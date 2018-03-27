10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - March 27, 2018

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below

Related Slideshow: 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - March 27, 2018

Prev Next Daisy My name is Daisy. I am a 9 year old Rat Terrier mix. Perfectly timed with spring, I am the sweetest girl to brighten up these remaining winter days! I have been around children and cats and would do well with them. Sometimes dogs are overwhelming to me but if the dog is independent and calm, I may be fine. Come on in and meet me today! Read More Prev Next Cordelia My name is Cordelia. I am a 3 year old medium sized mixed breed female. I was originally found as a stray in Detroit, MI. My friends at Detroit Animal Care and Control drove me all the way out here to help me find my forever home. I am a social, bouncy, silly girl who loves to play with toys. I am still figuring out my manners so teens or adults only would be best for me. But I love to play with dogs so I would love to live with one. Come in and meet me today! Read More Prev Next Powder Puff Hi there, my name is Powder Puff. I am a 9 year old medium sized mixed breed looking for her forever home. I would do best in a home as the only pet but I enjoy being around older children and am very social with people. Don't let my age fool you, I am still an active, spunky girl who loves to go for walks and play around. I am Lyme positive but am getting treatment for that. I also am working with staff and my friend Heather of Outbound Hounds on my reactivity around other dogs. If you are interested in me, come meet me at PARL today! Read More Prev Next Blanche My name is Blanche and I am a 13 year old declawed female. I am a super-senior that has the makings of a great companion if you give me a shot! I do have some special health considerations so please ask the staff about my specific needs. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev Next Tails My name is Tails and I am a 10 1/2 year old female. I am a senior lady looking for a special home to pamper me and keep me healthy on my medications. Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further. Read More Prev Next Lucy My name is Lucy and I am a 5 year old female. I am a lady with a lot of spunk and personality, what some people might call "tortitude". My feline-ality is "Executive". I have to say, I'm a busy cat. First, I've got to check out what's happening out the window. Next, I'll see if any closets or cupboards need looking into. And then there are my naps ? can't be late for those. I can fit a little socializing into my schedule. Shall we plan on breakfast and dinner? I hope you like kibbles. Read More Prev Next Pookie My name is Pookie and I am a 10 1/2 year old female. I am a senior lady that knows what I want in life, and want a human who will cater to my whims. When it comes to my personality, it can be hard to describe. When I first meet you, I am skeptical. I may rub on your legs to check you out, but I prefer to take it slow! Once I get to know you, I can be a little demanding and do things like sit in front of your computer screen or jumping up on your lap. I don't care if you're busy, because what I want comes first! Read More Prev Next Penny My name is Penny and I am 1 year old female. I am a very special lady with some special medical considerations and am looking for a loving, quiet home to give me lots of love and attention. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev Next Taboo My name is Taboo and I am a 14 year old female. I am a mellow senior lady looking for a nice retirement home. My feline-ality is "Sidekick". Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further. Read More Prev Next Tiger My name is Tiger and I am a 13 year old male. I am a sweet and sensitive senior guy looking for a quiet home with somebody who will cater to my needs. I've definitely earned a little bit of extra pampering. My feline-ality is "Love Bug". Do you seek affection? I do! If you also like petting, purrs, and paws kneading your lap, I think we might have a LOT in common. I'm looking for "someone who enjoys quiet times and togetherness." Could that someone be you? Read More Prev

Daisy

Daisy

Cordelia

Cordelia

Powder Puff

Powder Puff

Blanche

Blanche

Tails

Tails

Lucy

Lucy

Pookie

Pookie

Penny

Penny

Taboo

Taboo

Tiger Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.