10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - November 21, 2017

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below

Julius My name is Julius. I am a 9-year-old pittie type dog looking for his forever home. I have had both of my eyes removed and therefore am blind but don't worry, I am still a happy camper. I enjoy hanging out with staff and going to playgroup with my girlfriend Maude. I do need a dental as soon as possible so my adopter will need to take on those monetary costs. I could do well in a home with a dog, cat, or children. If you are interested in me, come meet me today! Maude My name is Maude. I am a senior mixed breed.. maybe some pug? maybe some bulldog? Either way, I am the sweetest little couch potato. I am looking for a home to live out my golden years in. I do have some medical things adopters need to consider but who doesn't when you are a little older (and wiser) like me? I could live with kids, cats, and dogs. Come meet me at PARL today. Sequin My name is Sequin. I am a sweet girl who came to PARL very scared and a little skinny. Since coming in, I have gained weight and confidence and quickly become a staff and volunteer favorite. Sometimes it takes me a bit to get to know new people but with the help of a Milkbone (or anything really, I'm not picky) I am sure to be your friend. I will even show off my "sit", "down" and "shake" commands if you're lucky. I have lived with dogs and cats before in a home. Older children are alright with me too. |f you're interested in me, come meet me at PARL today! Kastle My name is Kastle. I am a 1 year old small sized mixed breed male looking for his forever home. I would be a great agility partner as I am very active and enjoy jumping through the air for my toys. I would do best in a home with children to play with, another dog to play with, and maybe even a cat that was dog savvy. Sometimes when I get excited, I can get a little mouthy. But I am working on it! If you are interested in me, come meet me at PARL today! Jaida My name is Jaida. I am a 6.5 year old female pitbull type dog looking for her forever home! I am a super sweet, social girl who would love to be with my person ALL day. You see, when I came to PARL, I had some lumpies. The vet wants to take them off me to make sure I was A-Okay. One of the lumps is a thing called Mast Cell Tumor. I didn't even know such a thing was on me. My friends here at PARL said that my adopters will take good care of and make the best of the rest of my life. I could live with older kids (I am kind of a bull in a china shop) and possibly a dog friend! Leaf Sometimes cats come to PARL with wounds of unknown origin (WUO). We can never know exactly what happened to these cats but we are dedicated to helping them find the safety and security of a new, indoor forever home with people to protect and love them! However, it's just a bit more difficult to re-home these WUO cats since there are certain legal requirements. We need to find adopters that will agree to follow some short-term restrictions in the new home. Kev Hi, my name is Kev (short for Kevin James)! My namesake and I share several charming characteristics, including our striking good looks, sense of humor, and pear-shaped body. I've been at PARL for over 7 months while recovering from several surgeries to remove a mast cell tumor on my head, and my quirky and lovable personality have made me quite the celebrity here. While all the staff will be very sad to see me go, now that I'm fully recovered it's time for me to find my forever home! Qualified adopters must have a nice spot for me to sun myself, be willing to brush me on demand, and will share the occasional table scrap (strong preference given to those who like fish and turkey). Zoe My name is Zoe and I am a 10 1/2 year old female. Zoe has earned the nickname Queenie by her foster mom. But don't let her royalty status fool you though - she is a sweet old lady with a lot of love to give and receive. Her purrs squeak and she drools just a little bit when she gets excited - she loves humans and loves to be loved. Okay, sometimes she can be a bit of a crank but that's just because she's 10 and set in her ways and routines. She's got a funny old meow and she'll let you know it if it's getting close to her feeding time and she doesn't see you preparing her food! Zoe is currently in a foster home, but is ready to be adopted into her forever home. Please email our cat coordinator Dana at [email protected] for more information. Starbucks My name is Starbucks and I am a 1 1/2 year old female. I am a beautiful sweet girl just loking for a warm cozy spot to nap and some nice people to shower me with affection. My felineality is "Personal Assistant". You're working on the computer? Let me press the keys. Reading the paper? I'll hold the pages down for you. Watching TV? I'll just plop in your lap so you can pet me. I love an orderly household, don't you? I'll help you with all your chores, and I'll help you relax when we're done. You'll wonder how you ever managed without me. Diana My name is Diana and I am a 16 year old front-declawed female. I am a super-senior and a total sweetheart that is just looking for somebody to love for my golden years. My feline-ality is "MVP". I'm a savvy cat who knows the score. I'm pretty unflappable, too. I don't mind entertaining myself, but a human companion at the other end of the couch and a nice scratch behind the ears always make my day. If you're looking for a resourceful addition to your team, think about signing this Most Valuable Pussycat.

