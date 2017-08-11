slides: 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - August 11, 2017
Friday, August 11, 2017
This weekend’s events include the Rock the Docks Lobster Fest, Newport Yacht Rendezvous and much more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
August 11
Newport Yacht Rendezvous at Newport Shipyard
The event features a night of dinner, dancing, live auction and hopping from yacht to yacht.
Proceeds from this event benefit The Boys & Girls Club of Newport County.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m.
August 11
Start at the Top Half-Price Raw Bar at Top of Newport
Begin the weekend with Top of Newport’s Half-Price Raw Bar.
A variety of the freshest seafood including succulent shrimp and locally sourced oysters on the half shell and littleneck clams accompanied by an assortment of condiments.
The raw bar goes from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
August 11
Alive at The Salvation Army
Alive is a musical variety show and testament to overcoming adversity and living vicariously at any age.
Local talented seniors perform with Celebrity Entertainers, Comedians, and Dancers!
This show is a must see in Newport!
Doors open at 7:00 p.m.
August 12
Newport Polo Series - Newport vs Philadelphia
Newport will take on Philadelphia at the Polo Grounds on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Don't miss out on a great evening out.
August 12
Bristol "Tales of the Slave Trade" Walking Tour
Take part in a walking tour of Linden Place Mansion and downtown Bristol, focused specifically on Bristol’s DeWolf Family and their involvement in the transatlantic slave trade.
The DeWolf family, Bristol’s premier family in the 18th and early 19th centuries, was once one of the largest traders of slaves in New England.
Learn how Bristol, New England, and all of America were impacted by the slave trading DeWolf’s of Linden Place from museum educator, Robin Tremblay.
Tours run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
August 12
Wet Paint at Newport Art Museum
Artists meet at the Museum to have their canvasses stamped.
They explore the town and coastline in search of subjects and views, and bring their completed works, still wet, back to the Museum to be installed in the Ilgenfritz Gallery.
The gallery is on display from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
August 13
Rock the Docks at Newport Shipyard
"Rock the Docks" lobster fest is the 11th annual fundraiser to benefit Seamen's Church Institute.
The event includes an open bar, lobster dinner, music, and live auction.
The event goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
August 13
Tadpoles to Frogs at Redwood Library
A children's concert with Terry Grosvenor performing children's stories and poems.
There will be activities on the Redwood Lawn with music, balloon sculpting, and snacks.
The event is FREE and runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
August 13
Steel Drum Brunch at Christie's
Every Sunday, Christie's hosts a steel drum brunch featuring music, tiki cocktails, and Bloody Mary's.
Items on the menu include:
- Bolo breakfast sandwich
- Scallion scrambled eggs, pork belly, spicy mayo
- Banana sweet bread French toast
- Lobster eggs benedict
- Traditional eggs benedict
- Steak and eggs
The brunch goes from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
August 13
NIMFest Concert Series at King Park Beach
The Down City Band will perform at the NIMFest Concert series at King Park Beach on Sunday.
The 2017 series celebrates women artists in folk, bluegrass, jazz, blues, rock, and everything in between
The concert goes from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
