10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - November 28, 2017

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below

Zuki My name is Zuki and I am a 5 year old female. I am a cute lady that is in need of a very special and understanding adopter. I was used to just my one person, and have a very hard time meeting and trusting somebody new. If you're the kind to just appreciate a quirky cat, flaws and all, and are okay with admiring my good looks from a distance, you might be a good fit for me. My feline-ality is "Private Investigator". I'm working undercover to keep an eye on you and your household. You may not even know you're under surveillance. I can vanish into thin air if anyone or anything interferes with my investigation. If you need a cat who knows how to stay out of trouble and will always keep your secrets, I just might take your case.

Pancho My name is Pancho and I am an 8 year old male. I am a large and social guy that likes to be the king of the castle. I could stand to lose a little weight, so managed feedings and exercise are things that would benefit me in a new home. I am looking for an adults only home with a lot of structure and routine. My feline-ality is "MVP". I'm a savvy cat who knows the score. I'm pretty unflappable, too. I don't mind entertaining myself, but a human companion at the other end of the couch and a nice scratch behind the ears always make my day. If you're looking for a resourceful addition to your team, think about signing this Most Valuable Pussycat.

Ostara My name is Ostara and I am a 15 year old female. I'm a super-senior that knows her mind, and am just looking for somebody to cater to me. My feline-ality is "Executive". I have to say, I'm a busy cat. First, I've got to check out what's happening out the window. Next, I'll see if any closets or cupboards need looking into. And then there are my naps ? can't be late for those. I can fit a little socializing into my schedule. Shall we plan on breakfast and dinner? I hope you like kibbles.

Rojo Sometimes cats come to PARL with wounds of unknown origin (WUO). We can never know exactly what happened to these cats but we are dedicated to helping them find the safety and security of a new, indoor forever home with people to protect and love them! However, it's just a bit more difficult to re-home these WUO cats since there are certain legal requirements. We need to find adopters that will agree to follow some short-term restrictions in the new home

Romeow & Gigi My name is Romeow and I am a 3 month old kitten looking for a home with my friend, Gigi. He's 6 years old so he's a bit older, but we've become two peas in a pod. Gigi went to a foster home because he was very nervous in the shelter, and was given his very own kitten (ME!!) to see if it would help him to come out of his shell. Well, now we're great friends and help each other feel more comfortable. We would love to go to a forever home together with a family that will understand our struggle with learning to trust humans and work proactively with us to help us gain confidence.

Mr. Meow My name is Mr. Meow and I am a 3 year old male. I am a shy guy that gets very nervous in new surroundings and with new people. I am looking for a patient person with a big heart to give me a nice, safe place to live while we become friends. My feline-ality is "Private Investigator". I'm working undercover to keep an eye on you and your household. You may not even know you're under surveillance. I can vanish into thin air if anyone or anything interferes with my investigation. If you need a cat who knows how to stay out of trouble and will always keep your secrets, I just might take your case.

Starbucks My name is Starbucks and I am a 1 1/2 year old female. I am a beautiful sweet girl just loking for a warm cozy spot to nap and some nice people to shower me with affection. My felineality is "Personal Assistant". You're working on the computer? Let me press the keys. Reading the paper? I'll hold the pages down for you. Watching TV? I'll just plop in your lap so you can pet me. I love an orderly household, don't you? I'll help you with all your chores, and I'll help you relax when we're done. You'll wonder how you ever managed without me.

Fred I'm Fred. I'm a pint size guy looking for a nice quiet home. I can be a little nervous in new situations, but I promise I'm work the extra TLC. I don't ask for much - some hay, toys, and a nice comfy blanket to flop on after a long day. Think that your home might be the right fit for me? Come by today! David Hasselhop Hi, my name is David Hasselhop. I'm a sweet adult male, looking to make my way into your heart. It won't be difficult, this I promise you. As soon as you lay eyes on me, I will swoop you off your feet! Think you might want a new friend in your life? Come say hello!

Rizzy Hi, I'm Rizzy. I'm an adult guinea pig looking for new home. I'm super sweet and social and would thrive in just about type of home. Could that home be yours? Come by and say hello!

