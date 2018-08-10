10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - August 10, 2018

There is plenty going on around Newport to keep you busy this weekend. From shows to games, there is something for everyone.

This weekend’s events include Polo, a Newport Yacht Rendezvous, live music and much more.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

See the Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

