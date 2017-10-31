slides: 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - October 31, 2017

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below

Prev Next Halloweenie My name is Halloweenie! I am a 3.5 month old small sized mixed breed girl looking for her forever home. My adopter needs to work on exercising my mind and body as I have lots of puppy energy. I need to learn housebreaking and basic obedience. I could possibly live with a dog, cat, and children. If you are interested in me, come meet me at PARL today! Read More Prev Next Keller My name is Keller. I am a 1 year old male small sized mixed breed looking for his forever home. I am active and would do well in a home that would take me on adventures and help me practice my basic obedience. I could live with children, dogs, and possibly a cat, provided that there is a slow introduction. Come meet me at PARL today! Read More Prev Next Lele My name is Lele! I am a 1 year, 2 month old pug looking for her forever home. Life can be a little scary so I may take some time to warm up to friends. I would best as an only dog because they make me nervous. But I could possibly live with a cat, provided that there is a slow introduction. As far as children- teens and above would be okay with me! If you are interested in me, come meet me today! Read More Prev Next Luke Skywalker My name is Luke Skywalker. I am a 2 year old small sized mixed breed boy looking for his forever home. I am sensitive and get overwhelmed easily with the simple things in life. I am looking for a patient adopter to work with me and reassure me that it will be all okay. I would do best in an adults only home and possibly with a cat, but no dogs. If you are interested in me, come meet me at PARL today! Read More Prev Next Destiny I am Destiny. I am about 8 years young. I am a female Italian greyhound mix. I know what you’re thinking – I’m cute and you want me. How could you not? But hold on because I do have some special things to be considered when looking for my forever home. I am currently in foster care through PARL because I have a thing called a rabies variance. Read More Prev Next Benji My name is Benji and I am a 1 1/2 year old male. I am an active guy always looking for my next adventure. My feline-ality is "Party Animal". I'm a cat on a mission: PARTY! I love to play and explore and test my limits. I'd love to play with you, but I can make a toy out of anything: pencils, post-it notes, potatoes. If you're looking for some laughs and someone to liven up the party, think about inviting me. Read More Prev Next Chelsea My name is Chelsea and I am a 7 year old female. I am a sweet lady that is looking for a quiet and relaxing home. My feline-ality is "Sidekick". Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further. Read More Prev Next Tiger My name is Tiger and I am a 3 year old female. I'm a shy, sweet girl that is looking for an equally special human to be my special person. My feline-ality is "Love Bug". Do you seek affection? I do! If you also like petting, purrs, and paws kneading your lap, I think we might have a LOT in common. I'm looking for "someone who enjoys quiet times and togetherness." Could that someone be you? Read More Prev Next Boots My name is Boots and I am a 2 year old male. I am a social and active guy that likes to be on the move! My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band'. I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me. Read More Prev Next Olivia My name is Olivia and I am a 1 year old female. I am an outgoing and social girl that has a lot to say. My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band". I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me. Read More Prev

