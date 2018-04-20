10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - April 20, 2018

There is plenty going on around Newport to keep you busy this weekend. From festivals to road races, there is something for everyone.

This weekend’s events include a champagne brunch at OceanCliff, the final weekend of the Newport Daffodil Days Festival and much more.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

See the Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

