, OEC Antioch Blend #2 & Nepenthes, Oxbow Metal Face, Schneider Weisse Tap X Aventinus Curvee Barrique, Wild Beer Modus Vivendi, St. Louis Fond Tradition Gueuze
The event goes from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
August 24
City Of Arboreta And Evening Of The Arboreta at Broadlawns
Featuring 4 of Newport's newly accredited arboreta, this guided tour will offer participants the rare opportunity to explore some of Newport's finest private tree collections.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
August 24
All Hands on Deck at Spring Bull Gallery
All Hands on Deck – 2018 celebrates the tradition of recreation and working vessels here on Narragansett Bay.
Eight award-winning artists will present their unique perspective on this treasure. Featuring well-known artists including: Harley Bartlett, Jim Connelly, Mark Fernandez, Sam Green, John MacGowan, Jonathan McPhillips, Anthony Tomaselli and David Witbeck.
The exhibit is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
August 25
L.L. Bean Shore Tour at Fort Adams
This tour features the Bootmobile as well as our Outdoor Discovery Programs. Kayaking and paddleboarding equipment will be available for rental, and our instructors will be providing classes.
Stop by to check out the on-the-water experiences, as well as games, giveaways and prizes
Tours run from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
August 25
Author Talk-The Maze at Windermere
Meet Gregory Blake Smith and Julia Glass as they discuss The Maze At Windermere, this year’s critically acclaimed historical novel set in Newport. They will explore Smith’s research and writing techniques at an afternoon reception in the gardens of Bellevue House.
The book spans five eras with Smith weaving a tapestry of ambition and desire charting a voyage into the maze of the human heart.
The Washington Post declares it “staggeringly brilliant” and we will have a glimpse of the author’s insights in this afternoon benefit for the Redwood Library & Athenæum.
The event goes from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
August 25
Life During the 1778 Battle of Rhode Island at Museum of Newport History
Newport's Old Quarter comes to life during the Newport Historical Society's 5th annual summer living history program, "Life During the 1778 Battle of Rhode Island. The focus, which marks the 240th anniversary of this battle, features daily life in Newport during the summer of 1778 and the weeks surrounding the Battle of Rhode Island.
This event highlights civilians and how the Revolutionary War impacted their daily activity. Meet dozens of costumed interpreters portraying residents of colonial Newport, as well as the British soldiers who occupied the seaport.
Learn about the challenges and fears that loyalists, patriots, and soldiers faced with war on their doorstep.
The event goes from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
August 25
Sip & Sweat Summer Workout Series at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Company
Join them every Saturday 11 am1am in June, July & August at the Brewery for the Sip & Sweat Summer Workout Series.
Saturday's event is titled, "Bootcamp & Brews by Anytime Fitness."
The event goes from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
August 25
Salute to Summer at Dewey Field
The lineup is as follows:
Ben O’Connor - 3:00 PM
The Driftwoods - 5:00 PM
Navy Band Northeast - 7:00 PM
Fireworks ~ 9:15 PM
Field gates open at 2:00 PM for patrons with base access
Gate 1 opens at 4:00 PM for the general public - pedestrians only
August 26
Narragansett Bay Classic Yacht Rendezvous at Gurney's Newport Resort & Marina
Join the Narragansett Bay Classic Yacht Rendezvous at Gurney's Newport Resort & Marina to watch the beautiful classic yachts begin their parade around Newport Harbor.
The event is FREE.
August 26
Julio Amaro Performs at King Park Beach
Julio Amaro will perform at King Park Beach as the final act of the NIMFest Sunday Gazebo Concerts.
Fun for families with lawn seating, playground, food truck, BBQ, and bathroom facilities. Free parking on Wellington Ave.
The concert goes from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
