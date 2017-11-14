slides: 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - November 14, 2017

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below

Related Slideshow: 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - November 14, 2017

Prev Next Sparkle My name is Sparkle. I am a young, female Bulldog mix looking for her forever home. I am the best of both worlds - social and friendly but also a couch potato after a good walk or play with my dog friends. I could go home with a dog, children, and possibly a cat provided that my human friends take the introduction nice and slow. I do have some medical things to consider that are common in my breed so adopters should make sure they are comfortable with some extra vet visits and financial costs associated with that. Read More Prev Next Maude My name is Maude. I am a senior mixed breed.. maybe some pug? maybe some bulldog? Either way, I am the sweetest little couch potato. I am looking for a home to live out my golden years in. I do have some medical things adopters need to consider but who doesn't when you are a little older (and wiser) like me? I could live with kids, cats, and dogs. Come meet me at PARL today. Read More Prev Next Mabel My name is Mabel. I am about 7 years old and a small mixed breed female dog. I am sweet and love playing fetch with the tennis ball. I was a stray in Providence so my friends at PARL have limited history on me. I do have some medical concerns for adopters to consider that may result in more vet visits or some financial costs down the road. I could possibly live with children, dogs, and a cat (provided that my adopters go slow introducing us). Read More Prev Next Diamond Girl My name is Diamond Girl. I am a 2 year old mixed breed female looking for her forever home. I can be a little sensitive at first meeting new people and dogs out in the world and would do best in a home that will patiently let me adjust. I would be best as an only pet for now and live in a teens or adult only home. If you are interested in me, come meet me at PARL today! Read More Prev Next Tyrone My name is Tyrone. I am a large sized, male mixed breed dog looking for his forever home. I am 9 years old but you would never know it since I am still full of spunk! I would do best in a home as an only pet but could live with some children. If you are interested in me, come meet me at PARL today! Read More Prev Next Leaf Sometimes cats come to PARL with wounds of unknown origin (WUO). We can never know exactly what happened to these cats but we are dedicated to helping them find the safety and security of a new, indoor forever home with people to protect and love them! However, it's just a bit more difficult to re-home these WUO cats since there are certain legal requirements. We need to find adopters that will agree to follow some short-term restrictions in the new home. Read More Prev Next Sandy My name is Sandy and I am a 2 year old female. I am a sensitive and nervous lady looking for a new home where I can settle in and show you my wonderful personality. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev Next Pip My name is Pip and I am a 2 year old male. I am an active guy who likes to keep busy and have lots of play time. My feline-ality is "Executive". I have to say, I'm a busy cat. First, I've got to check out what's happening out the window. Next, I'll see if any closets or cupboards need looking into. And then there are my naps ? can't be late for those. I can fit a little socializing into my schedule. Shall we plan on breakfast and dinner? I hope you like kibbles. Read More Prev Next Kev Hi, my name is Kev (short for Kevin James)! My namesake and I share several charming characteristics, including our striking good looks, sense of humor, and pear-shaped body. I've been at PARL for over 7 months while recovering from several surgeries to remove a mast cell tumor on my head, and my quirky and lovable personality have made me quite the celebrity here. While all the staff will be very sad to see me go, now that I'm fully recovered it's time for me to find my forever home! Qualified adopters must have a nice spot for me to sun myself, be willing to brush me on demand, and will share the occasional table scrap (strong preference given to those who like fish and turkey). Read More Prev Next Mr. Meow My name is Mr. Meow and I am a 3 year old male. I am a shy guy that gets very nervous in new surroundings and with new people. I am looking for a patient person with a big heart to give me a nice, safe place to live while we become friends. My feline-ality is "Private Investigator". I'm working undercover to keep an eye on you and your household. You may not even know you're under surveillance. I can vanish into thin air if anyone or anything interferes with my investigation. If you need a cat who knows how to stay out of trouble and will always keep your secrets, I just might take your case. Read More Prev

Sparkle

Sparkle

Maude

Maude

Mabel

Mabel

Diamond Girl

Diamond Girl

Tyrone

Tyrone

Leaf

Leaf

Sandy

Sandy

Pip

Pip

Kev

Kev

Mr. Meow Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.