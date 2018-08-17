Welcome! Login | Register

10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - August 17, 2018

Friday, August 17, 2018

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

A Weekend of Coaching PHOTO: Coaching Club

There is plenty going on around Newport to keep you busy this weekend. From shows to games, there is something for everyone. 

This weekend’s events include Down City Band at King Park Beach, A Weekend of Coaching, and more.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

See the Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

 

August 17

Summer Rides With New Belgium Brewing And Bike Newport at Bike Newport 

Those hot summer nights call for something a little different. Come and have the ultimate Newport experience. 

Ride with Bike Newport around Newport and end the evening a bar for a few New Belgium beverages. Bike to Beer

The event goes from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

PHOTO: Belgium Brewing

August 17

Death at Sea: A Murder Mystery Specialty Cruise at Bowen’s Wharf

"Step aboard the Northeastern and join an elite secret society that controls the world's governments, known as "The Cabal." This powerful shadow government maintains the utmost secrecy, but you have been invited into the inner sanctum and are going on a corporate retreat aboard the leader's yacht. Something isn't right, though, and when a body surfaces, you and your fellow passengers have to root out the culprit before you're the next victim."

Sangria and hor d'oeuvres are included in admission, and there will be a cash bar open as well.

The cruise goes from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

August 17

All Hands on Deck at Spring Bull Gallery 

All Hands on Deck – 2018 celebrates the tradition of recreation and working vessels here on Narragansett Bay.

Eight award-winning artists will present their unique perspective on this treasure. Featuring well-known artists including: Harley Bartlett, Jim Connelly, Mark Fernandez, Sam Green, John MacGowan, Jonathan McPhillips, Anthony Tomaselli and David Witbeck.

The exhibit is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information

August 18

A Weekend of Coaching at Coaching Club

Members of the Coaching Club from around the country will bring their historic coaches and their teams of trained carriage horses to Newport, to display the art and sport of coaching.

It happens only every 3 years, so you won't want to miss the spectacle as the coaches drive through the streets of Newport. 

Click here for more information

August 18

Middletown Aquidneck Growers Market at Newport Vineyards

Now in its 22nd season, the market has 20 regular vendors, guest artisans and live music every week. Pick up your groceries and head inside for wine tasting.

The market goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Click here for more information

August 18

Newport International Polo Series at Newport Polo Grounds 

Watch as all-star lineups of international competitors take the field. Experience a tailgate party for the optimal experience, or plant your seat in the lawn and relax. 

The match begins at 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

August 18

Motors & Mansions at Salve Regina University 

Join The Preservation Society of Newport County and the Audrain Automobile Museum for Cars & Coffee on Bellevue Avenue every month this summer through October. 

Click here for more information

 

PHOTO: Motors & Mansions

August 19

Newport Colonial Jewish Burying Ground Opens For Visitors

The public is invited to a once a year opportunity to visit the Colonial Jewish Burying Ground located at Kay St, Touro St. and Bellevue Avenue. 

This historic site immortalized in poems by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and Emma Lazarus features Egyptian revival entrance and grave stones for Newport's first Jewish community. While the majority of the stones are in the same style as other Colonial stones in New England, many are lettered in Hebrew, Latin, Spanish, Ladino and English. This is the final resting place of one of the wealthiest men in Colonial Newport, Aaron Lopez as well as Moses Sexias, the author of the letter that welcomed George Washington to the city in 1790 and prompted his historic response.

The event goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Click here for more information

August 19

Down City Band at King Park Beach 

Down City Band will be playing at King Park Beach as part of the NIMFest Gazebo Concert Series. 

Fun for families with lawn seating, playground, food truck, BBQ and bathroom facilities. Free parking on Wellington Ave. 

The concert goes from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

Click here for more information

August 19

Traditional Irish Music Session at Fastnet Irish Pub 

Live traditional Irish music every Sunday night, hosted by A. O. Gutierrez, Tim May, and Jack Wright. 

If you plan on eating, the pub suggests that you arrive early. 

The event goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

 
 

