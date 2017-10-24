slides: 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - October 24, 2017

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below

Prev Next Jaida My name is Jaida. I am a 6.5-year-old female pitbull type dog looking for her forever home! I am a super sweet, social girl who would love to be with my person ALL day. You see, when I came to PARL, I had some lumpies. The vet wants to take them off me to make sure I was A-Okay. One of the lumps is a thing called Mast Cell Tumor. I didn't even know such a thing was on me. My friends here at PARL said that my adopters will take good care of and make the best of the rest of my life. I could live with older kids (I am kind of a bull in a china shop) and possibly a dog friend! Read More Prev Next Destiny I am Destiny. I am about 8 years young. I am a female Italian greyhound mix. I know what you’re thinking – I’m cute and you want me. How could you not? But hold on because I do have some special things to be considered when looking for my forever home. I am currently in foster care through PARL because I have a thing called a rabies variance. Read More Prev Next Pip My name is Pip and I am a 2 year old male. I am a sweet and social guy and I think you'll find that I'm a joy to be around. My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band". I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me. Read More Prev Next Tiger My name is Tiger and I am a 3 year old female. I'm a shy, sweet girl that is looking for an equally special human to be my special person. My feline-ality is "Love Bug". Do you seek affection? I do! If you also like petting, purrs, and paws kneading your lap, I think we might have a LOT in common. I'm looking for "someone who enjoys quiet times and togetherness." Could that someone be you? Read More Prev Next Miles My name is Miles and I am a 5 year old male. I am a handsome and mellow guy that will just enjoy hanging out and spending some time together. My feline-ality is "MVP". I'm a savvy cat who knows the score. I'm pretty unflappable, too. I don't mind entertaining myself, but a human companion at the other end of the couch and a nice scratch behind the ears always make my day. If you're looking for a resourceful addition to your team, think about signing this Most Valuable Pussycat. Read More Prev Next Boots My name is Boots and I am a 2 year old male. I am a social and active guy that likes to be on the move! My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band'. I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me. Read More Prev Next Greyson My name is Greyson and I am a 1 1/2 year old male. I am a chill and cool sort of guy - you know, the one everybody loves? My feline-ality is "MVP". I'm a savvy cat who knows the score. I'm pretty unflappable, too. I don't mind entertaining myself, but a human companion at the other end of the couch and a nice scratch behind the ears always make my day. If you're looking for a resourceful addition to your team, think about signing this Most Valuable Pussycat. Read More Prev Next Cooley My name is Cooley and I am a 5 year old female. I am a sweet and outgoing girl that loves socialize with my family and friends. My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band". I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me. Read More Prev Next Rufina My name is Rufina and I am a 5-year-old female. I'm a pretty particular lady. I want to have one human best friend to learn to trust and give me all my care. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev Next Heidi My name is Heidi and I am a 15 year old female. I am a sweet super-senior looking for a special home that can give me some extra special love and attention. After all these years, I think I deserve it! My feline-ality is "MVP". I'm a savvy cat who knows the score. I'm pretty unflappable, too. I don't mind entertaining myself, but a human companion at the other end of the couch and a nice scratch behind the ears always make my day. If you're looking for a resourceful addition to your team, think about signing this Most Valuable Pussycat. Read More Prev

