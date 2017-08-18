slides: 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - August 18, 2017

Summer in Newport is winding down, but there are still plenty of activities to keep you busy, incluidng events for all ages.

This weekend’s events include the Charcuterie at Newport Storm Brewery, the Newport SUP Cup and the Ida Lewis Distance Race.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

See the Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

