slides: 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - May 9, 2017

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below

Related Slideshow: 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - May 9, 2017

Prev Next Brownie I'm Brownie! I am a large, 4 year old Pitbull Mix looking for a forever home! I am super sweet and love getting pets from my favorite 2 legged people. Although I am 4, I am still active and enjoy a good walk around the block. Sometimes I get a little nervous meeting new people, but once I warm up - I am a lovebug. If I sound like the perfect pal for you - come meet me today! Read More Prev Next Milo I'm Milo. I am a 2 year old, neutered male Pitbull Terrier mix. I am an active boy who really enjoys practicing training in exchange for some yummy treats. I would do well in a home that would continue my training to work my brain. If I sound like the handsome gentleman to you - come visit me at PARL! Read More Prev Next Nick My name is Nick! I'm a big, exuberant guy who is about 1.5 years old. My 2 legged friends here at PARL have been working hard to teach me my manners and how to react to exciting situations. It's hard to keep your composure when there's so much cool stuff in the world! If you would be willing to continue my training and take me on adventures outside, I would love to be your guy! I promise to be your companion on every walk and for all the cuddle sessions in return. I mean look at my face - SO SMUSHY! I am going home with a trainer and training plan to help me succeed in my next home! Read More Prev Next Kisses I'm Kisses! I am 14 years young and ready to live out my golden years with someone. I love to go for adventures as I am still an active girl but would also like some quiet time where I can chew on a bully stick and lay down in the sun. If I sound like the perfect pint sized mixed breed dog for you - come by PARL and meet me! Read more Prev Next LIly I am a 9 month old Bully breed pup looking for her forever home. I have lots of energy and love to share so my new family will need to be prepared to take me on lots of walks. I also could use some basic obedience training so that I am set up to be a well mannered adult dog. I am super cute and sweet as a peach - come visit me at PARL! Read More Prev Next Kenya My name is Kenya and I am a 7 year old female. I'm a laid back lady that loves to hang out with my family, but I can take a little while to get used to new people. My feline-ality is "Love Bug". Do you seek affection? I do! If you also like petting, purrs, and paws kneading your lap, I think we might have a LOT in common. I'm looking for "someone who enjoys quiet times and togetherness." Could that someone be you? Read More Prev Next Anika I am Anika. I am a two year old black and white tuxedo female feline looking for her forever home. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev Next Smokey My name is Smokey and I am a 9 year old female. I'm a pretty chill older lady looking for a loving home. My feline-ality is "MVP". I'm a savvy cat who knows the score. I'm pretty unflappable, too. I don't mind entertaining myself, but a human companion at the other end of the couch and a nice scratch behind the ears always make my day. If you're looking for a resourceful addition to your team, think about signing this Most Valuable Pussycat. Read More Prev Next Jack My name is Jack and I am a 13 year old male. I'm a pretty reliable old guy and I think I make a pretty darn good companion. I'm not too needy, but also not too aloof. My feline-ality is "Sidekick". Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further. Read More Prev Next The Bachelor My name is The Bachelor and I am a 3 year old male. If you're looking for a kitty with good looks and an outgoing and fun personality - that's me! I will need freedom and lots of exercise and play time in my new home to keep me happy and content. My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band". I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me. Read More Prev

Brownie

Brownie

Milo

Milo

Nick

Nick

Kisses

Kisses

LIly

LIly

Kenya

Kenya

Anika

Anika

Smokey

Smokey

Jack

Jack

The Bachelor Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.