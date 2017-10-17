slides: 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - October 17, 2017

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below

Prev Next Dawn & Tony Our names are Dawn and Tony. We are 10 year old chihuahua mixes who are looking for a home together. We are pretty calm but still enjoy a good stroll around the neighborhood. We could live with children, possibly a cat, and possibly a calm dog. If you are interested in us, come meet us at PARL today! Read More Prev Next Destiny I am Destiny. I am about 8 years young. I am a female Italian greyhound mix. I know what you’re thinking – I’m cute and you want me. How could you not? But hold on because I do have some special things to be considered when looking for my forever home. I am currently in foster care through PARL because I have a thing called a rabies variance. Read More Prev Next Jaida My name is Jaida. I am a 6.5 year old female pitbull type dog looking for her forever home! I am a super sweet, social girl who would love to be with my person ALL day. You see, when I came to PARL, I had some lumpies. The vet wants to take them off me to make sure I was A-Okay. One of the lumps is a thing called Mast Cell Tumor. I didn't even know such a thing was on me. My friends here at PARL said that my adopters will take good care of and make the best of the rest of my life. I could live with older kids (I am kind of a bull in a china shop) and possibly a dog friend! Read More Prev Next Boots My name is Boots and I am a 2 year old male. I am a social and active guy that likes to be on the move! My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band'. I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me. Read More Prev Next Sneaky My name is Sneaky and I am an 8 year old female. I am a mellow older lady looking for somebody to appreciate my good looks and sweet personality. My feline-ality is "MVP". I'm a savvy cat who knows the score. I'm pretty unflappable, too. I don't mind entertaining myself, but a human companion at the other end of the couch and a nice scratch behind the ears always make my day. If you're looking for a resourceful addition to your team, think about signing this Most Valuable Pussycat. Read More Prev Next Rufina My name is Rufina and I am a 5-year-old female. I'm a pretty particular lady. I want to have one human best friend to learn to trust and give me all my care. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev Next Zoe My name is Zoe and I am a 10 1/2 year old female. Zoe has earned the nickname Queenie by her foster mom. But don't let her royalty status fool you though - she is a sweet old lady with a lot of love to give and receive. Her purrs squeak and she drools just a little bit when she gets excited - she loves humans and loves to be loved. Okay, sometimes she can be a bit of a crank but that's just because she's 10 and set in her ways and routines. Read More Prev Next Heidi My name is Heidi and I am a 15 year old female. I am a sweet super-senior looking for a special home that can give me some extra special love and attention. After all these years, I think I deserve it! My feline-ality is "MVP". I'm a savvy cat who knows the score. I'm pretty unflappable, too. I don't mind entertaining myself, but a human companion at the other end of the couch and a nice scratch behind the ears always make my day. If you're looking for a resourceful addition to your team, think about signing this Most Valuable Pussycat. Read More Prev Next Lumos My name is Lumos and I am a 3 year old female. I am a gorgeous girl that is looking for a very special person to be my human. Do you understand that sometimes, when it comes to cats, the best things are worth waiting for? Then you and I should get along just fine. I take a while to build trust with my person, but patience is a virtue, right? I'm working undercover to keep an eye on you and your household. You may not even know you're under surveillance. I can vanish into thin air if anyone or anything interferes with my investigation. If you need a cat who knows how to stay out of trouble and will always keep your secrets, I just might take your case. Read More Prev Next Olivia My name is Olivia and I am a 1 year old female. I am an outgoing and social girl that has a lot to say. My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band". I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me. Read More Prev

