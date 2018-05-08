10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - May 8, 2018

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below

My name is Bertha! I am a big, beautiful, bodacious girl looking for her forever home. I am about 2 years old. I was found as a stray in Providence so staff don't know a ton about my past. But what they do know is that I LOVE to play with toys. I also know "sit"! I would do best in a home where I was the only pet but kids are okay with me! Come meet me today!

Nina

I'm Nina! I am a 3 year old shy chihuahua mix looking for a patient adopter to help gain my confidence in a sometimes scary world. Dogs really help me out and give me a confidence boost so a home with another dogs is a must. There should be no children in the home as they make me nervous. I am LEAP fund for fear based reactions to strangers and new situations. A cat may be okay in the home provided that there is a slow introduction. Have a little bit of time and love to give, come meet me - I promise you won't regret it!

Iggy Azaela

My name is Iggy Azaela. I am a 2 year old medium sized bully breed female. I was found as a stray in Providence so staff do not have any behavioral or medical information on me. I am dog social and would be able to go home with a dog. Older kids would be best as I am still jumpy and mouthy when excited. Come meet me today!

Stella

Hi, my name is Stella! I am a 9 year old Black Lab mix. Even though I am on the older side, I am still very active and would be a great dog to adventure with on hikes or a run. I could live with older children and possibly another dog. Come meet me today!

Cordelia

My name is Cordelia. I am a 3 year old medium sized chocolate bear. I love to go on field trips with volunteers on the weekends to places like state parks and dog-friendly bars around Providence! I even ride well in the car, although sometimes I fall asleep. Since I am still working on my manners, I would do best in a home with teens or adults only. I also am a little much when greeting dogs so I need to be the only dog in the house for the moment. But I am dog social and love to go on group walks with other shelter dogs at PARL! My adopter will be getting 3 free training sessions to help me transition into my forever home. So if you are an active person who would love a companion to adventure with, come meet me today!

Spots

My name is Spots and I am a 2 year old FIV+ male. I am a friendly young guy that likes to make friends, but I sometimes just take a little bit of time to build trust. Unsure what FIV is? Ask the staff - they're happy to explain! My feline-ality is "Personal Assistant". You're working on the computer? Let me press the keys. Reading the paper? I'll hold the pages down for you. Watching TV? I'll just plop in your lap so you can pet me. I love an orderly household, don't you? I'll help you with all your chores, and I'll help you relax when we're done. You'll wonder how you ever managed without me.

Ginger

My name is Ginger and I am a 1 year old female. I am petite little lady that is looking for a very special person to help me build confidence and feel comfortable in my new home. Do you have some patience to work with me while I work through these issues? Please come in and ask the staff about meeting me. Bonus points if you have a cat-friendly cat to help show me the ropes. My feline-ality is "Private Investigator". I'm working undercover to keep an eye on you and your household. You may not even know you're under surveillance. I can vanish into thin air if anyone or anything interferes with my investigation. If you need a cat who knows how to stay out of trouble and will always keep your secrets, I just might take your case.

Pooh Bear

My name is Pooh Bear and I am an 11 year old male. I have a heart of gold and you can tell how sweet I am just by looking at me! I am also quite sensitive, so I am looking for a home where I can be the only pet and can have somebody near me to pamper me and tell me how special I am. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you!

Gidget

My name is Gidget and I am a 9 year old female. I am a spunky older lady that likes to make new friends, but I also enjoy a good cat nap in the window for some quiet time. My feline-ality is "Personal Assistant". You're working on the computer? Let me press the keys. Reading the paper? I'll hold the pages down for you. Watching TV? I'll just plop in your lap so you can pet me. I love an orderly household, don't you? I'll help you with all your chores, and I'll help you relax when we're done. You'll wonder how you ever managed without me.

Jinx

My name is Jinx and I am a 1 1/2 year old male. I am a curious, active and spirited guy looking for a home that embraces my independence and gives me plenty of opportunities to play and explore. My feline-ality is "Executive". I have to say, I'm a busy cat. First, I've got to check out what's happening out the window. Next, I'll see if any closets or cupboards need looking into. And then there are my naps ? can't be late for those. I can fit a little socializing into my schedule. Shall we plan on breakfast and dinner? I hope you like kibbles.

