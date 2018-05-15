10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - May 15, 2018

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below

Prev Next Stella Hi, my name is Stella! I am a 9 year old Black Lab mix. Even though I am on the older side, I am still very active and would be a great dog to adventure with on hikes or a run. I could live with older children and possibly another dog. Come meet me today! Read More Prev Next Rocket Hi, my name is Rocket! I am a 5 year old lab mix looking for his forever home. I could go to a home with older children and some cat friends. I am a special boy as I am mostly blind. I therefore need a special adopter to help me navigate the world both mentally and physically. Come meet me today! Read More Prev Next Mathis Hi, I am Mathis! I am a 1 year old large sized low rider mixed breed. I am goofy and very treat motivated. I enjoy going for walks and playing with my dog friends here at PARL. I can be a little nervous of strangers so my friends here at PARL are sending me home with 3 free training sessions for my adopter to work with me to boost my confidence. Come meet me today! Read More Prev Next Tabasco Hi, my name is Tabasco. I am a 15 year old min pin mix looking for his forever home. Although I am older, I am sweet and social with people and dogs. I do like my own space, food, and people to myself so I need to be the only pet in the home. I also get sad when people leave me so a person who is home more so than not would be best for me. Come meet me today! Read More Prev Next Charlie My name is Charlie! I am a 5 year old large sized mixed breed. I have could live with children and possibly a dog. Come meet me today! Read More Prev Next Spots My name is Spots and I am a 2 year old FIV+ male. I am a friendly young guy that likes to make friends, but I sometimes just take a little bit of time to build trust. Unsure what FIV is? Ask the staff - they're happy to explain! My feline-ality is "Personal Assistant". You're working on the computer? Let me press the keys. Reading the paper? I'll hold the pages down for you. Watching TV? I'll just plop in your lap so you can pet me. I love an orderly household, don't you? I'll help you with all your chores, and I'll help you relax when we're done. You'll wonder how you ever managed without me. Read More Prev Next Sophie My name is Sophie and I am an 11 year old female. I am a lovely older lady just looking for a friend or two to call my family for my retirement years. My feline-ality is "Sidekick". Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further. Read More Prev Next Coral My name is Coral and I am a 1 1/2 year old female. What I lack in years, I make up for in smarts. I am a very active and engaged little lady looking for a home that will be eager to give me lots of interactive play time and lots of things to occupy my time when I'm home alone. My feline-ality is "Executive". I have to say, I'm a busy cat. First, I've got to check out what's happening out the window. Next, I'll see if any closets or cupboards need looking into. And then there are my naps ? can't be late for those. I can fit a little socializing into my schedule. Shall we plan on breakfast and dinner? I hope you like kibbles. Read More Prev Next Rapunzel My name is Rapunzel and I am a 2 year old female. I am a young mother, just returning from a foster home where I raised my babies. I am now looking for a home all for myself. I don't enjoy the company of other cats, but I love people. My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band". I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me. Read More Prev Next Peanut & Bandit My name is Peanut and I am a 12 year old female. I am looking for a home with Bandit, my bestie. Although we're not technically related, we're besties and have been together our whole lives. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. Bandit is a little more outgoing, you could describe him as a "Personal Assistant". Reading the paper? He'll hold the pages down for you. Watching TV? He'll just plop in your lap so you can pet him.You'll wonder how you ever managed without us both! Read More Prev

