10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - April 27, 2018
Friday, April 27, 2018
This weekend’s events include the Newport Craft Beer Festival, opening day at The Herreshoff Museum, art and more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
April 27
Tree Nursery Open House & Arbor Day Tree Planting at Rogers High School
The Newport Project at Rogers High School & The Newport Tree Society invite the community to visit the new grow house – The Tree House – and meet the students who are growing the next generation of Newport’s incredible urban forest.
Peruse the 58 tree species growing at The Tree House and join us as we plant a tree in honor of Arbor Day, celebrating Newport’s famed horticultural heritage and its bright future.
The event goes from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
April 27
Through the Autistic Eye at Downtown Designs Gallery
Photography Exhibit "Through the Autistic Eye" featuring a collection of photography through the eyes of Kelsey Kriner, a young woman living with Autism.
There will be music and refreshments.
The event goes from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
April 27
Ri's Most Award-Winning Comedy Show: The Bit Players
Kick your weekend off with a good laugh by watching The Bit Players at the Firehouse Theater in Newport.
Inspired by audience suggestions, no two shows are ever the same
The event goes from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
April 28
Newport Craft Beer Festival at Great Friends Meeting House
Brought to you by Newport Storm Brewery and Pour Judgement Bar & Grill, at the Great Friends Meeting House (of the Newport Historical Society) in downtown Newport.
Join in for hand-crafted beers poured by the people who make them
The event goes from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
April 28
The Lorax: Movie Screening at Newport Public Library
Drop in with the family to enjoy The Lorax on the big screen. Featuring Dr. Seuss' grumpy but charming creature who speaks for the trees. A light snack with be provided for children.
The event goes from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
April 28
Middletown Aquidneck Growers Market at Aquidneck Grower's Farmers Market
Now in its 22nd season, the market has 20 regular vendors, guest artisans and live music every week. Pick up your groceries and head inside for wine tasting.
The market goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
April 29
Newport Tree Trolley Tour at Salve Regina University
Chris Fletcher of Bartlett Tree Experts presents a tour of some of Newport's finest trees. Coffee & refreshments available at the Antone Center beginning at 9:30 a.m., tour departs at 10 a.m.
The event goes from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
April 29
Opening Day At The Herreshoff Museum
Visit the Museum on April 29 for FREE ADMISSION along with a ton of activities for both kids and adults. They will be hosting guided tours throughout the day as well as a number of fun activities for the whole family.
The event goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
April 29
Neighborhoods Of Newport House Tour
The 16th Neighborhoods of Newport House Tour, presented by St. Michael’s Country Day School, will be held one day only, rain or shine.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
April 29
Stilleven An Exhibition Featuring The Art Of Still Life at Spring Bull Studio & Gallery
The exhibition features works from artists such as Donato Beauchaine, Judy Chaves, George Furbish, Lorraine Hynes, Diane L’Heureux, Laurie MacKenzie, Priscilla Malone, Johanna McKenzie, Natalie Pfansteihl, Marilyn Saabye, Jeannie Tangney and MaryAnn Tiroucchi.
The gallery is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
