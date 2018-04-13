10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - April 13, 2018
Friday, April 13, 2018
This weekend’s events include Rhode Race Newport, the start of the Daffodil Days Festival. Cliff Walk Cleanup and more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - April 13, 2018
April 13
Isle of Dogs at Jane Pickens Theater
In this stop-motion-animated film from writer/director Wes Anderson, an outbreak of canine flu in Japan leads all dogs to be quarantined on an island. A boy (voice of Koyu Rankin) journeys there to rescue his dog Spots (Liev Schreiber), and gets help from a pack of misfit canines who have also been exiled. His quest inspires a group of dog lovers to expose a government conspiracy.
The voice cast also includes Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Bob Balaban, Greta Gerwig, and Yoko Ono.
Show times are set for 4:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
April 13
Stilleven An Exhibition Featuring The Art Of Still Life at Spring Bull Studio & Gallery
The exhibition features works from artists such as Donato Beauchaine, Judy Chaves, George Furbish, Lorraine Hynes, Diane L’Heureux, Laurie MacKenzie, Priscilla Malone, Johanna McKenzie, Natalie Pfansteihl, Marilyn Saabye, Jeannie Tangney and MaryAnn Tiroucchi.
The gallery is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Click here for more information
April 13
The Bit Players at Firehouse Theater
Catch the Bit Players final show of the year at Firehouse Theater.
The Bit Players hit the stage EVERY Friday and Saturday night ALL YEAR LONG with their fast-paced, high energy hilarity.
The show goes from 8 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
April 14
Newport Daffodil Days Festival at Bowen's & Bannister's Wharves
Saturday is the opening day of the Daffodil Days Festival.
Celebrate the arrival of Spring and 700,000 daffodils with 9 days of daffy fun throughout Newport
The festival begins at 8 a.m.
April 14
Cliff Walk Cleanup at Newport Cliffwalk
Clean Ocean Access is hosting a beach cleanup at Cliff Walk in Newport on Saturday.
Those interested will meet at the Surfer’s End parking lot at Second Beach. Volunteers of all ages welcome, family friendly, no registration required
The cleanup goes from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
April 14
Book Club - The Uncensored Picture Of Dorian Gray: A Reader's Edition By Oscar Wilde at Isaac Bell House
Join fellow book lovers and Wilde expert Dr. Nicholas Frankel, editor of the recently released version, and examine the differences between the two editions.
The event goes from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
April 14
Rhode Race Newport at Easton's Beach
Newport Rhode Races kicks off Daffodil Days with the races starting from Easton’s Beach where nearly 100,000 daffodils will be in bloom.
The race begins at 7:30 a.m.
April 15
Newport Seal Tour With Save The Bay
Join Save the Bay aboard one of their education vessels as they motor through Newport Harbor and take in 360º views of seals resting on Citing Rock off of Rose Island and the Newport Bridge.
Save The Bay provides binoculars, and expert guides offer an educational view of our winter marine visitors and the habitat they love.
Tours run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
April 15
The Wines of Craggy Range at Spiced Pear Restaurant
Craggy Range is a family owned winery which produces a collection of iconic wines from multiple regions in New Zealand.
The event goes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
April 15
Traditional Irish Music Session at Fastnet Irish Pub
Live traditional Irish music every Sunday night, hosted by A. O. Gutierrez, Tim May, and Jack Wright.
If you plan on eating, the pub suggests that you arrive early.
The event goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Related Articles
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - February 9, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - February 2, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - February 9, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - February 16, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - February 16, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - February 2, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - January 26, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - January 12, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - January 19, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - January 19, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - January 26, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - February 23, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - February 23, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - March 23, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 23, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 30, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - March 30, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - April 6, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - March 16, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 16, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 2, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - March 2, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 9, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - March 9, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - April 13, 2018