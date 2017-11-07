10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - November 7, 2017

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below

Prev Next Pringle My name is Pringle. I am an 8 month old mixed breed boy looking for his forever home. I am young and active and need a home to get out my energy and work my brain. I would be okay in a home with children and possibly another dog. If you are interested in me, come meet me at PARL today! Read More Prev Next Fig My name is Fig. I am a 1 year old male, mixed breed dog. I came to PARL as a transfer from their friends at Providence Animal Control where I was found as a stray. I am an active, friendly boy who would do well in an active family that would work on my basic obedience. If you are interested in me, come meet me today! Read More Prev Next Diamond Girl My name is Diamond Girl. I am a 2 year old mixed breed female looking for her forever home. I can be a little sensitive at first meeting new people and dogs out in the world and would do best in a home that will patiently let me adjust. I would be best as an only pet for now and live in a teens or adult only home. If you are interested in me, come meet me at PARL today! Read More Prev Next Jaida My name is Jaida. I am a 6.5 year old female pitbull type dog looking for her forever home! I am a super sweet, social girl who would love to be with my person ALL day. You see, when I came to PARL, I had some lumpies. The vet wants to take them off me to make sure I was A-Okay. One of the lumps is a thing called Mast Cell Tumor. I didn't even know such a thing was on me. My friends here at PARL said that my adopters will take good care of and make the best of the rest of my life. I could live with older kids (I am kind of a bull in a china shop) and possibly a dog friend! Read More Prev Next Boots My name is Boots and I am a 2 year old male. I am a social and active guy that likes to be on the move! My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band'. I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me. Read More Prev Next Olivia My name is Olivia and I am a 1 year old female. I am an outgoing and social girl that has a lot to say. My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band". I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me. Read More Prev Next Cooley My name is Cooley and I am a 5 year old female. I am a sweet and outgoing girl that loves socialize with my family and friends. My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band". I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me. Read More Prev Next Leaf Sometimes cats come to PARL with wounds of unknown origin (WUO). We can never know exactly what happened to these cats but we are dedicated to helping them find the safety and security of a new, indoor forever home with people to protect and love them! However, it's just a bit more difficult to re-home these WUO cats since there are certain legal requirements. We need to find adopters that will agree to follow some short-term restrictions in the new home. Read More Prev Next Pip My name is Pip and I am a 2 year old male. I am an active guy who likes to keep busy and have lots of play time. My feline-ality is "Executive". I have to say, I'm a busy cat. First, I've got to check out what's happening out the window. Next, I'll see if any closets or cupboards need looking into. And then there are my naps ? can't be late for those. I can fit a little socializing into my schedule. Shall we plan on breakfast and dinner? I hope you like kibbles. Read More Prev Next Shadow My name is Shadow and I am a 1 year old male. I am an active, inquisitive and social kind of guy - come meet me! My feline-ality is "Party Animal". I'm a cat on a mission: PARTY! I love to play and explore and test my limits. I'd love to play with you, but I can make a toy out of anything: pencils, post-it notes, potatoes. If you're looking for some laughs and someone to liven up the party, think about inviting me. Read More Prev

