Friday, August 18, 2017
This weekend’s events include the Charcuterie at Newport Storm Brewery, the Newport SUP Cup and the Ida Lewis Distance Race.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
August 18
Ida Lewis Distance Race
The 13th edition of the Ida Lewis Distance Race begins and ends off Newport’s Ida Lewis Yacht Club.
The race includes turning marks at Castle Hill, Brenton Reef, Block Island, Montauk Point, Martha’s Vineyard and Buzzards Tower.
It is a qualifier for the New England Lighthouse Series (PHRF); the Northern and Double-Handed Ocean Racing Trophies (IRC); and the Rhode Island Offshore Challenge.
The race begins at 12:30 p.m.
August 18
Alive at The Salvation Army
Alive is a musical variety show and testament to overcoming adversity and living vicariously at any age.
Local talented seniors perform with Celebrity Entertainers, Comedians, and Dancers!
This show is a must see in Newport!
Doors open at 7:00 p.m.
August 19
BBQ Cookout at the Baptist Church in Warren
The Baptist Church will be holding its second Summer Cookout of the season--this time a chicken barbecue!
The event is open to all!
Along with the BBQ, they will still be serving our regular menu of grilled hotdogs & hamburgers, as well as drinks, sides, and salads. $10 per person.
The cookout runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
August 19
Charcuterie At The Brewery at Newport Storm Brewery
Newport Storm has teamed with the Newport Wine Cellar & Gourmet to bring attendees a culinary specialty paired with the best Newport Storm brews.
Don't miss Newport Storm's Charcuterie.
The event goes from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
August 19
Newport SUP Cup
Head to Newport Shipyard for the 8th Annual Newport Sup Cup, a paddleboard race.
The event is a Family fun event with a Short (3 mile) course, long (6 mile) course and a Kids SUP race.
The event begins at 10 a.m.
August 19
Spring Forth: A Walking Tour of Newport's Colonial Origins
Explore the earliest colonial foundations of Newport's urban planning and streetscapes.
Starting with the original settlements near Spring Street, the tour goes through the Historic Hill to Touro Park, investigating land use patterns and centuries of changing urban geography.
Tours begin at 11 a.m.
August 19
Newport Polo Series: USA vs Jamaica at Newport Polo Grounds
Team USA hosts Jamaica in a polo match on Saturday afternoon.
Grab a blanket, chairs, your favorite snacks and enjoy.
The match begins at 5 p.m.
August 20
NIMFest Concert Series at King Park Beach
The Debra Mann Trio will perform at the NIMFest Concert series at King Park Beach on Sunday.
The 2017 series celebrates women artists in folk, bluegrass, jazz, blues, rock, and everything in between
The concert goes from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
August 20
Artist's Choice Spring Bull Studio & Gallery
Participating artists choose their best work, not restricted by subject matter or theme, for submission to this juried exhibit.
The art chosen by the juror, Richard Harrington, will be on display for viewers enjoyment throughout the month of August.
The exhibition Artist's Choice 2017 begins with a reception on Saturday, August 5 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
The exhibit runs from August 5 to August 30.
August 20
Bloody Mary Bar at Top of Newport
Get your Sunday off to a good start with the Bloody Mary Bar at the Top of Newport.
Build the perfect Bloody Mary blending vodka with any combination of celery salt, celery stalks, Worcestershire sauce, tomato sauce, horseradish, assorted hot sauces, olives and black pepper.
The bar is open from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
