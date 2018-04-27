Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - April 27, 2018

Friday, April 27, 2018

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

There is plenty going on around Newport to keep you busy this weekend. From festivals to road races, there is something for everyone. 

This weekend’s events include the Newport Craft Beer Festival, opening day at The Herreshoff Museum, art and more.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

See the Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

 

Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - April 27, 2018

Prev Next

April 27

Tree Nursery Open House & Arbor Day Tree Planting at Rogers High School

The Newport Project at Rogers High School & The Newport Tree Society invite the community to visit the new grow house – The Tree House – and meet the students who are growing the next generation of Newport’s incredible urban forest.

Peruse the 58 tree species growing at The Tree House and join us as we plant a tree in honor of Arbor Day, celebrating Newport’s famed horticultural heritage and its bright future.

The event goes from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

April 27

Through the Autistic Eye at Downtown Designs Gallery 

Photography Exhibit "Through the Autistic Eye" featuring a collection of photography through the eyes of Kelsey Kriner, a young woman living with Autism.

There will be music and refreshments.

The event goes from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

April 27

Ri's Most Award-Winning Comedy Show: The Bit Players

Kick your weekend off with a good laugh by watching The Bit Players at the Firehouse Theater in Newport. 

Inspired by audience suggestions, no two shows are ever the same 

The event goes from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

April 28

Newport Craft Beer Festival at  Great Friends Meeting House 

Brought to you by Newport Storm Brewery and Pour Judgement Bar & Grill, at the Great Friends Meeting House (of the Newport Historical Society) in downtown Newport. 

Join in for hand-crafted beers poured by the people who make them

The event goes from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

April 28

The Lorax: Movie Screening at Newport Public Library 

Drop in with the family to enjoy The Lorax on the big screen. Featuring Dr. Seuss' grumpy but charming creature who speaks for the trees. A light snack with be provided for children. 

The event goes from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

April 28

Middletown Aquidneck Growers Market at Aquidneck Grower's Farmers Market 

Now in its 22nd season, the market has 20 regular vendors, guest artisans and live music every week. Pick up your groceries and head inside for wine tasting.

The market goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Click here for more information

Prev Next

April 29

Newport Tree Trolley Tour at Salve Regina University

Chris Fletcher of Bartlett Tree Experts presents a tour of some of Newport's finest trees. Coffee & refreshments available at the Antone Center beginning at 9:30 a.m., tour departs at 10 a.m. 

The event goes from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

April 29

Opening Day At The Herreshoff Museum

Visit the Museum on April 29 for FREE ADMISSION along with a ton of activities for both kids and adults. They will be hosting guided tours throughout the day as well as a number of fun activities for the whole family. 

The event goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

April 29

Neighborhoods Of Newport House Tour 

The 16th Neighborhoods of Newport House Tour, presented by St. Michael’s Country Day School, will be held one day only, rain or shine. 

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

April 29

Stilleven An Exhibition Featuring The Art Of Still Life at Spring Bull Studio & Gallery 

The exhibition features works from artists such as Donato Beauchaine, Judy Chaves, George Furbish, Lorraine Hynes, Diane L’Heureux, Laurie MacKenzie, Priscilla Malone, Johanna McKenzie, Natalie Pfansteihl, Marilyn Saabye, Jeannie Tangney and MaryAnn Tiroucchi. 

The gallery is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information

 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!