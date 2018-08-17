10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - August 17, 2018
Friday, August 17, 2018
This weekend’s events include Down City Band at King Park Beach, A Weekend of Coaching, and more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - August 17, 2018
August 17
Summer Rides With New Belgium Brewing And Bike Newport at Bike Newport
Those hot summer nights call for something a little different. Come and have the ultimate Newport experience.
Ride with Bike Newport around Newport and end the evening a bar for a few New Belgium beverages. Bike to Beer
The event goes from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Click here for more information
PHOTO: Belgium Brewing
August 17
Death at Sea: A Murder Mystery Specialty Cruise at Bowen’s Wharf
"Step aboard the Northeastern and join an elite secret society that controls the world's governments, known as "The Cabal." This powerful shadow government maintains the utmost secrecy, but you have been invited into the inner sanctum and are going on a corporate retreat aboard the leader's yacht. Something isn't right, though, and when a body surfaces, you and your fellow passengers have to root out the culprit before you're the next victim."
Sangria and hor d'oeuvres are included in admission, and there will be a cash bar open as well.
The cruise goes from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
August 17
All Hands on Deck at Spring Bull Gallery
All Hands on Deck – 2018 celebrates the tradition of recreation and working vessels here on Narragansett Bay.
Eight award-winning artists will present their unique perspective on this treasure. Featuring well-known artists including: Harley Bartlett, Jim Connelly, Mark Fernandez, Sam Green, John MacGowan, Jonathan McPhillips, Anthony Tomaselli and David Witbeck.
The exhibit is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
August 18
A Weekend of Coaching at Coaching Club
Members of the Coaching Club from around the country will bring their historic coaches and their teams of trained carriage horses to Newport, to display the art and sport of coaching.
It happens only every 3 years, so you won't want to miss the spectacle as the coaches drive through the streets of Newport.
August 18
Middletown Aquidneck Growers Market at Newport Vineyards
Now in its 22nd season, the market has 20 regular vendors, guest artisans and live music every week. Pick up your groceries and head inside for wine tasting.
The market goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
August 18
Newport International Polo Series at Newport Polo Grounds
Watch as all-star lineups of international competitors take the field. Experience a tailgate party for the optimal experience, or plant your seat in the lawn and relax.
The match begins at 5 p.m.
August 18
Motors & Mansions at Salve Regina University
Join The Preservation Society of Newport County and the Audrain Automobile Museum for Cars & Coffee on Bellevue Avenue every month this summer through October.
Click here for more information
PHOTO: Motors & Mansions
August 19
Newport Colonial Jewish Burying Ground Opens For Visitors
The public is invited to a once a year opportunity to visit the Colonial Jewish Burying Ground located at Kay St, Touro St. and Bellevue Avenue.
This historic site immortalized in poems by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and Emma Lazarus features Egyptian revival entrance and grave stones for Newport's first Jewish community. While the majority of the stones are in the same style as other Colonial stones in New England, many are lettered in Hebrew, Latin, Spanish, Ladino and English. This is the final resting place of one of the wealthiest men in Colonial Newport, Aaron Lopez as well as Moses Sexias, the author of the letter that welcomed George Washington to the city in 1790 and prompted his historic response.
The event goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
August 19
Down City Band at King Park Beach
Down City Band will be playing at King Park Beach as part of the NIMFest Gazebo Concert Series.
Fun for families with lawn seating, playground, food truck, BBQ and bathroom facilities. Free parking on Wellington Ave.
The concert goes from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
August 19
Traditional Irish Music Session at Fastnet Irish Pub
Live traditional Irish music every Sunday night, hosted by A. O. Gutierrez, Tim May, and Jack Wright.
If you plan on eating, the pub suggests that you arrive early.
The event goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Related Articles
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - April 13, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 30, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - April 20, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - April 27, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - May 4, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 23, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 16, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - February 16, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - February 23, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 2, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 9, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - May 11, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - May 18, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - July 13, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - July 6, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - July 20, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - July 27, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - August 3, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - June 29, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - June 22, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - May 25, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - June 1, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - June 8, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - June 15, 2018