10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - August 10, 2018
Friday, August 10, 2018
This weekend’s events include Polo, a Newport Yacht Rendezvous, live music and much more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
August 10
All Hands on Deck at Spring Bull Gallery
All Hands on Deck – 2018 celebrates the tradition of recreation and working vessels here on Narragansett Bay.
Eight award-winning artists will present their unique perspective on this treasure. Featuring well-known artists including: Harley Bartlett, Jim Connelly, Mark Fernandez, Sam Green, John MacGowan, Jonathan McPhillips, Anthony Tomaselli and David Witbeck.
The exhibit is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
August 10
Newport Yacht Rendezvous at Newport Shipyard & Marina
The Boys & Girls Club of Newport County proudly presents the 5th Annual Newport Yacht Rendezvous.
Join them for an evening of dinner and dancing while exploring Newport's finest superyachts on historic Narragansett Bay.
All proceeds of the event benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County and the 5,500 children served each year.
The event goes from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
August 11
Newport International Polo Series at Newport Polo Grounds
Watch as all-star lineups of international competitors take the field. Experience a tailgate party for the optimal experience, or plant your seat in the lawn and relax.
The match begins at 5 p.m.
August 11
Waterfront Series at King Park - Dynamic Duos Concert
Waterfront Concerts at King Park present Dynamic Duos, a concert of all duos, from local to and nationally-known artists featuring The Honey Dewdrops at 5pm stopping by on their east coast tour. Opening at 3pm will be Grimes & Bruneau, AnamCara, and Bill & Gabi of Silverteeth.
Free, lawn seating, bring your friends and the dog. Shade trees and Newport harbor breeze.
The concert goes from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
August 11
Meet the Artists Night at Mariner Gallery
Join us at the Mariner Gallery as we celebrate our wonderful artists. You'll have the opportunity to meet each of our living artists and learn the stories behind their paintings.
All are welcome for an evening of art, wine, and snacks
The event goes from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
August 11
Motors & Mansions at Chateau-sur-Mer
Join The Preservation Society of Newport County and the Audrain Automobile Museum for Cars & Coffee on Bellevue Avenue every month this summer through October.
August 11
Free Common Burying Ground Guided Tour at Newport Common Burying Ground
The tour will start at the entrance on Warner Street (at Burnside Avenue). The focus of the tour will be stones carved in the 1700s, many from the Stevens shop.
A highlight of the visit will be God's Little Acre, the largest collections of gravestones form people of African heritage in Colonial New England, and a review the recent work of the city in conserving these important historic artifacts.
Tours go from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
August 12
Cochon555’S Heritage Fire At Gurney’s Newport
The list of heritage and heirloom foods includes dry-aged beef, whole pigs, lamb, oysters, duck, an array of sustainable fish, chicken, artisan cheeses, and heirloom vegetables.
With a greater goal of promoting honest food prepared by artisans, celebrating family farming, and shining a gastronomic spotlight on the hard-working people who are raising heritage-breed animals, the all-inclusive wood-fired feast will feature more than 30 prominent chefs, farmers, sommeliers, distillers, brewers and barkeeps all working in concert to create luxurious moments that educate the palate.
The event goes from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
August 12
Quarter Till Organ Recitals at St. John's on the Point
Programs (all the same on a given day) last 15-20 minutes and feature Bach and another composer, with video screen coverage of our historic 1894 Hook & Hastings organ and organist during the music.
Recitals go from 2:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.
August 12
Traditional Irish Music Session at Fastnet Irish Pub
Live traditional Irish music every Sunday night, hosted by A. O. Gutierrez, Tim May, and Jack Wright.
If you plan on eating, the pub suggests that you arrive early.
The event goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
